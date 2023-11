Unofficial Results For The November 7th General Election

November 7th Election Results (Unofficial)

State Issues

State Issue 1 – A self-executing amendment relating to abortion and other reproductive decisions. For – 56.0%, Against – 44.0%.

State Issue 2 – Commercialize, regulate legalize, and tax the adult use of cannabis. For – 56.6%, Against – 43.4%.

Local Issues

Four County ADAMhs Board – Renewal – 0.7 Mills, 5 Years, Commencing 2024 – Current Expenses Of The Adamhs Board. For – 67%, Against 33%.

Fulton County Issues

Issue 3 Amboy Township – A tax renewal for Fire and EMS services in the amount of mill for 5 years and commencing in 2024. For – 79.02%, Against – 20.98%.

Issue 4 Dover Township – Property Tax renewal and replacement for Fire, Rescue, and Ambulance Protection Services. Original amount set at 1 mill. With a replacement amount set at 1.5 mills, commencing in 2023 to be collected in 2024. For – 57.63%, Against – 42.37%.

Issue 5 Fulton Township – Property Tax (Renewal – 0.75 Mills, 5 Years, Commencing 2023, First Due 2024), Fire And Rescue Services And Providing And Maintaining Fire Apparatus And Appliances. For – 76.74%, Against – 23.26%.

Issue 6 Fulton Township – Renewal – 0.75 Mill, 5 Years, Commencing 2024 – General Construction, Reconstruction, Resurfacing, And Repair Of Roads. For – 70.18%, Against – 29.82%.

Issue 7 Royalton Township – Property Tax (Replacement – 1 Mills, 5 Years, Commencing 2023, First Due 2024), General Construction, Reconstruction, Resurfacing, And Repair Of Roads. For – 66.25%, Against – 33.75%.

Issue 8 Swancreek Township – Renewal And Increase – Renew 2 Mills, Increase 1 Mill Final Rate 3 Mills, 5 Years, Commencing 2024 – Fire Expenses. For – 50.73%, Against – 49.27%.

Issue 10 Pike-Delta-York Local School – Property Tax (Renewal And Decrease – Reduce 0.25 Mills, Final Rate 1.25 Mills, 5 Years, Commencing 2023, First Due 2024), Current Expenses For Delta Public Library. For – 59.55%, Against – 40.45%.

Issue 11 Evergreen Local School District – Income Tax (Renewal – 0.5%, 5 Years, Commencing 1/1/2025), Current Expenses. For – 55%, Against 45%.

Issue 12 Pike-Delta-York Local School District – Substitute – Initial Sum $1,336,305 Final Rate 6.74 Mills, 5 Years, Commencing 2024, Necessary Requirements Of The School District. For – 36.15%, Against – 63.85%.

Issue 13 Swanton Local School District – Income Tax (Renewal – 0.75%, 5 Years, Commencing 1/1/2025), Current Expenses. For – 56.93%, Against – 43.07%.

Issue 16 Village of Delta – Property Tax (Replacement – 0.5 Mills, 5 Years, Commencing 2023, First Due 2024), Recreation. For – 48.25%, Against – 51.75%.

Issue 17 Wauseon Five – Local Option, (Sunday Sale Of Beer, Wine And Mixed Beverages, And Spiritous Liquor, On Premise Sales) Reighard 8090 Llc Dba El Jarro Mexican Grill 445 Airport Highway Wauseon, Oh 43567. For – 74.51%, Against – 25.49%.

Williams County Issues

Issue 4 Williams County – An Additional Tax For The Benefit Of Williams County For The Purpose Of Providing Ambulance Service, Emergency Medical Service, Or Both That The County Auditor Estimates Will Collect $3,082,989 Annually, At A Rate Not Exceeding 3.5 Mills For Each $1 Of Taxable Value, Which Amounts To $123 For Each $100,000 Of The County Auditor’s Appraised Value, For A Continuing Period Of Time, Commencing In 2023, First Due In Calendar Year 2024. For – 44.75%, Against – 55.25%.

Issue 5 Williams County – An Additional Tax For The Benefit Of Williams County Health District For The Purpose Of Financial Resources To Carry Out Its Operational Duties As Permitted Under Ohio Revised Code 3709.29 That The County Auditor Estimates Will Collect $255,000 Annually, At A Rate Not Exceeding 0.29 Mill For Each $1 Of Taxable Value, Which Amounts To $10 For Each $100,000 Of The County Auditor’s Appraised Value, For 10 Years, Commencing In 2023, First Due In Calendar Year 2024. For – 38.89%, Against – 61.11%.

