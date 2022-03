Police Log & Court News For February 23rd, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

BRYAN POLICE

February 10th

•1517 Colonial Ln., fail to pay

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian, transported

•200 S. Emmet St. blk., parking violation, ticket issued

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, 511 N. Union St., harassment, required extra patrol

•Union Trailer Court, 600 S. Union St., warrant

•Vacant shop, 215 W. Bryan St., assist req. civilian, well-being check, unable to locate subject

•Walgreens 403 S. Main St., suspicious auto

•High/Vine, suspicious person, subject was meter reader

•520 S. Cherry St., death – natural

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Union Trailer Court 600 S. Union St., assist req. civilian

•110 LaGlyda Ct., crew, propane torch leak – non-emergency

•207 S. Main St., family trouble

•Yangfeng 918 S. Union St., accident – no injury

•804 Haver Dr., assist req. civilian

February 11th

•5058 St. Rt. 15, traffic stop, driving under suspension, citation

•Williams County East Annex 1425 E. High St., assist other department

•Circle K 923 S. Main, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/High, traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•Bryan Middle School 102 S. Allen St., juvenile complaint

•117 S. Allen St., junk vehicle

•809 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•840 E. Mulberry St., assist req. civilian, well-check

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•High/Beech, traffic stop, display of registration, warning

•Auto Zone 1205 S. Main St., traffic stop, failure to reinstate, citation

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, failure to reinstate, citation

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St., business check

•Walmart 1215 S. main St., traffic stop, stop light, warning

•Walnut/High, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

•Main/Holden, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•Bryan PD, assist other department

•Bryan Theater 140 S. Lynn St., accident – no injury, improper backing, citation

February 12th

•Smith Bros. Lawn Service 529 N. Walnut St., assist req. civilian

•Best One Tire 915 N. Main St., suspicious vehicle

•Main/Bryan, traffic stop, improper turn, warning

•100 W. High St. blk., traffic stop, investigative

•100 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Holden, traffic stop, speed, warning

•CE Electronics, 2107 Industrial Dr., burglar alarm

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, assist other department, WC EMS requested Bryan PD try to locate a subject

•841 E. Mulberry St., lockout

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., accident – no injury

•High/Myers, assist req. civilian, vehicle with hazard lights on

•Tano’s Pizza 216 S. Union St., traffic stop, failure to transfer/expired plates, citation

•340 W. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Portland/High, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•El Mariachis Restaurant, 1260 S. Main St., lockout

•Sumpter Field, 900 Mayberry Dr., lockout

•202 N. Walnut St., assist req. civilian

•Wilson/Walnut, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

•Bryan Community Apartment, 936 E. Wilson St., warrant, unable to locate

•Jackie Blu’s 201 W. Butler St., assist req. civilian

February 13th

•Imagination Station, Horton Trail, suspicious vehicle

•McDonalds 1207 S. Main St., traffic stop, red light out, citation

•722 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, well check

•412 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian, two parties warned for disorderly conduct

•Plaza Senior Center 1200 Rays Dr., family trouble

•4136 St. Rt. 576, general

•Bryan PD, assist other department

•15182 CR D-50, crew, gas leak

•Bryan in, crew, fire alarm, faulty detector, secondary detector put in

•525 S. Walnut St., disturb peace, yelling from neighbor, both parties warned for disorderly conduct, parties separated

•300 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•1119 Colonial Ln., hazardous condition, items in roadway, removed

•1209 Bavarian Ln., harassment

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•844 E. Bryan St., lockout

•121 S. Lebanon St., assist req. civilian

February 14th

•Maple/Main, traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•722 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

•Ford/Main, traffic stop, driving without headlights, warning

•Industrial/CR 16, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Johns Sons Donut Depot 650 N. Main St., traffic stop, failure to yield when turning left, warning

•Town and country 1210 E. High St., crew, water flow alarm, canceled

•303 Avenue A, assist req. civilian, civil matter

•102 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian, well check

•328 N Myers St., parking violation, warning ticket placed on vehicle

•525 Winzeler Dr., forgery/fraud

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral, escort funeral

•4851 CR 10, crew, non-emergency lift assist

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian, referred to different department

•Townline/High, traffic stop, failure to reinstate, white light to the rear, window tint, citation

•Bryan PD, assist other department

•114 W. Mulberry St., juvenile complaint

•404 Oakwood Ave., general, smoke in hallway

•Donaldson Ace Hardware 421 N. Union St., traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•404 Oakwood Ave., assist other department

•CHWC Hospital, assist other department

•815 N. Main St., assist req. civilian

•Shell Spee-D Mart 911 E. High St., general, possible electrical fire

February 15th

•Ohio State Highway Patrol, auto theft, stolen auto recovered, previous report updated

•127 N. Emmet St., assist req. civilian

•Defiance Cty. Sheriff’s Office, warrant, faxed to CCNO to be served

•Post Office, traffic stop, red light, warning

•Bryan Municipal Court 1399 E. High St., fire alarm, non-emergency as child pulled alarm

•Maumee Valley Guidance Center 910 E. Maple St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan Municipal Court, warrant

•604 W. High St., lockout

•400 S. Lebanon St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian, fingerprints

•Bryan Senior Housing 1915 E. Wilson St., accident – no injury

•Get-N-Go Mart, 216 E. High St., assist other department

•1324 Rays Dr., trespass, gave advice

February 16th

•Walmart, auto violation

•Myers/Mulberry, assist req. civilian, unable to locate

•208 N. Lewis St., harassment

•100 E. Bryan St. blk., traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•100 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

•431 W. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Shell Spee-D mart, lockout, cancelled call

•8399 St. Rt. 15, general, barn fire

•Foster/Main, traffic stop, DUS and No OL, citation

•1625 E. Wilson St., suspicious person, person doing property inspection

•Bryan High School/Middle School, harassment

•Bryan High School/Middle School 100 W. fountain Grove Dr., juvenile complaint

•Certified Oil Station, vacant 720 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

