WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Fills Public Library Trustee Seat

The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Friday, November 11th. The meeting began at 1:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance before board members recognized veterans Larry L. Fruth (board member) and John Kahmann (CFO/Treasurer).

The board then heard from Family Support Educators Lisa Williams and April Beck before also hearing from Blake Young and Laurie Dotson regarding the K-2nd grade physical education program and student wellness.