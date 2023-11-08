Planned Parenthood Advocates Of Ohio Celebrate Passage Of Issue 1

(PRESS RELEASE) COLUMBUS, OHIO—After the landmark victory for abortion rights in Ohio today, with hundreds of thousands of Ohioans voting to pass Issue 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom amendment, Erica Wilson-Domer, President & CEO at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio and Lauren Blauvelt, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, released the following statement:

“This win marks a new beginning for Ohio, where individuals now have the right to make their own reproductive decisions without government interference.”

“Despite the significant challenges we faced from our opposition’s disinformation campaign and attempts to suppress votes, Ohioans made it clear once and for all that abortion rights are a constitutional right.”

“Our state remains a beacon of hope to so many across the nation and once again proves that voters will show up to defend their right to abortion.”

“We are grateful to our volunteers, supporters, and donors who collected over 700,000 signatures, defended democracy with the August Special Election, and fought against stigmatizing ballot language.”

“And we are proud to be on the just side of history, protecting reproductive freedom for current and future generations of Ohioans as we work to dismantle abortion stigma and ensure that access is a reality for all.”

“This historic victory will ensure a healthier tomorrow here in Ohio. Now we can continue our work to ensure every Ohioan can access the equitable and affordable care they deserve. With the right to abortion now protected, Ohio remains a beacon of hope to so many across the nation.”

“Planned Parenthood affiliates remain committed to increasing access to abortion and will be here for everyone who needs us.”

“Thank you for protecting reproductive freedom and safeguarding the right to make decisions that are best for our health, our lives, and our futures. Abortion is legal in Ohio. And we are in this together.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, also applauded the victory in Ohio:

“Tonight, Ohio celebrates an enormous victory for reproductive freedom. The constitutional right to access abortion, contraception, and other reproductive health services in the state is now protected, for all Ohioans.”

“For the second time this year, Ohioans understood the stakes and made their choice clear. This election, Ohioans chose hope. They chose a future for Ohio where people have control of their own bodies and lives, without government interference.”

“And they did so even in the face of state officials — from the Governor’s office down — spouting lies, purging the voter rolls, and meddling in the fairness of this election.

“This win is the result of more than a year of extraordinarily hard work to reach Ohio voters across all ages, backgrounds, and political ideologies, to protect reproductive freedom and ensure that every person’s vote was counted.”

“Planned Parenthood Action Fund applauds the work of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, and of every Ohioan who helped make this moment a reality.”

Ohio joins California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, and Vermont in achieving definitive wins to protect abortion access at the ballot, using the tools of direct democracy.