DELTA POLICE

February 11th

•Assist Public – Pike-Delta-York High School, 605 Taylor Street

•Suspicious Vehicle – 804 Linwood Street

•Assist Public – 2154 Redbud Lane

February 12th

•Neighbor Dispute – 204 Monroe Street

•Death Investigation – 501 Oakwood Lane

•911 Hang-up/Disconnect – 2124 Peartree Lane

•Assist Other Police Agency – 602 Palmwood Avenue

•Suspicious Vehicle – 6800 Enterprise Drive

•Information – 421 Fernwood

•Suspicious Vehicle – 200 Block Monroe Street

•Unsecured Property/Open Door – 204 Monroe Street

February 13th

•Suspicious Person – 204 Monroe Street

•Traffic Safety Complaints – Dollar General, 6670 US20A

•Alarm Business/Residential – Bunting Bearings, 200 Van Buren Street

•Information – 412 Glenwood Street

February 14th

•Theft – Delta Reservoir

•Crash/Property Damage/Non-injury – 428 West Main Street

•Assist Other Police Agency – State Route 109, North of County Road H

•Elderly Well-Being – 710 Palmwood Street

•Assist Other Police Agency – State Route 109, At County Road E

•Telecommunications Harassment – 600 Main Street Number 4

February 15th

•Information – Oakview Apartments, 208 Oakview Drive

•Sexual Assault Juvenile – Delta Highschool, 605 Taylor Street

February 16th

•Parking Complaints – 300 Block Main Street

•Parking Complaints – 300 Block Main Street

•Assist Other Police Agency – US20A at County Road 11

•Assist Public – 800 Fernwood Avenue

•SRO Details – Delta Elementary School, 1099 Panther Pride Drive

•Elderly Well Being – 444 Monroe Street

February 17th

•Missing Person/Juvenile/Runaway – Delta Middle School, 1101 Panther Pride Drive

•Assist Public – USA Propane, 6871 Enterprise Drive

•911 Hang-up/ Disconnect – Product Movers, 6420 Rogers Street

•Animal/Unconfined – 407 Monroe Street

•911 Hang-up/Disconnect – 906 Linwood

SWANTON POLICE

February 1st

•Car/Deer Crash – Airport & Munson

•Vehicle Unlock – East Airport Highway

•Trespassing – Clark Street

•Parking Issue – Valleywood Drive

•Found Property – Chestnut Street

•911 Hang-up – Swanton Middle School

•Domestic Dispute – Lawrence Street

February 2nd

•Assist Deputy/Crash – County Road 2-2

•Domestic Dispute – Lawrence Street

February 3rd

•Welfare Check – Elm Street

•Welfare Check – North Main Street

•Neighbor Dispute – West Airport Highway

•Disabled Vehicle – Munson & Catalpa Drive

•Snowmobile Issue – Clark Street

•Debris On The Road – Airport & State Highway 64

•911 Hang-up – North Main Street

February 4th

•Suspicious Vehicle – Airport & State Highway 64

•Accidental Alarm – East Airport Highway

•Snow Removal Issue – Miller Avenue

•Vehicle Stuck in Snow – West Airport Highway

•Vehicle Stuck in Snow – North Main Street

•Neighbor Dispute – North Main Street

February 5th

•Suspicious Activity – Valleywood Drive

•Non-Injury Crash – Main Street & Church Street

•Warrant Arrest – Chestnut Street

February 7th

•Non-injury Crash – East Airport Highway

•Reckless Driver – East Airport Highway

•Assist OSP – Airport & Main Street

February 8th

•Accidental Alarm – West Airport Highway

•Assist OSP/Unlock – County Road H & 3

•911 Hang-up – Crabtree Court

•Warrant Arrest – East Airport Highway

February 9th

•Accidental Alarm – West Airport Highway

•Assist Deputy/ill – County Road F

•Found Dog Returned – Woodside Drive

•Non-injury Crash – East Airport Highway

February 10th

•Injury Accident – Airport & Scott Road

•Traffic Assist – North Main Street

•Citizen Assist – Chestnut Street

•Lost Property – Black Canyon Drive

•Suspicious Person – Lincoln Street

•Welfare Check – Woodside Drive

February 11th

•Non-injury Crash – East Airport Highway

•Scam Phone Calls – Chestnut Street

February 12th

•Drug Possession – East Airport Highway

•Bond – Chestnut Street

February 13th

•Trespassing – Swanton Reservoir

•Theft – West Airport Highway

•Loose Door – South Main Street

•Found Property/Returned – West Airport Highway

February 14th

•Unruly Child – Maddie Street

•Disabled Vehicle – Airport & Munson

•Unlock Vehicle – East Airport Highway

February 15th

•Suspicious Vehicle – East Airport Highway

•Assist – Crestwood Drive

•Neighbor Dispute – North Main Street

EDGERTON POLICE

January 26th

•Phil’s One Stop 157 E Morri, Failure To Pay

•244 W River, Agency Assist

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Medical

•358 E Gerhart Apt 412, Agency Assist

•317 Sacher, Suspicious Car

January 27th

•104 Riverview, 911 Hang Up

•218 E Gerheart, Medical

January 28th

•307 N West St, 911 Hang Up

•127 W River St Lot 26, Medical

•Civil

•423 N Daniel, Lockout

•308 N Elm, Unruly Child

January 29th

•328 W Vine Park View Rm 32, Medical

January 30th

•Phil’s One Stop, Failure To Pay

•127 W River Lot 11, Unsecure Premise

•E Morrison St, Animal Problem

•124 S Michigan, Citizen Assist

January 31st

•118 E Bement, Suicide Threat

•314 W Vine Edgerton Main S, Failure To Pay

•313 N Elm, 911 Hang Up

February 1st

•207 E Lynn, Convulsions

•187 N Michigan State Bank, Parking Problem

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Disorderly

•Edgerton Area, Lost Property

•128 E Morrison Apt B, Domestic Dispute

February 2nd

•Parkview 328 W Vine Pathway, Mental

•313 Lutterbein, 911 Hang Up

•243 N Michigan, 911 Hang Up

February 3rd

•N Ash near RR Crossing, Suspicious

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Medical

•138 E Hull, Medical

•113 W Hull, Lockout

February 4th

•S Michigan Railroad, Odor Investigate

•Edgemont Community Apts, Child Abuse

February 5th

•233 E Hull, Lockout

•334 N Oak, Citizen Assist

•358 E Gearhart St, Agency Assist

February 7th

•S Michigan RR Crossing AAR, Rr Cross Prob

•Main Stop, Failure To Pay

•Maple Grove Cemetery, Citizen Assist

February 8th

•133 W Indiana, Lockout

•54 Madyson, Well Being Check

•448 N Oak, Breathing

•104 Riverview, 911 Hang Up

•Main Stop, Littering

February 9th

•358 E Gerhart Apt 224, Agency Assist

February 11th

•407 N Daniel, Trauma

•433 N Elm, Well Being Check

•03211 CR-6, Missing Juvenile

•Airway 303 W River, Lockout

•Park View Nursing rm 11A 3, Medical

February 13th

•CR-4 .50 S CR-D .50 W/S, Agency Assist

•Life Changing Church 428 W, 911 Hang Up

•407 S Locust, Burglary

•324 Sacher, Juvenile Prob

•148 W Indiana, Custodial Int

•Hicksville ER Back to Residence, Citizen Assist

February 14th

•118 W Gas, Lockout

February 17th

•104 Depot, Harassment

EDON POLICE

January 27th

•101 Park, Structure Fire

January 28th

•206 N Main St, Medical

February 1st

•Dimension Veneers 500 Wood, Lockout

•301 Franklin, Medical

•106 N Union, Trauma

February 2nd

•105 S Main, Well Being Check

February 3rd

•N Ash near RR Crossing, Suspicious

February 8th

•103 Woodville, Citizen Assist

February 9th

•306 W Indiana, Medical

MONTPELIER POLICE

January 26th

•501 W Lawrence, Bad Check

•608 S Pleasant, Extortion

•1203 Delaware, Suspicious Activity

•109 N Pleasant, 911 Hang Up

January 27th

•1209 Delaware Ave, Medical

•S Platt E Lawrence, PI Accident

•716 Lakeshore, Trauma

•203 W Madison, Breathing

January 28th

•Rainbow Motel Room 16, Theft

•Snyder In Front Of The Den, Lockout

•Rainbow Motel Office 13402, Citizen Dispute

January 29th

•S of 682 S Airport e/s, Animal Problem

•Airport S of Main, PD Accident

•129 W Main Two Brothers Ma, Lockout

•E Wayne & S East Area, Domestic Dispute

•508 S Harrison, Domestic Violence

•Across from 321 Empire, Suspicious Car

January 30th

•401 ½ E Main, Medical

•CK Tech 1701 Magda, Well Being Check

•416 E Water, Trauma

January 31st

•107 E Main Lassus, PD Accident

February 1st

•1402 Whitaker Millers Gas, Lockout

•514 W Jefferson, Suspicious Activity

•514 Empire, Suspicious

•Lassus 107 E Main, Suspicious Car

•619 Wood, Heart Problem

February 2nd

•Evergreen rm 35 924 Charlie, Medical

•203 Glen, Missing Person

•408 E Lawrence, 911 Hang Up

•McDonalds Montpelier, PI Accident

•526 Empire, Trauma

•Main/Empire, Traffic Hazard

•202 E Wabash Apt A5, Missing Person

•Corner of Manor and Henric, Vehicle in Ditch

•s/b Platt from Lawrence, Suspicious

February 3rd

•812 Cherry, Medical

•417 E Water, 911 Hang Up

•717 E Lawrence, Neighborhood Pr

•Menards 14502 CR-15, Trauma

February 4th

•105 W Washington, Parking Problem

•402 Manor, Medical

•In Front of 519 S Pleasant, PD Accident

•216 N Harrison, Medical

•536 S Pleasant St, Keep The Peace

•1260 E Main Dollar General, Alarm

February 5th

•1613 Magda Powers and Sons, Alarm

•414 E Madison, Threatening

•Millers 1444 Whitaker Way, Medical

•107 W Water, Animal Problem

•SR-15 N/n from Ace Corners, PD Accident

•203 Glen Dr, Well Being Check

•13508 SR-15 Quality Inn, Intoxication

•WCGH 909 E Snyder, 911 Hang Up

February 6th

•339 Fairview St, Trespassing

•Millers New Market, PD Accident

•High School N Gym Entrance, Medical

February 7th

•202 E Wabash Apt F1, Neighborhood Problem

February 8th

•115 W Washington, Suicide Threat

•14502 CR-15 Menards DC, 911 Hang Up

•14502 CR-15, Menards, PD Accident

•416 S Platt, Lockout

•414 E Madison, Unwanted Person

•SR-15 N US-20A, PD Accident

•309 Lincoln, Extra Patrol

February 9th

•306 S Pleasant, Heart Problem

•4 Pinegrove Ct, Suspicious

•14212 Selwyn Chase Brass, Chest Pain

February 10th

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Car Fire

•414 E Madison, Citizen Assist

•Montpelier School 1015 E, Lockout

February 11th

•402 Steuben, Breathing

•923 S Pleasant, Wanted Person

•307 N Monroe, Theft

•202 E Wabash Apt F2, Well Being Check

•1317 Henricks, 911 Hang Up

•03211 CR-6, Missing Juvenile

•RanteK 1826 Magda, Disabled Vehicle

February 12th

•Evergreen rm 12B 924 Charlie, Medical

•McDonalds W/B, Intoxication

•303 ½ W Main, Abandoned Vehicle

•208 Primrose, 911 Hang Up

February 13th

•24 Hour Lot Behind Rowe’s, Lockout

•207 W Lawrence, 911 Hang Up

•Lassus 107 E Main, Unwanted Person

February 14th

•407 S Platt, Stray Animal

•Montpelier Main Stop 505 W, Failure To Pay

•125 W Lawrence, Well Being Check

•202 E Wabash Apt E2, Medical

•211 S Monroe, Domestic Dispute

February 15th

•1100 E Main McDonalds, Lockout

•14502 CR-15 Menards, 911 Hang Up

•308 E Jefferson, Medical

•211 ½ W Main Apt A, 911 Hang Up

•132 Fairview, Domestic Dispute

February 16th

•200 and 500 Blk Monroe, Parking Problem

•13441 SR-15 Holiday City S, Alarm

•SR-107 E/B into Montpelier, Traffic Offense

•13508 SR-15 Quality Inn Rm, Drug Complaint

•CK Technologies West Entrance, Trauma

February 17th

•3 Pinegrove Ct, Lockout

•1003 Linden, Convulsions

•Magda CK Tech, Traffic Hazard

•618 S East, 911 Hang Up

•924 Charlies Evergreen Man, Abdominal

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

January 26th

•BCH ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•Parkview Physicians Family, Medical

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Abdominal

•900 E Maple Front House, Abdominal

•Bryan Health Care And Rehab, Medical

•402 S Main Marathon, Bryan, Diabetic Shock

•BCH ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•801 W Curtis, Stryker, Breathing

