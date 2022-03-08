Police Log & Court News For March 2nd, 2022

Facebook

ARCHBOLD POLICE

February 12th

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – VW JSpeed

•100-B S Clydes Way, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•700-B E Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•100-B Schlatter St, Property Found Wallet-Returned To Owner

•405 E Lutz Rd, Follow Up – Returned Property

•S Defiance St @ Union St, Traffic Offense – VW Lanes Of Travel

•1805 S Defiance St, Vehicle Unlock

•550 Haven Dr Unit 309, Assist Fire Or Rescue Unit – Fall Victim

•205 W Mechanic St, Burglary

February 13th

•506 Stryker St, Suspicious Activity

•Lafayette St @ CR 24, Assist Police Unit – FCSO

•N Defiance St @ E Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

•Layfette St @ S Pleasant St, Traffic Jam or Road – Removed Large Chunk Of Ice From Street

•1307 S Buehrer St, Miscellaneous Complaints

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•405 E Lutz Rd, Assist Police Unit – FCSO

•Clover Ln @ N Lincoln St, Welfare Check

•309 Middle St, Juvenile, Runaway or Unruly (Not Approved)

February 14th

•1100 S Defiance St, Suspicious Person

•901 Stryker St, Vehicle Unlock

•200B N Defiance St, Traffic, Parking Violations – Rep Of Subj Taking Up Several Spots

•407 E Lutz Rd Unit 000, Miscellaneous Complaints

•N Clydes Way @ E Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•600 Lafayette St, Juvenile, Misc. (Waiting Approval)

•412 Vine St, Crash, Hit Skip Property – Occurred At Sunoco (Assigned)

•141 Garden Dr, Assist Fire Or Rescue Unit

•900-B Stryker St, Traffic Offense – VW LP Light/Registration

•Ditto St @ Stryker St, Traffic Offense – VW No Headlights

•100-B S Clydes Way, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•S Defiance St @ Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

February 15th

•351 Sawmill Ct, Civil Problem – Tenant/Landlord Issue No Reported Wanted

•801 W Barre Rd, Vehicle Unlock – White Kia Rio

•1805 S Defiance St, Drunk – Report Of A Black Kia With Multiple Empty Beer Cans In Parking Lot, Driver Is In The

•1911 S Defiance St, Vehicle Unlock – Chrysler Sebring, Silver

•500 Lafayette St, Miscellaneous Complaints

•602 S Lincoln St, Assist Police Unit

February 16th

•800-B Stryker St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•300-B Stryker St, Traffic, Parking Violations – Parking In Alley

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense HPF9638 – Speed

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr, Traffic Offense – CIT Speed

•Bluestreak Dr @ Park St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•407 E Lutz Rd Unit 000, Suspicious Person

February 17th

•500-B Stryker St, Traffic Jam Or Road Blocked – Moved Bucket Out Of Roadway

•405 E Lutz Rd, Community Service – Individual Needed A Vehicle Inspection Completed For A Client

•S Clydes Way @ W Barre Rd, Crash – Property Damage (Assigned)

•200-B Murbach St, Traffic Jam Or Road Blocked – Trash Can Lid In Street Removed

•207 Vine St, Larceny (Assigned)

February 18th

•100-B W Holland St, Traffic – Parking Violations Winter Parking

BRYAN POLICE

February 17th

•1125 Bellaire Ave., assist req. civilian

•100 S. Toy, suspicious person, employee vehicle

•Bryan Lanes 1307 W. High St., accident – injury

•117 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian, well-being check, unable to locate

•Main/Bryan, traffic stop, expired registration, citation

•134 N. Main St., assist other department

•621 S. Walnut St., suspicious person, report of a subject parked in front of residence, unable to locate

•306 E. Butler St., message

•125 Barder Pkwy., assist req. civilian, well-check

•840 E. Mulberry St., family trouble, code 20

•Domino’s 327 S. Main St., lockout

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan Municipal court 1399 E. High St., burglar alarm

•US Rt 127/Cty. Rd. G, general

•Bryan Elementary School – new 1301 Center St., lockout

February 18th

•13132 CR C, traffic stop, reckless operation, warning

•300 W. Bryan St. blk., disturb peace, report of four-wheeler in area, spoke with rider who was clearing sidewalks

