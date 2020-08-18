Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 18, 2020

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville @ St. John’s Invitational 8:30am

Montpelier/Edon/Fairview @ North Central 9am

Bryan @ Tinora w/Ottoville 9am

Evergreen @ Otsego 2pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 3:45pm

Toledo Christian @ Swanton 4pm

Edgerton/Holgate @ Hilltop 4:30pm

Fayette/Wauseon @ MVCD 4:30pm

Hicksville @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Rossford @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Hicksville/Fairview @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Springfield 4:30pm

Bowling Green @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Ottawa Glandorf 5pm

 