January 27th

•1209 Delaware Ave, Montpelier, Medical

•WCGH ER to BCH, Montpelier, Transfer

•16355 CR-O, Pioneer, Dead Body

•16355 CR-O, Pioneer, Dead Body

•101 Park, Edon, Structure Fire

•101 Park, Edon, Structure Fire

•21750 CR-20N, West Unity, Dead Body

•21750 CR-20N, West Unity, Dead Body

•1700 E High apt I-3, Bryan, Medical

•08187 CR-2, Edon, Trauma

•813 Sunny, Bryan, Stroke

•BCH ICU to Brookview, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH Surgery to WCGH Rehab, Transfer

•WCGH ER to Dupont Hospital, Transfer

•BCH Med-Surg Rm 2125 to Pa, Transfer

•Rivers Edge Campground Park, Medical

•Rivers Edge Campground Park, Medical

•Rivers Edge Campground Park, Medical

•427 N Walnut, Bryan, Breathing

•218 E Gerheart, Edgerton, Trauma

•S Platt E Lawrence, Montpelier, PI Accident

•203 W Madison, Montpelier, Breathing

•716 Lakeshore, Trauma

•716 Lakeshore, Trauma

•CR-N .30 bet CR-16 and CR-1, Structure Fire

January 28th

•530 S Cherry St, Bryan, Breathing

•815 S Beech St, Bryan, Chest Pain

•206 N Main St, Edon, Medical

•127 W River St Lot 26, Chest Pain

•14810 CR-M, Montpelier, Diabetic Shock

•SR-49 and US-20 E/J, Edon, PI Accident

•BCH ICU to WCGH Rehab, Bryan, Transfer

•530 S Cherry, Bryan, Dead Body

January 29th

•936 E Wilson F1, Bryan, Medical

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Chest Pain

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•14830 CR-G, Bryan, Breathing

•328 W Vine Park View Rm 32, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•205 E Main, Alvordton, Trauma

•230 East South, Bryan, Childbirth

•SR-191 N SR-34, Stryker, PI Accident

January 30th

•401 ½ E Main, Montpelier, Medical

•Rivers Edge Campground 128, Dead Body

•Rivers Edge Campground 128, Dead Body

•416 E Water, Montpelier, Trauma

•504 Hickory W Jefferson, Medical

•Fountain Park Memory Care, Medical

•423 Townline, Medical

•02326 CR-8, Edgerton, Trauma

•02326 CR-8, Edgerton, Trauma

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•204 Belfast, Bryan, Trauma

January 31st

•TP e/b lane mm 21, West Unity, PI Accident

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•103 Fountain Grove Apt A, Medical

•05750 CR-I, Edon, Trauma

•16132 CR-11 .50, Pioneer, Medical

•16132 CR-11 .50, Pioneer, Medical

•327 Carson Dr, Bryan, Trauma

•437 W Bryan, Trauma

•WCGH ER to BCH, Montpelier, Transfer

•BCH ICU to Brookview, Bryan, Transfer

February 1st

•11289 CR-9, Trauma

•703 W Jackson, West Unity, Medical

•207 E Lynn, Edgerton, Convulsions

•512 Fairview, Bryan, Medical

•01846 US-127, Bryan, Medical

•437 W Bryan, Medical

•1207 S Main Walmart PL, PI Accident

•914 S Walnut, Bryan, Medical

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Disorderly

•BCH Medsurge to Evergreen, Transfer

•301 Franklin, Edon, Medical

•BCH ER to Lutheran, Bryan, Transfer

•1433 SR-15 In Front Of Nur, PI Accident

•BCH ER to UTMC, Bryan, Transfer

•106 N Union, Edon, Trauma

•BCH ER to Lutheran, Bryan, Transfer

•Evergreen, Trauma

•17258 CR-M, West Unity, Breathing

•BCH to Evergreen, Transfer

•619 Wood, Montpelier, Heart Problem

February 2nd

•Evergreen rm 35 924 Charlie, Medical

•17367 CR-M, West Unity, Medical

•12105 CR-D, Bryan, Medical

•CR-21 .N S CR-M, West Unity, PI Accident

•McDonalds Montpelier, PI Accident

•1110 Clover, Bryan, Trauma

•Bryan ER to Toledo Children, Transfer

•207 E Trevitt, Bryan, Trauma

•Parkview 328 W Vine Pathwa, Mental

•Bryan ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•526 Empire, Montpelier, Trauma

•TP 10 E/B, Montpelier, PI Accident

•MM E/b 11.1, Montpelier, PI Accident

•12739 CR-S, Pioneer, Medical

•12739 CR-S, Pioneer, Medical

•604 W High, Bryan, Medical

February 3rd

•421 N Park, Pioneer, Medical

•421 N Park, Pioneer, Medical

•812 Cherry, Montpelier, Medical

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Trauma

•Bryan ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•Woodland Estates 04637 CR-, Trauma

•138 E Hull, Edgerton, Breathing

•602 S Main, Bryan, Allergy

•Menards 14502 CR-15, Trauma

•10217 CR-F, Bryan, Heart Problem

•504 Briarwood, Pioneer, Medical

•504 Briarwood, Pioneer, Medical

•Park View Nursing 328 W, Medical

February 4th

•Bryan ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•1716 Colonial Ln, Bryan, Medical

•12105 CR-D, Bryan, Medical

•402 Manor, Montpelier, Medical

•04207 CR-K, Edon, Medical

•405 N Third St, Pioneer, Medical

•10733 CR-D, Bryan, Trauma

•Bryan ICU to Evergreen, Transfer

•04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 63 Wood, Trauma

•BCH Telemetry Evergreen, Transfer

•1113 Meadowbrook Rd, Bryan, Trauma

•216 N Harrison, Montpelier, Medical

•Evergreen 924 Charlies Way, Trauma

•BCH ICU to UTMC, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to Residence, Bryan, Transfer

•827 S Main St, Bryan, Trauma

•BCH ER Evergreen, Transfer

•BCH Telemetry to UTMC, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to Lutheran, Bryan, Transfer

•936 E Wilson Apt E4, Bryan, Medical

February 5th

•218 W Trevitt, Bryan, Medical

•07429 US-20, Montpelier, Chest Pain

•07429 US-20, Montpelier, Chest Pain

•716 S Walnut, Bryan, Medical

•1104 Wesley Ave – Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•817 Oakwood, Bryan, Medical

•537 W High Bryan Dialysis, Medical

•BCH Telemetry to Parkview, Transfer

•Millers 1444 Whitaker Way, Medical

•Indian Meadows Service Pla, Hazmat

•301 Franklin, Edon, Medical

•416 N Main, Bryan, Medical

•936 E Wilson Apt C6, Bryan, Heart Problem

February 6th

•124 Clarksville, Edgerton, Breathing

•14830 CR-G, Bryan, Medical

•Shire Crest Apts P/L, Trauma

•High School N Gym Entrance, Medical

•1207 S Main McDonalds, Bryan, PI Accident

•11232 CR-10 .A, Bryan, Mutual Aid

February 7th

•155 Edgewater Dr, Bryan, Trauma

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Medical

•04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 63, Bryan, Mental

•S Defiance In Front Of Hig, Trauma

•21738 CR-M .50 Indian Meadows, Medical

•154 Seneca Dr Lake Seneca, Trauma

•154 Seneca Dr Lake Seneca, Trauma

•301 Bryant William Center, Medical

•217 N Lebanon, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to ST Vs ER, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•US-20 at State Line, Edon, Stand By

•11289 CR-9, Montpelier, Medical

•BCH 4th Floor to WCGH Rehab, Transfer

•03151 CR-24 .25 CCNO, Chest Pain

•BCH ER Back to Residence, Transfer

•Mont ER to Bryan Med Surg, Transfer

•106 Ford Road, Bryan, Medical

February 8th

•WCGH ER to Bryan Covid Unit, Transfer

•CR-15 .C near Titan Tire, PI Accident

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Medical

•400 Seneca, Pioneer, Breathing

•400 Seneca, Pioneer, Breathing

•Bryan Healthcare & Rehab, Medical

•Pioneer Fire Station, Medical

•Pioneer Fire Station, Medical

•03151 CR-24 .25 CCNO, Medical

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•500 W Catherine, West Unity, Medical

•WCGH ER to Bryan Telemetry, Transfer

•448 N Oak, Edgerton, Breathing

•Bryan ER to Montpelier Res, Transfer

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•304 S Defiance Stryker Library, Chest Pain

•827 S Main, Bryan, Medical

•735 S Lynn, Bryan, Medical

•01087 CR-O .50, Edon, Trauma

•Circle K 923 S Main, Bryan, Convulsions

February 9th

•500 Summerfield Autumn Cha, Trauma

•904 S Cherry, Bryan, Trauma

•Walmart Parking Lot Middle, Stroke

•306 S Pleasant, Montpelier, Heart Problem

•108 Flynn, Bryan, Chest Pain

•US-20 at State Line, Edon, Stand By

•US-20 State Line, Edon, Stand By

•14811 SR-576, Montpelier, Heart Problem

•306 W Indiana, Edon, Medical

•14212 Selwyn Chase Brass, Chest Pain

•324 E Maple, Bryan, Chest Pain

February 10th

•BCH ER to UTMC Behavioral, Transfer

•134 N Union Napa Auto Part, Abdominal

•14531 CR-N .65, Pioneer, Well Being Check

•CR-12 CR-A, Bryan, Suspicious Car

•1301 Center Bryan Elementary, Medical

•WCGH ER to Bryan Telemetry, Transfer

•13673 CR-E Lot 24, Bryan, Medical

•520 S Cherry, Bryan, Dead Body

•1126 Meadowbrook, Bryan, Medical

February 11th

•407 N Daniel, Edgerton, Trauma

•539 S Beech, Bryan, Chest Pain

•14811 SR-576, Montpelier, Medical

•CCNO 03151 CR-24 .25, Overdose

•402 Steuben, Montpelier, Breathing

•116 Country Club Rd, Bryan, Trauma

•16263 SR-34, Bryan, Trauma

•206 N Lewis, Bryan, Breathing

•07208 CR-N .30, Montpelier, Trauma

•BCH ICU Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ICU to Lutheran Home, Transfer