•Main/High, accident – no injury

•320 N. Beech St., lockout

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, lockout

•Walmart, accident – no injury

•Bryan Senior Housing 1915 E. Wilson, assist req. civilian, well-check

•Walnut/Wilson, traffic stop, investigative

•340 E. Bryan St., suspicious person, reports he was chased

•Main/Brunicardi Way, auto violation, report of black Chrysler, no plates, headed towards Bryan on US 127 from Pulaski, unable to locate

•623 S. Lynn St., assault

•Shell Spee-D-Mart 911 E. High St., lockout

•Bryan Police Department, warrant, arrest

•1324 Rays Dr., assist req. civilian, did walk thru of residence and found no one inside

•334 N. Walnut St., harassment

•134 N. Main St., family trouble

February 19th

•Jackie Blu’s, disturb peace

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, traffic stop, operation with no OI and white light to the rear, citation

•326 S. Beech St., assist req. civilian

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., hazardous condition

•212 Old Farm Trl., crew, odor of burning plastic

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral, N. Lynn, escort funeral

•Bryan High School/Middle School, assist req. civilian

•304 E. Hamilton St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan High School/Middle School, assist req. civilian

•Main/Fountain Grove, traffic stop, expired tags, warning

•Bryan/Lewis, dog complaint, loose dog, unable to locate

•High/Barder Pkwy., traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•Moore Park, suspicious vehicle, advised occupants of park hours

February 20th

•Krill Funeral Home 860 W. Mulberry, suspicious person, subject moved along

•Center/Townline, traffic stop, speed, warning

•700 S. Beech St. blk., assist req. civilian, possible water main break, contacted utilities

•310 E. Wilson St., hang up 911

•312 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian, well-check

•900 S. Walnut St. alley, lockout

•Arbys 1400 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, report of male on motorized scooter traveling in roadway, handled

•1113 Newdale Cir., hang up 911

•Meadow Creek Appartments 1700 E. High St., assist other department

•Four Seasons 233 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•Walmart, lockout

•406 Pleasantwood Ave., property damage

•High/Union, drunks, report of impared driver

•Wilson/Myers, traffic stop, investigative

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Arbys, assist req. civilian

February 21th

•Goodwill 1210 S. Main St., business check

•Main/Bement, traffic stop, no tail lights, warning

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•403 Cardinal Dr., property damage

•Plaza Motel 1604 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

•808 S. Walnut St., harassment, will attempt to contact other half and warn them of telecommunications harassment

•Portland Manor Bldg. A 404 Pleasantwood Ave., junk vehicles

•301 Avenue A, assist req. civilian

•Quality Health Foods 1001 W. High St., trespass, man warned to stay off the property, warning

•Quality Health Foods, trespass

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., harassment

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, disturb peace, report of fight starting in parking lot, uable to locate parties

•Parking lot across from the Eagles, traffic stop, expired plates and fail to transfer, citation

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•High/Glen Arbor, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•Beech/Mulberry, traffic stop, dus, citation

February 22nd

•Mulberry/Main, traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•Foxglove Apartments 105 Palmer Ln., hang up 911

•St. Patrick Church 610 S. Portland St., escort funeral

•Oberlin Turnbull funeral N. Lynn St., escort funeral

•600 E. High St., traffic stop, stop sign, warning

•Main/High, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan Community Apartment 936 E. Wilson St., warrant, attempt to serve paperwork, unable to locate

•117 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian, well-check

•117 S. Allen St., crew, lift assist

•Main/Brunicardi Way, accident – no injury

•1305 E. Wilson St., family trouble

•Center/Townline, assist req. civilian, report of a vehicle stuck on side of the road, handled

•Myro’s Pizza and Bistro 336 W. High St., traffic stop, window tint, citation

•800 E. High St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Garden/High, traffic stop, expired operator’s licence and expired plates, citation

•504 Newdale Dr., crew, garage door opener was smoking

February 23rd

•Bryan PD, assist other department

•700 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., traffic stop, operation on expired plates, left turn no signal, citation