Issue 6 Brady Township – A Renewal Of A Tax For The Benefit Of Brady Township For The Purpose Of General Construction, Reconstruction, Resurfacing, And Repair Of Streets, Roads And Bridges That The County Auditor Estimates Will Collect $26,000 Annually, At A Rate Not Exceeding 1.0 Mills For Each $1 Of Taxable Value, Which Amounts To $13 For Each $100,000 Of The County Auditor’s Appraised Value, For 5 Years, Commencing In 2023, First Due In Calendar Year 2024. For – 67.48%, Against – 32.52%.

Issue 7 Bridgewater Township – A Replacement Of A Tax For The Benefit Of Bridgewater Township For The Purpose Of Providing And Maintaining Fire Apparatus And Fire Protection That The County Auditor Estimates Will Collect $30,000 Annually, At A Rate Not Exceeding 0.7 Mills For Each $1 Of Taxable Value, Which Amounts To $25 For Each $100,000 Of The County Auditor’s Appraised Value, For 5 Years, Commencing In 2024, First Due In Calendar Year 2025. For – 65.79%, Against – 34.21%.

Issue 8 Village of Blakeslee – A Renewal Of A Tax For The Benefit Of Village Of Blakeslee For The Purpose Of Maintenance, Equipment, Salaries, And Operation Of The Blakeslee Police Department That The County Auditor Estimates Will Collect $7,532 Annually, At A Rate Not Exceeding 5.0 Mills For Each $1 Of Taxable Value, Which Amounts To $156 For Each $100,000 Of The County Auditor’s Appraised Value, For 5 Years, Commencing In 2024, First Due In Calendar Year 2025. For – 69.23%, Against – 30.77%.

Issue 9 Millcreek–West Unity Schools – Shall A Tax Levy Substituting For An Existing Levy Be Imposed By The Millcreek-West Unity Schools For The Purpose Of Providing For The Necessary Requirements Of The School District In The Initial Sum Of $253,000, And A Levy Of Taxes Be Made Outside Of The Ten-Mill Limitation Estimated By The County Auditor To Require 3.13 Mills For Each $1 Of Taxable Value, Which Amounts To $110 For Each $100,000 Of The County Auditor’s Appraised Value For The Initial Year Of The Tax, For A Period Of A Continuing Period Of Time, Commencing In 2023, First Due In Calendar Year 2024, With The Sum Of Such Tax To Increase Only If And As New Land Or Real Property Improvements Not Previously Taxed By The School District Are Added To Its Tax List. For – 37.64%, Against – 62.36%.

Issue 10 Local Liquor Option – Shall The Sale Of Beer, Wine, And Mixed Beverages And Spirituous Liquor Be Permitted For Sale On Sunday By Michindoh Winery Ltd Dba Michindoh Winery, A Holder Of A D-6 Liquor Permit, Who Is Engaged In The Business Of Winery And Restaurant At 3850 County Road 7, Center Township, Edgerton, Ohio 43517, In This Precinct? For – 70.93%, Against – 29.07%.

Fulton County Candidates

Fulton County Municipal Court Judge – 1. Eric K. Nagel – 100%

Mayor – Wauseon – 1. Kathy Huner – 51.13%, 2. Harold Stickley – 48.87%

Member Of Council – Wauseon – 1. Shane Chamberlin – 37.08%, 2. Kevin Hite (Write-In) – 0% 3. Jeremy Simon (Write-In) – 0%, 4. Brandon Tijerina – 35.37%, 5. Natalie Wooley (Write-In) – 0%, Write-In – 27.55%

Mayor – Archbold – 1. Bradley Grime – 100%

Member of Council – Archbold – 1. Aaron Babcock – 33.75%, 2. Karla C. Ball – 34.08%, 3. Kevin E. Eicher – 32.17%.

Mayor – Delta – 1. Allen M. Naiber – 56.64%, 2. Frank Wilton – 43.36%.

Member of Council – Delta – 1. Tony Dawson – 31.71%, 2. Lynn Frank – 34.52% , 3. Chad Johnson – 33.77%.

Mayor – Fayette – 1. David Borer – 100%.

Member of Council – Fayette – Vote For 2 – 1. Suzette R. Boesger – 34.82%, 2. Leslie K. Gype – 17.12%, 3. Brenda A. Shoemaker 48.05%.