•10955 US-20, Montpelier, Breathing

•10955 US-20, Montpelier, Breathing

•604 W High Apt A, Bryan, Medical

•Mont Med Surg to Parkview, Transfer

•Park View Nursing rm 11A 3, Medical

•WCGH ER to Promedica Toledo, Transfer

February 12th

•Evergreen rm 12B 924 Charlie, Medical

•WCGH ER to BCH Cath Lab, Transfer

•511 N Union Lot 8, Bryan, Medical

•WCGH ER to UTMC, Montpelier, Transfer

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Medical

•BCH ER to Hillside, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•BCH Medsurge to Evergreen, Transfer

•09876 CR-16 Hillside Count, Trauma

•BCH Medsurge to Bryan Health, Transfer

•BCH ER to Hillside, Bryan, Transfer

February 13th

•155 Edgewater Stone Creek, Trauma

•330 S Main, West Unity, Breathing

•1130 CR-21 .N, Archbold, Chest Pain

•04136 SR-576, Bryan, PI Accident

•04136 SR-576, Bryan, PI Accident

•CR-4 .50 S CR-D .50 W/S, PI Accident

•155 Edgewater Stone Creek, Trauma

•205 E Main, Alvordton, Breathing

•205 E Main, Alvordton, Breathing

•02969 CR-20, Bryan, Well Being Check

•NW OH Juvenile Detention, Trauma

•Bryan Healthcare rm 113 11, Medical

•805 S State Lot 26, Pioneer, 911 Hang Up

•805 S State Lot 26, Pioneer, 911 Hang Up

•BCH ER back to Bryan Health, Transfer

February 14th

•407 N Daniel, Edgerton, Medical

•215 Huntington, Bryan, Trauma

•1304 Colonial, Bryan, Medical

•124 Palmer, Bryan, Medical

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Heart Problem

•442 W High PPG, Bryan, Medical

•312 S Allen, Bryan, Trauma

•Bryan ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•404 Oakwood Ave Apt D, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•404 Oakwood Ave Apt D, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•404 Oakwood Ave Apt D, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•715 E North Lot 24, West Unity, Chest Pain

•13077 CR-17, Pioneer, Medical

•13077 CR-17, Pioneer, Medical

•WCGH ER to Flower Hospital, Transfer

•18378 CR-S, Alvordton, Breathing

•18378 CR-S, Alvordton, Breathing

•06335 CR-Q .50, Montpelier, Chest Pain

•202 E Wabash Apt E2, Montpelier, Medical

•324 E Maple, Bryan, Trauma

•314 S Liberty, West Unity, Stroke

•125 W Lawrence, Montpelier, Well Being Check

February 15th

•219 Jefferson, Blakeslee, Medical

•109 E Church, West Unity, Trauma

•13390 SR-576, Montpelier, Medical

•308 E Jefferson, Montpelier, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•214 E Butler, Bryan, Trauma

•BCH ER to Parkview Randali, Transfer

•1412 Spring Meadows Lane, Trauma

•BCH ER to UTMC, Bryan, Transfer

•19274 SR-15, Pioneer, Medical

•19274 SR015, Pioneer, Medical

February 16th

•16433 CR-20, Alvordton, Breathing

•103 E Curtis, Stryker, Trauma

•537 W High Fresenius, Bryan, Breathing

•128 S Lincoln, West Unity, Medical

•410 S Main Apt B, West Unity, Medical

•MM 9 EB, Montpelier, Chest Pain

•BCH ER to Parkview Randali, Transfer

•116 Country Club, Bryan, Medical

•420 E Butler, Bryan, Medical

•08399 SR-15 Zone 22, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•01313 CR-4 .50, Edgerton, Diabetic Shock

•BCH Med-Surg to Bryan Health, Transfer

•BCH ER to St Vs, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to 420 E Butler, Transfer

•1126 Meadowbrook, Bryan, Medical

•Hillside Country Living, Medical

•Bryan Health Care and Rehab, Stroke

•WCGH ER to Bryan Medsurge, Transfer

•1104 Wesley Bryan Health, Medical

•BCH ER to Bryan Health Care, Transfer

•CK Technologies West Entrance, Trauma

February 17th

•BCH ICU rm 4202 to Toledo, Transfer

•BCH ER to Bryan Health, Transfer

•BCH ER to St Charles, Bryan, Transfer

•WCGH ER to BCH Telemetry, Transfer

•1003 Linden, Montpelier, Convulsions

•W High Bryan Lanes, PI Accident

•924 Charlies Evergreen, Abdominal

•BCH ER to 429 S Cherry, Transfer

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE REPORTS

January 26th

•US-6 CR-7, Edgerton, Car Fire

•Williams Co FD, Bryan, Announcement

•22669 CR-C, Controlled Burn

January 27th

•308 S Maple Apt C, Pioneer, Odor Investigate

•101 Park, Edon, Structure Fire

•101 Park, Edon, Structure Fire

•101 Park, Edon, Structure Fire

•16500 CR-N .30, Knuckle, Controlled Burn

•S Platt E Lawrence, Montpelier, PI Accident

•CR-N.30 bet CR-16 and CR-1, Structure Fire

•CR-N.30 bet CR-16 and CR-1, Structure Fire

•CR-N.30 bet CR-16 and CR-1, Structure Fire

•CR-N.30 bet CR-16 and CR-1, Structure Fire

•CR-N.30 bet CR-16 and CR-1, Structure Fire

•CR-N.30 bet CR-16 and CR-1, Structure Fire

January 28th

•5447 Christy Rd, Defiance, Mutual Aid

•SR-49 and US-20 E/J, Edon, PI Accident

•SR-49 and US-20 E/J, Edon, PI Accident

January 29th

•SR-191 N SR-34, Stryker, PI Accident

January 30th

•Bridge the Gap Ministry 11, Fire

•7973 Dillon Highway, Mutual Aid

•7973 Dillon Highway, Mutual Aid

January 31st

•TP e/b Lane mm 21, West Unity, PI Accident

February 1st

•E/b TP MM 28, Mutual Aid

February 2nd

•CR-21 .N S CR-M, West Unity, PI Accident

•McDonalds Montpelier, PI Accident

•McDonalds Montpelier, PI Accident

•526 Empire, Montpelier, Trauma

•TP 10 E/B, Montpelier, PI Accident

•Turnpike e/b mm6, Montpelier, Hazmat

•MM E/b 11.1, Montpelier, PI Accident

•CR-K E of SR-15, Montpelier, Fire

February 3rd

•501 E Church Apt 104, Fire Alarm

February 4th

•S Michigan Railroad, Edgerton, Odor Investigate

February 5th

•Indian Meadows Service Pla, Hazmat

February 6th

• 11232 CR-10 .A, Bryan, Mutual Aid

• 11232 CR-10 .A, Bryan, Mutual Aid

February 7th

• S/b at SFD, Stryker, Stand By

February 9th

• 216 Modoc, Pioneer, Gas Invest

February 10th

• 14531 CR-N .65, Pioneer, Well Being Check

• Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Car Fire

February 12th

• 04754 CR-22 .75, Stryker, Car Fire

• Across from 04328 CR-M .50, Fire

February 13th

• CR-4 .50 S CR-D .50 W/S, PI Accident

February 14th

• TP mm 2 E/B Lane, Edon, Fire

• 404 Oakwood Ave Apt D, Bryan, Mutual Aid

• 404 Oakwood Ave Apt D, Bryan, Mutual Aid

February 15th

• Hamilton Fire Station, Mutual Aid

• Butler Fire Dept, Mutual Aid

• Butler Fire Dept, Mutual Aid

February 16th

• PFD, Pioneer, Stand By

• 14226 US-20A Little Lights, Test

• Stryker High School 400 S, Test

• 08399 SR-15 Zone 22, Bryan, Mutual Aid

• 08399 SR-15 Zone 22, Bryan, Mutual Aid

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENTS

January 26th

• Bement at Main, Bryan, K-9 Usage

• 03355 CR-C, Edgerton, 911 Hang Up

• 13920 SR-107, Montpelier, Disabled Vehicle

• 02359 CR-H, Edon, 911 Hang Up

• CR-16 from Defiance County, Traffic Offense

• US-6/CR-7, Edgerton, Car Fire

• CR-D .50 In Front BMV, Bryan, Well Being Check

• 01352 CR-M, Edon, Juvenile Problem

• 10425 SR-15, Montpelier, Domestic Dispute

• US-6/CR-9 headed E/b, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Citizen Assist