•Bryan Light and Water 841 E. Edgerton st., burglar alarm

•Premier Bank 204 E. High St., escort

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., crew, fire alarm

•Shawnee Salon 728 E. Mulberry St., junk vehicle

•Williams Co. Job and Family 117 W. Butler, hang up 911

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral N. Lynn, escort funeral

•Winthrop Terrace Apts. 1000 Buffalo Rd., child molesting, report taken

•Chief Supermarket 1380 S. Main St., trespass

•207 W. South St., assist other department,

•Walmart, shoplifting reported

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian, for child exchange issue

•Arrow Tru-Line, lockout

•136 W. High St., dog complaint, stray puppy picked up by dog warden

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., assist req. civilian

DELTA POLICE

February 18th

•Crash / Property damage / non-injury – Wood Street, At Main Street

•Assist Village Services – Village of Delta, 401 Main Street

•Suspicious vehicle – 402 Oakview Drive

February 19th

•Alarm Business / Residential – Bunting Bearings, 200 Van Buren Street

•Assist public – 6900 Block of County Road FG

•Traffic Safety Complaints – Village of Delta, 401 Main Street

•Suspicious Vehicle – First Federal of Delta, 404 Main Street

•Elderly Well Being – 403 Maplewood Avenue

•Personal Safety Check – 804 Linwood Street

February 20th

•Assist other Police Agency – County Road H, 5100 Block

•Unsecured Property / Open doors – 500 South Madison Street

•Assist Public – 2101 Peartree Lane

•Domestic Dispute – 442 Monroe Street

•Emotionally Disturbed Person – 204 Monroe Street

•Suspicious Person – Childress Collision, 909 Main Street

February 21st

•Sex offense other – BlueScope Recycling, 7300 State Highway 109

•Identity theft – 700 Maplewood Avenue

•Business / Residential Security Checks – 710 Palmwood Street Golden Residence

•Traffic Safety Complaints – 109 Jefferson Street

February 22nd

•Assist Public – K and L Trucking, 490 West Main Street

•Animal / Unconfined – Greenview Drive

•Neighbor Dispute – 308 Main Street

•Animal / Dog Bite – 2201 Redbud Lane

•Traffic Safety Complaints – 405 Glenwood

•Theft – 905 Main Street

•Personal Safety Check – 503 Adrian Street

February 23rd

•911 Hang-up / Disconnect – 442 Monroe Street

February 24th

•Suspicious Person – 606 Palmwood

•Death Investigation – 804 Oakview

•Assist Public – 516 West Main Street

•Juvenile Unruly – 901 Linwood

•Suspicious vehicle – 707 Palmwood Avenue

•Assist Fire / EMS – 2200 Redbud

EDGERTON POLICE

February 17th

•104 Depot, Harassment

•E River St, Parking Problem

•Park View Nursing Rm 22A 3, Medical

February 19th

•Ash St Crossing, Traffic Hazard

•N of 02288 CR-2.50, Disabled Vehicle

•02288 County Road 2.50, Agency Assist

•327 E Gerhart St, Medical

February 20th

•33 Colonial, Edgerton, Lockout

•123 W River, 911 Hang Up

•314 W Vine Edgerton Main, Unwanted Person

February 21st

•Edgerton Main Stop 314 W V, Failure To Pay

•447 N Elm, Trauma

•W Vine and S West, Traffic Hazard

February 22nd

•217 N Elm, Domestic Dispute

•447 N Elm, Medical

•157 E Morrison Phil’s, PD Accident

•Park View rm, Disorderly

February 23rd

•304 N Michigan Hicksville, Alarm

February 24th