Mayor – Lyons – 1. Nelson Barnhiser – 69.90% , 2. Brad Peebles – 30.10%.

Member of Council – Lyons – 1. John J. Good III – 39.60%, 2. Landon Johnson – 60.40%.

Mayor – Metamora – 1. Cathy Mossing – 100%.

Member of Council – Metamora – 1. Robert H. Armstrong, Jr – 43.97%, 2. Gary L. Loar – 56.03%.

Mayor – Swanton – 1. Deacon Dzierzawski – 38.96%, 2. Neil Toeppe 61.04%.

Member of Council – Swanton – 1. John J. Schmidt – 45.92%, Jr, 2. Dianne Westhoven – 54.08%.

Township Trustee – Amboy – 1. Thomas A. Herr, Jr – 100%.

Township Trustee – Amboy Unexpired Term – 1. Justin F. Simon – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Amboy – 1. Suzanne Holland – 100%.

Township Trustee – Chesterfield – 1. Clark Emmons – 100%.

Township Trustee – Chesterfield Unexpired Term – Vote For 1 – 1. Kyle J. Borton – 34.48%, 2. Brad Nofziger 65.52%.

T ownship Fiscal Officer – Chesterfield – 1. Peggy D. Volkman – 100%.

Township Trustee – Clinton – 1. David Murry – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Clinton – 1. Nancy J. Yackee – 100%.

Township Trustee – Dover – 1. Kevin Raker (Write-In) – 0%, 2. Brett P. Wyse – 89.31%, Write-In – 10.69%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Dover – 1. Dianne Marie Valentine – 100%.

Township Trustee – Franklin – 1. Michael Kinsman – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Franklin – 1. Joshua A. Grime – 100%.

Township Trustee – Fulton – 1. Scott Gillen – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Fulton – 1. Julie Szabo – 100%.

Township Trustee – German – 1. Bradley A. Short – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – German – 1. Jeffrey Coressel – 100%.

Township Trustee – Gorham – Vote For 1 – 1. Jeffrey D. Martin – 55.87%, 2. Dennis E. Miller – 25.62%, 3. Fred Stockburger – 18.51%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Gorham – 1. Lauren Lester – 100%.

Township Trustee – Pike – 1. Jon Ehrsam – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Pike – 1. Dennis N. Savage – 100%.

Township Trustee – Royalton – 1. Neil S. Shaw – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Royalton – 1. Clint R. Barnes – 100%.

Township Trustee – Swancreek – 1. Marvin Green – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Swancreek – 1. Jo M. Stultz – 100%.

Township Trustee – York – 1. Mark Jones – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – York – 1. Janelle Debacker – 100%.

ESC District 1 Member – 1. Nona Rupp – 100%.

ESC District 2 Member – 1. Christine M. Smallman – 100%.

ESC District 3 Member – 1. Ross Stambaugh (Write-In) – 0%, Write-In – 100%.

Board Member – Member of Gov. Board of Education, Lake Erie West ESC – 1. Brent Buehrer – 33.33%, 2. Thomas G. Ilstrup – 66.67%.

Board Member – Archbold – Vote For 2 – 1. Gina Benecke – 27.32%, 2. Jeremy M. Hurst – 37.59%, 3. Tyson Stuckey – 35.09%.

Board Member – Evergreen – Vote For 2 – 1. Rusty Carr – 43.11%, 2. Nora Kiefer – 34.08%, 3. Zachary Joseph Murry – 22.81%.

Board Member – Fayette – Vote For 3 – 1. Michelle L. Becker – 20.70%, 2. Jason A. Kessler – 26.61%, 3. Merissa Kessler – 26.55%, 4. Katie Link – 26.14%.

Board Member – PDY – Vote For 3 – 1. Tim Ford – 23.01%, 2. Jeremy Lohman – 20.99%, 3. Anthony E. Machado – 7.41%, 4. Alice Simon – 23.41%, 5. Tom Tuck – 6.77%, 6. Kelly Valentine – 18.41%.

Board Member – PDY Unexpired Term – Vote For 2 – 1. Jackie Chiesa – 24.28%, 2. Dan Elliott – 23.58%, 3. Jenna Holzhauer – 20.81%, 4. Jeff Lintermoot – 31.33%.

Board Member – Pettisville – 1. Barry Hoylman – 44.48%, 2. Scott Rupp – 55.52%.

