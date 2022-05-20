Pike-Delta-York Extends Contract Of Superintendent Dr. Ted Haselman Through 2028

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 20, 2022

News Article Views: 79

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education solidified the direction of the district’s leadership at the regular May board meeting.

The board, in a unanimous 5-0 vote, approved a five-year extension for Dr. Ted Haselman’s superintendent contract.

Haselman, who still has one year remaining on his current contract, is now under contract with the Board through July of 2028.

“I am humbled to receive the continued support of the PDY Board of Education members and our community.”

Dr. Haselman stated. “While I believe we have achieved and completed much positive work over the last seven years, I know we still have work to do.”

“Every day, the staff of the Pike-Delta-York Local School District strives to improve and provide a quality education for our students and a product our community can be proud of.”

Haselman has been the district’s superintendent since 2015.

INFORMATION PROVIDED

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,460+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Pike-Delta-York Extends Contract Of Superintendent Dr. Ted Haselman Through 2028"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*