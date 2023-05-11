SWANTON PLANNING COMMISSION: Planning Commission Delays Action On Rezoning

REZONING QUANDARY ... Swanton Planning Commission members review the Village's current zoning map while considering a request to rezone an area on the west side of town from business to light industrial. Pictured from left: Village Administrator Shannon Shulters, Commission Member Chuck Erdman, Village Council Member Samantha Disbrow, Commission Member Kevin Young, and Commission Chairman Roger DeGood. (PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS, STAFF)

By: Jesse Davis

Swanton Planning Commission members tabled a measure on the rezoning of a property on the west side of town rather than proceeding with what they deemed incomplete information during their meeting Tuesday.

The potential rezoning would see the 19-acre property, located behind the Dollar General, switched from its current business zoning to light manufacturing.