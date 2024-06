SPRING LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP … The Pioneer 14U beat Bryan Gold in the Black Swamp Junior High Spring League Championship to cap off an 11-0 season. Shown after their win are front row – Cam Amos, Mason Boles, Gentry Fackler, Easton Fidler, Matthew Hausch, Jesse Taylor. Back row – Coach Josh Fiser, Briggs Fiser, CJ Fidler, Aiden Meyers, Ashaun Dickey, Thane Martin, Jacob Poynter, Stone Blank, Coach Matt Boles. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)