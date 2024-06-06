Paul Drohan (1942 – 2024)

(1960 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Paul William Drohan, 82 of Montpelier passed away on Monday, June 3, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness, with his wife by his side.

Paul was born on May 18, 1942 to Andrew and Thelma (Ooley) Drohan in Hudson, Michigan. He graduated from North Central High School in 1960.

On April 10, 1982 he married Verlene (Nafziger) Adams. They lived in Montpelier and attended St. Paul’s Methodist Church.

Paul was a truck driver by trade and was last employed by Cimarron Express in Genoa. He was an excellent mechanic, especially with his children’s cars.

Paul is survived by his wife, Verlene; son Jim (Sue) Drohan of Ft. Wayne; grandchildren Hannah and Ryan Drohan; step-children Lisa (Steve) Waidelich, Stryker, Neil Adams, Riddleton, TN, and Kent (Lori) Adams of Monclova; step-grandchildren, Caleb (Joilyn) Waidelich, Laurin (Josh) Wyse, Taylor Waidelich, Kyle (Brittany) Adams, Jordan Waidelich, Austin Adams (Stephanie Villella) and Phoebe Adams; step-great grandchildren Coleman, Axel and Hunter Waidelich and Mackenzie, Malachi and Micaiah Wyse; one brother Kenneth Drohan of Fayette; and one sister Marie (Ken) Moore of Hicksville.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Sandra Drohan; and step-great granddaughter Annabelle Waidelich.

Visitation for Paul will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 from 10 am to 12 pm at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 402 Broad Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place at 12 pm at the church with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial Contributions can be given to St. Paul’s Methodist Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.