•Edgerton Main Stop 314 W V, Littering

•153 E Hull, 911 Hang Up

•127 E Lynn, Lockout

•In front of Ken’s Car Wash, Disabled Vehicle

EDON POLICE

February 24th

•100 Blk E Indiana, Medical

•153 E Hull, 911 Hang Up

MONTPELIER POLICE

February 17th

•3 Pinegrove Ct, Lockout

•1003 Linden, Convulsions

•Magda CK Tech, Traffic Hazard

•618 S East, 911 Hang Up

•924 Charlies Evergreen Man, Abdominal

February 18th

•n/b SR-15 from West Jefferson, Traffic Offense

•105 W Washington, 911 Hang Up

•1201 E Main State Bank, Alarm

•Quality Inn rm 124 13508 S, Convulsions

•Evergreen rm 32 Covid unit, Breathing

February 19th

•116 W Jefferson, Domestic Dispute

•Charlies Way & Brown, Traffic Hazard

•116 W Jefferson, 911 Hang Up

•514 W Jefferson, Suspicious Activity

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, 911 Hang Up

•414 E Water, Keep The Peace

•300 Blk S Pleasant, Animal Noise

•204 Park St, Heart Problem

February 20th

•Evergreen Manor 924 Charlie, 911 Hang Up

•Moose 115 N Airport, Lockout

•Miller’s New Market, Vandalism

February 21st

•Empire/Court, Suspicious Car

•209 Empire Mont PO, Alarm

•Court & Mill area, Drug Complaint

•317 W Water, Animal Problem

•516 E Steuben, Neighborhood Problem

February 22nd

•13485 SR-15 Rodeway Inn Rm, Suspicious

•116 W Jefferson, Well Being Check

•203 Glen, Well Being Check

•1030 E Main Family Dollar, Alarm

February 23rd

•408 Weaver, Harassment

•Evergreen Manor 924 Charlie, Medical

•E Wabash and Charlie’s Way, Traffic Offense

•935 Snyder Ave Park View P, Lockout

•351 S Airport Becker and T, Lockout

•415 1/2 Jonesville, Well Being Check

February 24th

•103 Evergreen, Medical

•300 blk S Pleasant, Animal Abuse

February 25th

•14212 Selwyn Chase Brass, 911 Hang Up

PIONEER POLICE

February 18th

•413 W Lynn, Alarm

February 19th

•302 W Lynn Apt 1, Trauma

•1012 Lakeshore Dr, Suspicious

February 20th

•Pioneer PD, Keep The Peace

•100 W Lynn, Trauma

February 21st

•203 Hanes, Property Damage

•Across from Blaze N Babes, Citizen Assist

February 22nd

•400 Baubice North Central, Alarm

STRYKER POLICE

February 17th

•112 E Lynn, Unruly Child

February 20th

•800 Maple Apt 205, Mental

February 21st

•Wispering Winds 800 Maple, Domestic Dispute

February 23rd

•210 W Allison, Harassment

•Stryker AARDOT# 509537Y, RR Cross Problem

WEST UNITY POLICE

January 26th

•118 S Madison, Lockout

•114 N Depot, Agency Assist

•725 E Jackson Apt A, Domestic Dispute

January 27th

•406 W Rings, Well Being Check

•107 S Cedar, Suspicious Activity

January 28th

•1001 W Jackson St, Agency Assist

January 30th

•508 S Main St, Lockout

February 1st

•703 W Jackson, Medical

February 2nd

•306 W Jackson, Domestic Violence

•US-127 N/B into West Unity, Traffic Hazard

February 3rd

•501 E Church Apt 104, Agency Assist

•Egly W Jackson, Traffic Hazard

February 4th

•W Jackson and Egly, Traffic Hazard

•W Jackson and Egly, Traffic Hazard

February 5th

•204 E Jackson WEU Main Stop, Citizen Assist

•1014 E Meadow, 911 Hang Up

•106 S Liberty Apt 10, Lockout

February 6th

•125 Shire Crest, Medical

•110 E Lynn, Agency Assist

February 7th

•106 Short, Well Being Check

•WEU Car Wash, Disabled Vehicle

February 8th

•406 W Rings, Well Being Check

