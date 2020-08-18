Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

BOYS GOLF
Pettisville @ St. John’s Invitational 8:30am
Montpelier/Edon/Fairview @ North Central 9am
Bryan @ Tinora w/Ottoville 9am
Evergreen @ Otsego 2pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 3:45pm
Toledo Christian @ Swanton 4pm
Edgerton/Holgate @ Hilltop 4:30pm
Fayette/Wauseon @ MVCD 4:30pm
Hicksville @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Rossford @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Hicksville/Fairview @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Springfield 4:30pm
Bowling Green @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Ottawa Glandorf 5pm