• 925 E Fountain Grove Dr, Agency Assist

January 27th

• 16355 CR-O, Pioneer, Dead Body

• 21750 CR-20N, West Unity, Dead Body

• US-20 Alvordton, Blocked R/R

• 03919 CR-17, Bryan, Trespassing

• 13360 CR-K, Montpelier, Well Being Check

• 01562 SR-49, Edgerton, Suspicious Car

• US-127 S/B in Pulaski, Bryan, Traffic Offense

• 1425 E High St, Bryan, Investigation

• 06782 US-127, Bryan, Alarm

• 16283 CR-G, Bryan, Fraud

• E Indiana/S Church, Edon, Disabled Vehicle

• 03687 CR-9, Bryan, Lockout

• M&D Motel rm 12, Montpelier, Theft

January 28th

• 05589 SR-15, Bryan, Alarm

• 300 N Irene, Edon, Alarm

• SR-191 N of CR-H .50, PD Accident

• 11133 CR-C, Bryan, Fraud

• 16407 CR-20, Alvordton, Well Being Check

• 13673 CR-E Lot 19, Bryan, Extra Patrol

• 304 W High St, Bryan, Citizen Assist

• 414 E Madison, Montpelier, Suspicious Activity

• US-20 .A W SR-15, Pioneer, Disabled Vehicle

• 555 E Central Ave, Toledo, Custodial Int

• 211 Walnut St, Edon, Wanted Person

• 201 Grove St, Edon, Agency Assist

• Shady Shores at Nettle Lake, Theft

• 404 W First Street Apt 2, Well Being Check

• CR-12 .50 N CR-C, Bryan, PD Accident

• 05951 CR-15 .75, Bryan, Civil

• 04212 SR-576, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

• 120 Seneca, Montpelier, PD Accident

• SR-49 N CR-L, Edon, Property Damage

January 29th

• 09878 CR-F, Bryan, Well Being Check

• 209 N Michigan, Alvordton, Agency Assist

• 429 E Wilson, Bryan, Wanted Person

• 508 S Harrison, Montpelier, Domestic Violence

• CR-4/SR-49, Edgerton, Animal Problem

• CR-13/CR-G, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

• 429 E Wilson, Bryan, Wanted Person

• 09878 CR-F, Bryan, Well Being Check

• SR-191 N SR-34, Stryker, Agency Assist

• US-6/CR-7 .50, Edgerton, Disabled Vehicle

• 802 W Indiana St, Citizen Dispute

• US-127 S of CR-E .50, Bryan, PD Accident

• Rd St/CR-F .50, Stryker, Agency Assist

January 30th

• 12808 US-20, Pioneer, Dead Body

• M&D Motel 07975 SR-15, Bryan, Juvenile

• CR-15 .75 just S of US-127, Disabled Vehicle

• 14020 US-20A, Montpelier, Alarm

• 198 Hollywood Nettle Lake, Well Being Check

• 03228 SR-49 EW, Edgerton, 911 Hang Up

• 07105 US-127, Bryan, Burglary

• 04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 101, Lockout

• 876 E Trevitt St, Bryan, Agency Assist

• SR-576 N of Montpelier, PD Accident

• 06695 SR-15, Bryan, Agency Assist

January 31st

• 18776 US-6, Bryan, Unwanted Person

• SR-576 N of CR-M, PD Accident

• CR-22 .75/CR-H .50 Area, Theft

• 08035 SR-15, Bryan, Abandoned Vehicle

• Edgerton Area, Pornography

• Melbern Area, Bryan, Wanted Person

• 04924 CR-15 .75, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

• SR-34 West of CR-18, Bryan, PD Accident

• 09878 CR-F, Bryan, Citizen Assist

• 09876 CR-16, Bryan, Lockout

February 1st

• 171 Modoc Trail, Montpelier, Agency Assist

• 04739 CR-15 .75 Lot 52, Bryan, Trespassing

• 11591 CR-D, Bryan, Neighborhood Problem

• US-6/US-127, Bryan, Escort

• 06170 CR-M .50, Montpelier, Well Being Check

• 05571 SR-15 Lot 5, Bryan, Well Being Check

• 10425 SR-15, Montpelier, Well Being Check

• CR-D/CR-12, Bryan, Investigation

• CR-25 N of SR-34, Stryker, Rape

• 12795 CR-D, Bryan, PD Accident

• 500 Blk Empire St, Montpelier, Agency Assist

• 1433 SR-15 In Front Of Nur, Agency Assist

• 15575 CR-C, Bryan, Hit/Skip

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 33, Bryan, B&E

• 05571 SR-15 Lot 20, Bryan, Suspicious Activity

• 128 E Morrison Apt B, Edgerton, Agency Assist

February 2nd

• 05571 SR-15, Bryan, Suspicious Activity

• 1 Courthouse Square, Bryan, Agency Assist

• SR-15 S/B from Pioneer, Agency Assist

• CR-21/N S CR-M, West Unity, PI Accident

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 77, Bryan, Weapon Offense

• US-127 N/B into West Unity, Traffic Hazard

• US-127 S CR-K, West Unity, PD Accident

• 09358 SR-15, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

• US-20A CR-17, West Unity, Disabled Vehicle

• SR-15 S of Magda Dr, Montpelier, Vehicle in Ditch

• 12575 CR-2, Edon, Suspicious Activity

• 302 Woodville, Edon, Well Being Check

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Agency Assist

• Corner of Manor/Henrick Dr, Agency Assist

• 16806 US-20A, West Unity, Vehicle in Ditch

• 134 Navajo Lake Seneca, Lockout

February 3rd

• 617 Old Farm Trail Apt C, Civil

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Traffic Hazard

• 121 Avalon Bona Vesta, Well Being Check

• 11470 CR-D, Bryan, Fraud

• SR-15/US-20A, Montpelier, Vehicle in Ditch

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Parking Problem

• Walz Park, Edon, Suspicious

• US-20 bet CR-16/CR-17, Vehicle in Ditch

• 10217 CR-F, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Parking Problem

• 09231 CR-5 .I, Edon, Domestic Dispute

• 01498 CR-20, Stryker, 911 Hang Up

February 4th

• 04013 CR-E .75, Edgerton, Civil

• 08985 CR-C, Bryan, Well Being Check

• CR-K W CR-13, Montpelier, Vehicle in Ditch

• CR-M E SR-15, Pioneer, Vehicle in Ditch

• CR-K W of CR-22, West Unity, Disabled Vehicle

• 10733 CR-D, Bryan, Trauma

• 04013 CR-E .75, Edgerton, Keep The Peace

• 03225 SR-576, Bryan, Threatening

• 358 E Gerhart St Apt 412, Agency Assist

• SR-34 W/B Ridgeville Corne, Traffic Offense

• 358 Gerhart St App 411, Drug Complaint

• SR-107 between CR-8/CR-9, Citizen Assist

February 5th

• US-20A/CR-17, West Unity, Alcohol Offense

• 208 Seneca Dr, Montpelier, Alarm

• SR-34 W of CR-20, Stryker, PD Accident

• 146 Lakeshore, Montpelier, Theft

• 358 E Gerhart Apt 224, Agency Assist

• CR-F E of CR-15 .75, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

• S/B from 11696 CR-16, Well Being Check

• SR-34/CR-16, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

• 01858 CR-S, Edon, Domestic Dispute

• SR-15 N/b from Ace Corners, PD Accident

• 12395 CR-C, Bryan, Well Being Check

February 6th

• W/b from 20010 CR-F, Stryker, Vehicle in Ditch

• W/b from 20010 CR-F, Stryker, PD Accident

• 09512 CR-J, Montpelier, Burglary Prog

• CR-D E of CR-12, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

• 03340 CR-15, Bryan, Found Property

• SR-49/CR-R, Edon, Drugs

• 03488 CR-M .50, Edon, 911 Hang Up

• SR-49 S CR-P .50, Edon, Drugs

• 18902 SR-15, Pioneer, Suspicious Car

• W/b on CR-G from SR-15, Traffic Offense

February 7th

• 04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 63, Bryan, Mental

• 153 Westlake Dr, Edgerton, 911 Hang Up

• CR-C W of SR-576, Bryan, PD Accident

• CR-G/CR-15 .50 S/S, Bryan, Sick Animal

• CR-E E of CR-13, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

• 11591 CR-D, Bryan, Neighborhood Pr

• CR-G/CR-15 .50 S/S, Bryan, Duty Weapon Use

• CR-13/CR-E, Bryan, Escort

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 82, Bryan, Animal Abuse

• 20977 CR-C, Bryan, Mailbox Damage

• CR-D W of CR-12 .50, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

• 15348 US-127 EW, Bryan, Lockout

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Agency Assist

February 8th

• 08421 SR-191, Stryker, 911 Hang Up

• In Front of 19374 US-6, PD Accident

• SR-34 W of CR-17 .25, Bryan, Animal Problem

• 18365 US-20, Alvordton, 911 Hang Up

• 04013 CR-E .75, Edgerton, Keep The Peace

• 211 Walnut Columbia, Edon, 911 Hang Up

• 07371 CR-S, Pioneer, Investigation

• US-20/CR-7 .25 Area, Montpelier, Traffic Hazard

• 22360 US-6, Stryker, Child Abuse

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 70, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 202 Hallock, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 100, Bryan, Suspicious Activity

February 9th

• 500 Summerfield Autumn, Trauma

• 07493 CR-K, Montpelier, Unwanted Person

• 14095 CR-M, Montpelier, Address Verification

• One Courthouse Sq, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 16022 CR-D, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

• 03151 CR-24 .25, CCNO, Agency Assist

• 228 S Allen St, Bryan, Probate Order

• 13272 CR-16, Pioneer, Traffic Offense

• 13920 SR-107, Montpelier, Wanted Person

• E/b on US-6 from SR-576, Traffic Offense

• 15249 CR-20, Alvordton, B&E

• 301 Overlease Williams Cen, Citizen Dispute

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 60, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

• 104 Hogan Ln, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

• CR-F E/b from CR-15, Bryan, PD Accident

February 10th

• US-20/CR-6 .75, Edon, Disabled Vehicle

• 22575 CR-M .50, West Unity, Unwanted Person

• 310 S Elm St, Pioneer, Wanted Person

• 14531 CR-N .65, Pioneer, Dead Body

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 15, Bryan, Agency Assist

• CR-17 N CR-O, Alvordton, PD Accident

• S/B on SR-15 from CR-K, Traffic Offense

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, PD Accident

• US-20/Fulton County Line, Traffic Offense

• CR-15 .D AARDOT 509545R, Blocked R/R

• 18097 SR-34, Bryan, Trespassing

• Bryan to MPD, Citizen Assist

• 05124 CR-15, Bryan, B&E

• Unknown/Possibly Bryan Area, Child Abuse

• CR-R E CR-15, Pioneer, Found Property

• SR-34 W SR-576, Bryan, PD Accident

• SR-34 E CR-8, Bryan, PD Accident

• 309 Pearl, Stryker, Burglary

February 11th

• SR-107 E CR-6, Montpelier, Traffic Hazard

• US-6 E US-127, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

• 09985 SR-107, Montpelier, Abandoned Vehicle

• 102 S Allen, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 05058 SR-15, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