•West Unity Main Stop 204 E, Theft

•520 N Liberty, Agency Assist

•West Unity Main Stop 204 E, Forgery

•500 W Catherine, Medical

•1401 W Jackson, Found Property

February 9th

•510 Sycamore, Animal Problem

•107 N High, Ordinance Violation

February 10th

•409 E Church, Agency Assist

•US-20A between CR-17 and C, Traffic Offense

•403 W Church, Wanted Person

February 11th

•Main Stop 204 E Jackson, Disabled Vehicle

•103 E Jackson St, Unsecure Premise

February 12th

•715 E North Lot 3, Telephone Harassment

February 13th

•330 S Main, Medical

•Solid Rock Church 102 Egly, 911 Hang Up

February 14th

•204 E Jackson WEU Main Stop, Citizen Assist

•334 S Main, Well Being Check

•715 E North Lot 24, Medical

•516 Parkway, Disabled Vehicle

•314 S Liberty, Medical

February 15th

•Wyse Guys Pizza, Unsecure Premise

•109 E Church, Medical

•126 Lynn, Citizen Assist

•Handyman Hardware 111 W Jackson St, Parking Problem

•Expired OL/Warning

•Speed/Warning

•Speed/Citation

February 16th

•128 S Lincoln, Medical

•410 S Main Apt B, Medical

•807 A E Church St, Keep The Peace

•Passing on Right/Warning

February 17th

•715 E North lot 21, Well Being Check

•715 E North lot 2, Citizen Assist

February 18th

•101 Egly, Lock Out

•401 W Jackson, Custodial Int

•In front of 115 E Jackson, Lockout

•Civil

•100 block S Defiance, Parking Problem

•410 S Main Apt B, Medical

•125 Shirecrest Apt 603, Lost Property

•602 E North, 911 Hang Up

•Speed/Warning

February 19th

•Speed/Warning

•Dollar General 1301 W Jack, Juvenile Problem

February 20th

•715 E North Lot 2 Buckeye, Suspicious Activity

•125 Shirecrest apt 403, Citizen Assist

•Skating Rink, Juvenile

•West Unity Estates, Noise Complaint

•Speed x2/Warning

February 21st

•402 N Liberty, Medical

•303 W North, Unsecure Premise

•107 N High, Parking Problem

•402 N Liberty, Medical

•200 W Jackson St, Citizen Assist

February 22nd

•Jacoby’s and Dollar General, Agency Assist

February 23rd

•Maple and E North, Found Property

•206 W North, Agency Assist

•US-127 and CR-K, Agency Assist

•1000 Oak St Kamco, Disabled Vehicle

•408 W Jackson, Agency Assist

February 24th

•Kamco 1001 E Jackson, Lockout

•200 W Jackson St, Found Property

February 25th

•1014 E Meadow, 911 Hang Up

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERRIF’S OFFICE

February 7th

•CR-G/CR-15.50 S/S, Sick Animal

•11591 CR-D, Neighborhood Problem

•CR-G/CR-15.50 S/S Duty Weapon Use

•06695 SR-15 Lot 82, Animal Abuse

•CR-13/CR-E, Escort

•20977 CR-C, Mailbox Damage

•CR-D W of CR-12.50, Vehicle In Ditch

•15348 US-127 EW, Lockout

•14553 SR-49, Agency Assist

February 8th

•08421 SR-191, 911 Hang Up

•Infront of 19374 US-6, PD Accident

•SR-34 W of CR-17.25, Animal Problem

•18365 US-20, 911 Hang Up

•04013 CR-E.75, Keep The Peace

•211 Walnut Columbia, 911 Hang Up

•07371 CR-S, Investigation

•US-20/CR-7.25 Area, Traffic Hazard

•22360 US-6, Child Abuse

•06695 SR-15 Lot 70, Agency Assist

•202 Hallock, Agency Assist

•06695 SR-15 Lot 100, Suspicious Activity

February 9th

•500 Summerfield Autumn Cha, Trauma

•07493 CR-K, Unwanted Person

•14095 CR-M, Address Verification

•One Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•03151 CR-24.25, CCNO, Agency Assist

