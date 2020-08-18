Police Chase In Defiance Leads To Arrest Of Woman With Warrant Out Of Williams County

On 8/17/2020 at approximately 6:00am the Defiance Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Elliot Rd. near Clinton St. in the city of Defiance for a red-light violation. The vehicle fled, the Defiance Police who pursued after the vehicle with light and sirens.

The vehicle fled through the Menards parking lot, onto Clinton St., and then onto US 24 where it eventually came to stop on US 24 near Carpenter Rd. The driver was taken into custody and transported to CCNO. The driver was identified as Jaclyn R. Quintero, age 33, of 614 E. High St., Defiance, Ohio.

The defendant was charged with OVI, Reckless Operation, Open Container, Failure To Comply With The Signal Of A Police Officer, Fictitious Plates, Driving Under Suspension, and also had a warrant for her arrest out of Williams County.

–PRESS RELEASE