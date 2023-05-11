Pioneer Hometown Meat Market Celebrates Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … Present at the Hometown Meat Market’s ribbon cutting were (left to right): Pioneer Chamber of Commerce President Michael Kidston, owners Colt and Jenna Fackler, Mayor Ed Kidston, Brittany White, and Store Manager Chuck White. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Hometown Meat Market held their ribbon cutting ceremony May 9, 2023 and saw many good sales and promotions throughout the weekend in celebration of their opening, which took place on October 17, 2023.

Jenna and Colt Fackler bought the building in February after catching wind of the grocery store closing.