• 108 N Wyandot, Pioneer, Wanted Person

• Monroe Co, Erie, MI, Agency Assist

• 05718 CR-7, Edgerton, Theft

• 10918 SR-15, Montpelier, Trespassing

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 70, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 923 S Pleasant, Montpelier, Wanted Person

• 03211 CR-6, Edgerton, Missing Juvenile

• CR-K E CR-10, Montpelier, PD Accident

• 08985 CR-C, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

February 12th

• 05589 SR-15, Bryan, Alarm

• 04754 CR-22 .75, Stryker, Car Fire

• CR-13/CR-E Area, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

• CR-12 .50 N of SR-107, Vehicle in Ditch

• 01582 SR-66, Stryker, Noise Complaint

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 20, Bryan, Suspicious Activity

• 1 Courthouse Square, Bryan, Found Property

• US-20 SR-49 West Junction, PD Accident

• 154 Miami Nettle Lake, Domestic Dispute

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Lockout

• 13371 CR-K, Montpelier, Agency Assist

• US-127 E SR-15, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

• 05951 CR-15 .75, Bryan, Suspicious Car

• SR-15 N CR-G, Bryan, Traffic Stop

February 13th

• SR-49 S CR-E .75, Edgerton, PD Accident

• 04136 SR-576, Bryan, Agency Assist

• CR-4 .50 S CR-D .50 W/S, Medical

• 220 Hollywood Nettle Lake, Keep The Peace

• 12912 CR-G, Bryan, Trespassing

• 02969 CR-20, Bryan, Well Being Check

• SR-15 S CR-F, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

• 20277 CR-G, Stryker, Well Being Check

• SR-34 E CR-16, Bryan, PD Accident

February 14th

• 805 S State Lot 26, Domestic Dispute

• SR-49 N/B from Edon, Traffic Offense

• 03389 CR-24 .25 JDET, Assault

• 03817 CR-M .50, Edon, Well Being Check

• 12094 SR-49, Edon, Well Being Check

• 02552 CR-S, Edon, Fraud

• 102 W Indiana, Edon, 911 Hang Up

• 505 W Main, Montpelier, Agency Assist

• US-6 East of CR-24, Stryker, PD Accident

• 12731 CR-A, Defiance, Agency Assist

• CR-S E/b from CR-20, PD Accident

• 13077 CR-17, Pioneer, Medical

• Archbold Schools, K-9 Usage

• CR-15 .C bet CR-16/Union, Suspicious Car

February 15th

• 15692 US-20A, West Unity, Disabled Vehicle

• CR-16 S of CR-D, Bryan, Information

• CR-1 .50 N/b off of CR-M .50, PD Accident

• CR-13/CR-F, Bryan, PD Accident

• CR-13/CR-F, Bryan, Duty Weapon Use

• 01103 SR-576, Bryan, Fraud

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, 911 Hang Up

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Theft

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Theft

• US-6 W/B from CR-16, Bryan, Traffic Offense

• 202 Hallock, Bryan, Well Being Check

• 110 Norlick, Bryan, Alarm

• 14627 CR-P, Pioneer, Suspicious Car

• 08073 SR-15, Bryan, Citizen Dispute

• 18414 SR-34, Bryan, PD Accident

• SR-576 N of CR-S, Pioneer, PD Accident

• 17227 CR-G, Bryan, Suspicious Car

• 11024 SR-49, Edon, Failure to Pay

• SR-576 North of CR-S, Duty Weapon Use

February 16th

• 14713 CR-10, Montpelier, Domestic Violence

• 118 E River, Edgerton, 911 Hang Up

• US-127 N/B into West Unity, Traffic Offense

• 3184 Mid-Toll, Edon, Theft-Automobile

• 01125 CR-E, Edgerton, Fraud

• 1401 W Jackson St, K-9 Usage

• 102 S Allen, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 213 Hiawatha, Montpelier, Alarm