Board Member – Swanton – 1. Benjamin Remer – 52.60%, 2. David Smith – 47.40%.

Board Member – Wauseon – Vote For 2 – 1. Jeffrey A. Feasby – 15.45%, 2. Phillip Kessler – 40.74%, 3. Chad Richer – 43.82%.

Williams County Candidates

Member Of Council – Bryan – 1. Brian A. Davis – 43.00%, 2. James Kozumplik – 57.00%.

Board Member – BPA – 1. Annette M. Schreiner – 100%.

Board Member – Bryan – 1. Ben Camarillo – 100%.

Board Member – Bryan – 1. Caleb M. Turnbull – 100%.

Township Trustee – Brady – 1. Willie Grime – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Brady – 1. Chrystal L. Maneval – 100%.

Board Member – NWOESC – 1. Deborah Gerken – 100%.

Board Member – NWOESC – 1. Kelly Hug – 100%.

Board Member – Millcreek West Unity – 1. Heather A. Jones – 99.05%, 2. Dawn Layman (Write-In) – 0.95%.

Board Member – Stryker – 1. Brent M. Froelich – 53.34%, Daniel J. Hughes – 46.66%.

Mayor – West Unity – 1. Don Leu – 100%.

Member of Council – West Unity – 1. Shawn J. Blaisdell – 43.87%, 2. Kevin L. Gray 56.13%.

Township Trustee – Bridgewater – 1. Michael Elser – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Bridgewater – 1. Nicki Cogswell – 100%.

Township Trustee – Center – 1. Matthew A. Grube – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Center – 1. Terry Collins – 100%.

Board Member – Edgerton – 1. Lyn M. Bowsher – 53.92%, 2. Bob Siebenaler 46.08%,

Board Member – Edgerton – 1. Bill Swank – 100%.

Township Trustee – Florence – 1. Albert Bert Brown – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Florence – 1. Courtney L. Osborn – 100%.

Board Member – Edon – 1. Cody Best – 56.56%, 2. Patty Eicher – 43.44%.

Mayor – Edon – 1. Duane Thiel – 100%.

Township Trustee – Jefferson – 1. Jason Luke – 38.15%, 2. Scott C. Oberline – 61.85%.

Township Trustee – Jefferson Unexpired Term – 1. Brian Batterson – 54.88%, 2. Zebulun Lillard – 45.12%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Jefferson – 1. Linda M. Beck – 100%.

Board Member – Montpelier – 1. Troy Roth – 100%.

Board Member – North Central – 1. Anthony N. Burnett – 30.55%, 2. John M. Huffman – 34.79%, 3. Dustin A. Meyers – 34.66%.

Council Member – Holiday City – 1. Jarrett Steven Funk – 100%.

Township Trustee – Madison – 1. Terry D. Huffman – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Madison – 1. Debra Kay Maneval – 100%.

Mayor – Pioneer – 1. Edward A. Kidston – 100%.

Council Member – Pioneer – 1. Willus Cable – 47.80%, 2. Joseph M. Nickloy – 52.20%.

Township Trustee – Millcreek – 1. Berdon L. Short – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Millcreek – 1. Nancy J. Barnes – 100%.

Township Trustee – Northwest – 1. Mary Gniewkowski – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Northwest – 1. Peggy Disbro – 67.22%, 2. Edward Mountz 32.78%.

Township Trustee – Pulaski – 1. Tod A. Schlachter – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Pulaski – 1. Deanne D. Batterson – 100%.

Township Trustee – Saint Joseph – 1. Cade LaLonde -61.23%, 2. Hugh Perry – 38.77%.

Mayor – Edgerton – 1. Robert Day – 100%.

Council Member – Edgerton – 1. Leslie VanAusdale – 51.75%, 2. Chuck Wallace – 48.52%.

Township Trustee – Springfield – 1. Eric Creighton – 46.17%, 2. Ed J. Ruffer – 53.83%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Springfield – 1. Patti Rosebrock – 100%.

Mayor – Stryker – 1. Joey Beck – 100%.

Council Members – Stryker – 1. Sean Ingram – 47.50%, 2. Stanley Whitlock – 52.95%.

Township Trustee – Superior – 1. Daniel J. Gillen – 100%.

Township Fiscal Officer – Superior – 1. Patricia Creek – 100%.

Mayor – Montpelier – 1. Steven L. Yagelski – 100%.