State Highway Patrol Releases Results Of 2023 “Circle Toledo”

TOLEDO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the results of the 36th Annual “Circle Toledo” OVI enforcement initiative.

This effort began at 4:00 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023 and concluded at 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

“Circle Toledo” is a 16-hour OVI enforcement effort to increase awareness of the dangers associated with impaired driving, in addition to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

The counties covered as part of this initiative included Lucas, Wood, Henry, Fulton, and Hancock in Ohio, and Lenawee and Monroe in Michigan.

At the conclusion of the 16-hour initiative, the participating agencies reported the following statistics:

-24 Impaired Driver Arrests (OVI)

-412 Total Vehicles Stopped

-14 Seatbelt Violations

-152 Total Citations Issued

The following law enforcement agencies submitted data for the initiative: Bowling Green Police Division; Oregon Police Division; Fayette Police Department; Ottawa Hills Police Department; Fulton County Sheriff’s Office; Perrysburg Police Division; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Sylvania Police Department; Maumee Police Division; Toledo Police Department; Michigan State Police; University of Toledo Police Department; Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Washington Township Police Department; Northwood Police Department; Wauseon Police Department; Ohio State Highway Patrol; Wood County Sheriff’s Office.