• Foster/Main, Bryan, K-9 Usage

• 11024 SR-49, Edon, Abandoned Vehicle

• S/B S Hillsdale Rd/SR-576, Pursuit

• 19862 US-20, Alvordton, Sex Offense

• SR-15/CR-K, Montpelier, Traffic Offense

• Jefferson/Platt, Montpelier, Agency Assist

• SR-15 near West Jefferson, Stolen Car

• CR-16 S of SR-34, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

• 04011 CR-15 .D, Bryan, Unruly Child

February 17th

• 04675 CR-15 .75 Lot 15, Bryan, Noise Complaint

• 15012 SR-15, Montpelier, Vandalism

• 15339 CR-K, Montpelier, Repossession

• 14553 SR-49, Edon, Suspicious

• 03151 CR-24 .25, Stryker, Agency Assist

• 1 Courthouse Sq, Bryan, Agency Assist

• 516 Seneca Drive, Montpelier, Agency Assist

• E River St, Parking Problem

• Williams County, Investigation

• CR-O W CR-19, Alvordton, Animal Problem

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

February 1st

• E of 18351 CR-E, Bryan, Sick Anima

February 5th

• 06695 SR-15 Oakwood, Bryan, Animal Problem

February 14th

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 16, Bryan, Sick Animal

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

February 10th

• SR-34 Beaver Creek Bridge, Dead Animal

OHIO STATE PATROL

January 26th

• CR-3 S of CR-C .60, PD Accident

January 28th

• SR-49 and US-20 E/J, PI Accident

• In Front of 12708 SR-576, PD Accident

January 29th

• SR-191 N SR-34, Stryker, PI Accident

January 30th

• US-127 N TP, West Unity, Vehicle in Ditch

• SR-34 just W of Goebel’s, Animal Problem

• 11051 CR-C Bldg A, Hit/Skip

January 31st

• CR-18 S CR-P, PD Accident

• SR-49 N of CR-K, Edon, PD Accident

• SR-49 N of Edon, PD Accident

February 1st

• CR-16 between CR-H & CR-I, PD Accident

• 1433 SR-15 in front of nur, PI Accident

February 2nd

• US-6 between CR-20 and CR-, Traffic Hazard

• CR-21 .N S CR-M, West Unity, PI Accident

• US-127 S CR-K, West Unity, Traffic Hazard

• Suburban Golf Course 09358, Vehicle in Ditch

• S/b on SR-49 and CR-3, Vehicle in Ditch

• S of 08327 CR-19 .50, Stryker, PD Accident

February 3rd

• US-6 W/b from CR-2 .50, Vehicle in Ditch

• Love’s 14553 SR-49, Edon, Traffic Hazard

• US-127 CR-K, Montpelier, Disabled Vehicle

• US-6 bet CR-15 and CR-16 S, Vehicle in Ditch

February 4th

• US-127 and CR-G, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

February 5th

• CR-6 S/b from CR-J, Edon, Vehicle in Ditch

February 7th

• US-6 W of SR-576, Bryan, PD Accident

• 06478 CR-9, Bryan, Mailbox Damage

• 14553 SR-49 Love’s Truck Stop, Assault

• 16551 CR-C, Bryan, Abandoned Vehicle

February 8th

• CR-15 .C near Titan Tire, PI Accident

• CR-15 between US-20 & CR-R, Vehicle in Ditch

• CR-K E Cr-10, Montpelier, PD Accident

• CR-D between CR-16 & CR-17, PD Accident

• SR-15 N US-20A, Montpelier, PD Accident

February 9th

• 13272 CR-16, Pioneer, Traffic Offense

February 10th

• US-127 US-6, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

• CR-12 CR-A, Bryan, Suspicious Car

• SR-34 W SR-576, Bryan, PD Accident

• CR-13 S CR-E, Bryan, PD Accident

• CR-O E CR-17, Kunkle, PD Accident

February 11th

• CR-K E CR-10, Montpelier, PD Accident

February 13th

• 04136 SR-576, Bryan, PI Accident

• US-127 & CR-G, Bryan, Threatening

• CR-F W CR-7, Stryker, PD Accident

February 15th

• 15692 US-20A, West Unity, Disabled Vehicle

• CR-1 .50 N/b off of CR-M .50, PD Accident

• SR-34 W of CR-17 .25, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

• US-20 W of CR-6 .75, Montpelier, Traffic Hazard

• 18414 SR-34 Goebels, Bryan, PD Accident

• SR-576 N TP Overpass, PD Accident

• SR-576 S TP Overpass, PD Accident

February 16th

• SR-34 W of SR-191, Stryker, PD Accident

• US-20 E of Columbia, Edon, Disabled Vehicle

February 17th

• SR-15 S of Bryan, Traffic Offense

• US-20 W/B CR-17, Alvordton, Disabled Vehicle

PIONEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

February 12th

• 2 Kexon Toledo Tool and Di, Alarm

PIONEER POLICE

January 27th

• 203 Cedar Apt A, Domestic Dispute

• 716 Lakeshore, Trauma

• 107 Cedar, Suspicious Activity

January 30th

• 306 N State St, 911 Hang Up

• 1073 Lake Shore Dr, Noise Complaint

January 31st

• Dollar General 601 S State, PD Accident

February 1st

• 207 N State, 911 Hang Up

February 2nd

• 309 S Maple, Keep The Peace

• 421 Rose, 911 Hang Up

• 206 N Elm, Suspicious Activity

• 304 S State, 911 Hang Up

February 3rd

• 421 N Park, Medical

• 504 Briarwood, Medical

• 417 W First, Domestic Dispute

February 4th

• 304 N State, 911 Hang Up

• 405 N Third St, Medical

• 304-306 N State, 911 Hang Up

• Do It Best Hardware 119 N, Theft

• 301 E Mulberry, Animal Problem

February 5th

• 204 W Lynn, Agency Assist

• 204 W Lynn, Vio of Prot Ord

February 6th

• 404 W First, Deliver Message

• 500 S State, Well Being Check

February 7th

• 417 W First, Mental

February 8th

• 805 S State Lot 20, Juvenile

• E of 101 E Lynn, PD Accident

• 309 S Third, Citizen Assist

February 9th

• Pioneer Forge 101 Industri, PD Accident

• Mulberry, Wanted Person

• Blaze and Babes 508 N State, Lockout

February 11th

• 404 First, Well Being Check

• Reifel Industries 201 Ohio, 911 Hang Up

• Jim’s Carry Out 406 N State, Domestic Dispute

February 12th

• 2 Kexon Toledo Tool and Di, Alarm

• 417 First, Domestic Dispute

February 13th

• 601 S State Dollar General, Alarm

• 805 S State Lot 26, 911 Hang Up

February 14th

• 417 W First, Mental

• 805 S State Lot 26, Domestic Dispute

February 16th

• 303 Clear Fork Apt B, Unknown Emergency

• Wyandot N of the School, Drug Complaint

STRYKER POLICE

January 26th

• 114 N Depot, Juvenile Problem

• 801 W Curtis, Breathing

January 29th

• SR-191 N SR-34, PI Accident

• Rd St/CR-F .50, Agency Assist

January 30th

• Bridge the Gap Ministry 11, Fire

February 2nd

• Allison/Maple, Traffic Hazard

February 3rd

• 205 E Short Lot 33, Citizen Assist

February 4th

• 205 E Short Lot 33, Keep The Peace

February 6th

• 108 E Church, Domestic Dispute

• 110 E Lynn, Domestic Dispute

February 7th

• 902 W Curtis, Citizen Assist

• S Defiance in Front of Hig, Trauma

• 205 Pleasant, Suspicious

February 8th

• 304 S Defiance Stryker Library, Chest Pain

February 9th

• 205 W Lynn, Missing Person

February 10th

• 309 Pearl, Burglary

February 12th

• 04754 CR-22 .75, Car Fire

February 13th

• 402 Centre, Agency Assist

February 14th

• 103 Railroad Stryker 103 L, Alarm

• 105 W Mulberry Lot 8, Agency Assist

February 15th

• Whispering Winds Apt 107 8, Well Being Check

February 16th

• 103 E Curtis, Trauma

• Stryker High School 400 S, Test

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMUNICATION AGENCY

January 30th

• US-20 Infront of Campground, PD Accident

January 31st

• W/b on US-6 from SR-15, Bryan, Suspicious

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

January 27th

• 04326 CR-15D, Animal Problem

February 9th

• 18783 SR-15, Pioneer, Animal Problem

• SR-576 CR-Q, Montpelier, Animal Problem

• 510 Sycamore, West Unity, Animal Problem

WILLIAMS COUNTY HIGHWAY

February 2nd

• CR-R CR-5 .75, Edon, High Water

February 12th

• CR-13 N CR-G, Bryan, High Water

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

January 26th

• Bement at Main, K-9 Usage

• 03355 CR-C, 911 Hang Up

• 13920 SR-107, Disabled Vehicle

• 02359 CR-H, 911 Hang Up

• CR-16 from Defiance County, Traffic Offense

• US-6/Cr-7, Car Fire

• CR-D .50 Infront BMV, Well Being Check

• 01352 CR-M, Juvenile Problem

• 10425 SR-15, Domestic Dispute

• US-6/CR-9 headed E/b, 911 Hang Up

• 14553 SR-49, Citizen Assist

• 925 E Fountain Grove Dr, Agency Assist

January 27th

• 16355 CR-O, Dead Body

• 21750 CR-20N, Dead Body

• 13360 CR-K, Well Being Check

• 03919 CR-17, Trespassing

• 01562 SR-49, Suspicious Car

• US-20 Alvordton, Blocked R/R

• US-127 S/B in Pulaski, Traffic Offense

• 1425 E High St, Investigation

• 16283 CR-G, Fraud

• 06782 US-127, Alarm

• E Indiana/S Church, Disabled Vehicle

• 03687 CR-9, Lockout

• M&D Motel rm 12, Theft

January 28th

• 05589 SR-15, Alarm

• 300 N Irene, Alarm

• SR-191 N of CR-H .50, PD Accident

• 11133 CR-C, Fraud

• 16407 CR-20, Well Being Check

• 13673 CR-E Lot 19, Extra Patrol

• 304 W High St, Citizen Assist

• 414 E Madison, Suspicious Activity

• US-20 .A W SR-15, Disabled Vehicle

• 555 E Central Ave, Custodial Int

• 211 Walnut St, Wanted Person

• 201 Grove St, Agency Assist

• Shady Shores at Nettle Lake, Theft

• 404 W First Street Apt 2, Well Being Check

• CR-12 .50 N CR-C, PD Accident

• 05951 CR-15.75, Civil

• 04212 SR-576, 911 Hang Up

• 120 Seneca, PD Accident

• SR-49 N CR-L, Property Damage

January 29th

• 09878 CR-F, Well Being Check

• 209 N Michigan, Agency Assist

• 429 E Wilson, Wanted Person

• 508 S Harrison, Domestic Violence

• CR-4/SR-49, Animal Problem

• CR-13/CR-G, Disabled Vehicle

• 429 E Wilson, Wanted Person

• 09878 CR-F, Well Being Check

• US-6/CR-7.50, Disabled Vehicle

• SR-191 N SR-34, Agency Assist

• 802 W Indiana St, Citizen Dispute

• US-127 S of CR-E .50, PD Accident

• Rd St/CR-F.50, Agency Assist

January 30th

• 12808 US-20, Dead Body

• M&D Motel 07975 SR-15, Juvenile

• CR-15.75 Just S of US-127, Disabled Vehicle

• 14020 US-20A, Alarm

• 189 Hollywood Nettle Lake, Well Being Check

• 03228 SR-49 EW, 911 Hang Up

• 07105 US-127, Burglary

• 04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 101, Lockout

• 876 E Trevitt St, Agency Assist

• SR-576 N of Montpelier, PD Accident

• 06695 SR-15, Agency Assist

January 31st

• 18776 US-6, Unwanted Person

• SR-576 N of CR-M, PD Accident

• CR-22 .75/CR-H.50 Area, Theft

• 08035 SR-15, Abandoned Vehicle

• Edgerton Area, Pornography

• Melbern Area, Wanted Person

• 04924 CR-15 .75, 911 Hang Up

• SR-34 West of CR-18, PD Accident

• 09878 CR-F, Citizen Assist

• 09876 CR-16, Lockout

February 1st

• 171 Modoc Trail, Agency Assist

• 04739 CR-15.75 Lot 52, Trespassing

• 11591 CR-D, Neighborhood Problem

• 06170 CR-M.50, Well Being Check

• 05571 SR-15 Lot 5, Well Being Check

• US-6/US-127, Escort

• 10425 SR-15, Well Being Check

• CR-D/CR-12, Investigation

• CR-25 N of SR-34, Rape

• 12795 CR-D, PD Accident

• 1433 SR-15 Infront of Nur, Agency Assist

• 15575 CR-C, Hit/Skip

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 33, B&E

• 05571 SR-15 Lot 20, Suspicious Activity

• 128 E Morrison Apt B, Agency Assist

• 500 Blk Empire St, Agency Assist

February 2nd

• 05571 SR-15, Suspicious Activity

• 1 Courthouse Square, Agency Assist

• SR-15 S/B from Pioneer, Agency Assist

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 77, Weapon Offense

• US-127 N/B into West Unity, Traffic Hazard

• CR-21/N S CR-M, PI Accident

• US-127 S CR-K, PD Accident

• US-20A, Disabled Vehicle

• 09358 SR-15, Vehicle in Ditch

• SR-15 S of Magda Dr, Vehicle in Ditch

• 12575 CR-2, Suspicious Activity

• 302 Woodville, Well Being Check

• 14553 SR-49, Agency Assist

• Corner of Manor/Henrick Dr, Agency Assist

• 16806 US-20A, Vehicle in Ditch

• 134 Navajo Lake Seneca, Lockout

February 3rd

• 617 Old Farm Trail Apt C, Civil

• 14553 SR-49, Traffic Hazard

• 121 Avalon Bona Vesta, Well Being Check

• 11470 CR-D, Fraud

• SR-15/US-20A, Vehicle in Ditch

• 14553 SR-49, Parking Problem

• Walz Park, Suspicious

• US-20 bet CR-16/CR-17, Vehicle in Ditch

• 14553 SR-49, Parking Problem

• 10217 CR-F, Agency Assist

• 09231 CR-5.I, Domestic Dispute

• 01498 CR-20, 911 Hang Up

February 4th

• 04013 CR-E.75, Civil

• 08985 CR-C, Well Being Check

• CR-K W CR-13, Vehicle in Ditch

• CR-M E SR-15, Vehicle in Ditch

• CR-K W of CR-22, Disabled Vehicle

• 10733 CR-D, Trauma

• 04013 CR-E.75, Keep The Peace

• 03225 SR-576, Threatening

• 358 E Gerhart St Apt 412, Agency Assist

• SR-34 W/B Ridgeville Corne, Traffic Offense

• SR-107 between CR-8/CR-9, Citizen Assist

February 5th

• US-20A/CR-17, Alcohol Offense

• 208 Seneca Dr, Alarm

• SR-34 W of CR-20, PD Accident

• 146 Lakeshore, Theft

• 358 E Gerhart Apt 224, Agency Assist

• CR-F E of CR-15.75, Disabled Vehicle

• S/B from 11696 CR-16, Well Being Check

• SR-34/CR-16, Vehicle in Ditch

• 01858 CR-S, Domestic Dispute

• SR-15 N/b from Ace Corners, PD Accident

• 12395 CR-C, Well Being Check

February 6th

• W/b from 20010 CR-F, PD Accident

• 09512 CR-J, Burglary Prog

• CR-D E of CR-12, Traffic Hazard

• 03340 CR-15, Found Property

• SR-49/CR-R, Drugs

• 03488 CR-M.50, 911 Hang Up

• SR-49 S CR-P.50, Drugs

• 18902 SR-15, Suspicious Car

• W/b on CR-G from SR-15, Traffic Offense

• W/b from 20010 CR-F, Stryker, Vehicle in Ditch

February 7th

• 04637 CR-15.75 Lot 63, Mental

• 153 Westlake Dr, 911 Hang Up

• CR-C W of SR-576, PD Accident

• CR- E E of CR-13, Vehicle in Ditch

WAUSEON POLICE

February 9th

• 248 N Fulton St, Civil Matter

February 10th

• 123 S Fulton St, Lost/Found/Recovered

• 320 Sycamore St, Property Damage

• 773 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

• 151 S Fulton St, Alarm Drop

February 11th

• 1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 32, Domestic Violence

• 151 S Fulton St, 911 Hang Up

• 940 E Oak St, Telephone Harassment

• 840 Parkview, Juveniles

• 725 S Shoop Ave, Property Damage

• 229 Beech St, Suspicious Vehicle

• E Leggett St @ S Shoop Ave, Property Damage

• 773 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

February 12th

• 235 S Franklin St, Animal Call

• 1379 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

• 133 Clinton St, 911 Hang Up

February 13th

• 1058 N Shoop Ave

February 14th

• 840 W Elm St Unit 1305, Juveniles

• 151 S Fulton St, Disorderly Conduct

• 230 Clinton St, Child Abuse

• 1150 N Shoop Ave, Lost/Found/Recovered

February 15th

• 230 Clinton St, Investigate Complaint

• 204 N Shoop Ave, Investigate Complaint

• 550 W Linfoot St, Larceny

• 230 Clinton St, Assault

• RIT AID, Property Damage

• 935 Zenobia St, Animal Call

• 1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 56

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

February 10th

• 8656 US 20, Royalton Twp, Civil Matter

• 4330 Co Rd 1-2, Swan Creek Twp, Assist Other Unit

• 16811 Co Rd D, Clinton Twp, Suspicious Activity

• 10349 Co Rd F, York Twp, Welfare Check

• US 20/US 127, Gorham Twp, Traffic Offense

• Sex Offense

• 3310 Co Rd S, Amboy Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E Suite 17, Swan Creek Twp, Neighbor Trouble

February 11th

• Swan Creek Church Of Bretheran, 9981 Co Rd F, York Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

• SH 109/US 20, Royalton Twp, Accident – Injury – No OH1

• 260 Depot Suite B, Wauseon, Civil Process

• 21484 Co Rd F, German Twp, Bad Checks/Forgery

• St John’s United Church Of Christ, 700 S Defiance, Archbold, Disabled Vehicle

• 19730 Co Rd HJ, Franklin Twp, 911 Hang Up

• 11275 Co Rd 20-1, Franklin Twp, Peace Keep

• 13391 Co Rd AC, Clinton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• 10034 SH 66, Franklin Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• 7137 Co Rd 23, German Twp, Neighbor Trouble

February 12th

• Co Rd 3/Co Rd H, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• D&B Wholesale Enterprises, 2290 US 20, Amboy Twp, Alarm Drop

• 5245 S Fulton Lucas Rd, Swanton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• Evergreen Elementary, 14844 Co Rd 6, Amboy Twp, Alarm Drop

• Co Rd E/Co Rd 10, York Twp, Assist Other Unit

• 5149 Co Rd 1, Swan Creek Twp, Investigate Complaint

• Izaak Walton League, 9482 Co Rd H, Pike Twp, Civil Matter

• Rails to Trails/Co Rd 6-3, Swan Creek Twp, Investigate Complaint

• 7893 Co Rd 2-2, Swan Creek Twp, Welfare Check

February 13th

• Co Rd 24/Lafayette, Archbold, Accident – Property – OH1

• 204 Monroe, Delta, Suspicious Activity

• 12710 SH 109, Pike Twp, Alarm Drop

• SH 66/Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• 20692 Co Rd T, Gorham Twp, Juveniles-Runaway or Unruly

• Co Rd C/Co Rd 11, York Twp, Juveniles-Runaway or Unruly

• Co Rd J/SH 109, Pike Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• 3753 Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, Mental

February 14th

• SH 108/Co Rd B, Clinton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• 5939 Co Rd C, Swan Creek Twp, Burglary

• Pettisville High School, 232 E Summit, Pettisville, Civil Matter

• 26851 Wallace Ln, Gorham Twp, Mental

• 1170 N Shoop Av Suite 64, Wauseon, K-9 Unit

• 129 Courthouse Plz, Wauseon, K-9 Unit

• 4379 Co Rd 1-2, Swan Creek Twp, Larceny

• SH 109/Co Rd H, Pike Twp, Accident – Property – No OH1

• 12200 SH 120, Royalton Twp, Alarm Drop

• 21470 Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

• Co Rd D/SH 109, York Twp, Accident – Injury – No OH1

• 14947 Co Rd 3-3, Amboy Twp, Welfare Check

February 15th

• 25000 Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, Welfare Check

• 3701 Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, Mental

• 15950 Co Rd 10, Royalton Twp, Welfare Check

• 4073 Forest Ln, Swan Creek Twp, Neighbor Trouble

• SH 64/Co Rd T, Amboy Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• 3293 Circle Dr Suite B, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Activity

• 7580 Co Rd 12, York Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

• 3625 Co Rd, Swan Creek Twp, Neighbor Trouble

• Co Rd K/Co Rd 4, Fulton Twp, Traffic Offense

• 4764 Co Rd C, Swan Creek Twp, Animal Call

• Co Rd 19/Co Rd C, German Twp, Juveniles-Runaway or Unruly

• US 20 Alt/Co Rd 13, Clinton Twp, Livestock On Roadway

• 5405 Co Rd D, Swan Creek Twp, Threats or Harassment

• Co Rd C/Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• 12885 Co Rd B, York Twp, Peace Keep

• Co Rd E/Co Rd 10, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

February 16th

• Co Rd D/Co Rd 21, German Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• US 20 Alt/Co Rd 12, York Twp, Welfare Check

• SH 66/Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• Co Rd D/Co Rd 6, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

• 129 Courthouse Plz, Wauseon, Identity Theft/Scam

• SH 108/Co Rd C, Clinton Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

• 2649 Co Rd D, Swan Creek Twp, Larceny

• 3156 US 20 Alt, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

• 6088 Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, 911 Hang Up

• 220 Kennedy Dr, Lyons, Unwanted Subject

• 3222 Circle Dr Suite C, Swan Creek Twp, Domestic Trouble

February 17th

• 14681 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

ARCHBOLD POLICE

February 11th

• 224 S Fulton St, Special Detail – Drop Off Paperwork

• 600 Park St Unit 08, Civil Problem – Keep The Peace

• 22611 SR 2, Traffic, Parking Violations – Where Signs Prohibt

• N Defiance St @ Elm St, Traffic Offense – VW Display Of Lp

• Burke St @ S Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

• Macarthur St @ W Barre Rd, Juvenile, Misc – Adv Kids To Use Sidewalk When Possible

• W Barre RD @ West St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

• 1300-B S Defiance ST, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

February 12th

• S Defiance St @ E Mechanic St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

WEST UNITY POLICE

February 7th

•Well-Being Check

•Disabled Vehicle

February 8th

•Well-Being Check

•Theft

•Agency Assist

•Forgery

•Medical Emergency

•Found Property

February 9th

•Animal Problem

•Ordinance Violation

•Speed X4/Warning

February 10th

•Agency Assist

•Wanted Person/Arrest

February 11th

•Disabled Vehicle

•Unsecured Premise

•Speed/Warning

February 12th

•Telecommunications Harassment

February 13th

•Medical Emergency

•Speed/Warning

•911 Hang-Up

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Tiffani Stanforth, 33, of Hillbroro, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She obtained or possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Stanforth to 2 years of community control and ordered her to serve 26 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am curfew, be successfully discharged from Phoenix Integrative Services, and to successfully complete the Ross County Drug Court Program.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Stanforth spending 10 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Esterline, Judy (Pioneer) Stop Sign. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Sentle, Michael J (Montpelier) Stop Sign. Waived Amount

•Ammermann, Samuel T (Edgerton) Fail Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Tingley, Ashley N (Bryan) FRA Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Dow, James (Bryan) FL To Reinstate. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Strickland, Joshua S (Edon) No O.L. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Strickland, Joshua S (Edon) 68/55 Speed. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $45.00

•Doan, Drew C (Montpelier) IMPR Start/Back. Waived Amount

•Wodarski, Shannon M (Montpelier) No Brake Lights. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Cogswell, Ryan L (Bryan) Fail Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Muehlfeld, Victoria J (Alvordton) Left of Center. Waived Amount

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Grosjean, Todd J (Archbold) IMPR Start/Back. Waived Amount