•16022 CR-D, 911 Hang Up

•228 S Allen St, Probate Order

•13272 CR-16, Traffic Offense

•13920 SR-107, Wanted Person

•E/b on US-6 from SR-576, Traffic Offense

•15249 CR-20, B&E

•301 Overlease Williams Cen, Citizen Dispute

•06695 SR-15 Lot 60, 911 Hang Up

•104 Hogan Ln, Domestic Dispute

•CR-F E/b from CR-15, PD Accident

February 10th

•US-20/CR-6.75, Disabled Vehicle

•22575 CR-M.50, Unwanted Person

•310 S Elm St, Wanted Person

•14531 CR-N.65, Dead Body

•06695 SR-15 Lot 15, Agency Assist

•S/B on SR-15 from CR-K, Traffic Offense

•CR-17 N CR-O, PD Accident

•14553 SR-49, PD Accident

•US-20/Fulton County Line, Traffic Offense

•CR-15.D AARDOT 509545R, Blocked R/R

•18097 SR-34, Trespassing

•Bryan to MPD, Citizen Assist

•05124 CR-15, B&E

•Unknown/Possibly Bryan Area, Child Abuse

•SR-34 W SR-576, PD Accident

•CR-R E CR-15, Found Property

•SR-34 E CR-8, PD Accident

•309 Pearl, Burglary

February 11th

•SR-107 E CR-6, Traffic Hazard

•US-6 E US-127, Traffic Hazard

•09985 SR-107, Abandoned Vehicle

•102 S Allen, Agency Assist

•05058 SR-15, Disabled Vehicle

•108 N Wyandot, Wanted Person

•Monroe Co, Erie, MI, Agency Assist

•05718 CR-7, Theft

•10918 SR-15, Trespassing

•06695 SR-15 Lot 70, Agency Assist

•923 S Pleasant, Wanted Person

•03211 CR-6, Missing Juvenile

•08985 CR-C, Domestic Dispute

•CR-K E CR-10, PD Accident

February 12th

•05589 SR-15, Alarm

•04754 CR-22.75, Car Fire

•CR-12.50 N of SR-107, Vehicle In Ditch

•CR-13/CR-E Area, Traffic Hazard

•01582 SR-66, Noise Complaint

•06695 SR-15 Lot 20, Suspicious Activity

•1 Courthouse Square, Found Property

•US-20 SR-49 West Junction, PD Accident

•154 Miami Nettle Lake, Domestic Dispute

•14553 SR-49, Lockout

•13371 CR-K, Agency Assist

•US-127 E SR-15, Disabled Vehicle

•05951 CR-15.75, Suspicious Car

•SR-15 N CR-G, Traffic Stop

February 13th

•SR-49 S CR-E.75, PD Accident

•04136 SR-576, Agency Assist

•CR-4.50 S CR-D.50 W/S, Medical

•220 Hollywood Nettle Lake, Keep The Peace

•12912 CR-G, Trespassing

•02969 CR-20, Well Being Check

•SR-15 S CR-F, Disabled Vehicle

•20277 CR-G, Well Being Check

•SR-34 E CR-16, PD Accident

February 14th

•805 S State Lot 26, Domestic Dispute

•SR-49 N/B from Edon, Traffic Offense

•03389 CR-24.25 JDET, Assault

•03817 CR-M.50, Well Being Check

•12094 SR-49, Well Being Check

•02552 CR-S, Fraud

•102 W Indiana, 911 Hang Up

•505 W Main, Agency Assist

•US-6 East of CR-24, PD Accident

•12731 CR-A, Agency Assist

•CR-S E/b from CR-20, PD Accident

•13077 CR-17, Medical

•Archbold Schools, K-9 Usage

•CR-15.C Bet CR-16/Union, Suspicious Car

February 15th

•CR-16 S of CR-D, Information

•CR-1.50 N/b off of CR-M.50, PD Accident

•15692 US-20A, Disabled Vehicle

•CR-13/CR-F, PD Accident

•CR-13/CR-F, Duty Weapon Use

•01103 SR-576, Fraud

•14553 SR-49, 911 Hang Up

•14553 SR-49, Theft

•14553 SR-49, Theft

•US-6 W/B from CR-16, Traffic Offense

•202 Hallock, Well Being Check

•110 Norlick, Alarm

•14627 CR-P, Suspicious Car

•08073 SR-15, Citizen Dispute

•18414 SR-34, PD Accident

•SR-576 N of CR-S, PD Accident

•17227 CR-G, Suspicious Car

•11024 SR-49, Failure To Pay

•SR-576 North of CR-S, Duty Weapon Use

February 16th

•14713 CR-10, Domestic Violence

•118 E River, 911 Hang Up

•US-127 N/B into West Unity, Traffic Offense

•3184 Mid-Toll, Theft-Automobile

•01125 CR-E, Fraud

•1401 W Jackson St, K-9 Usage

•102 S Allen, Agency Assist

•213 Hiawatha, Alarm

•Foster/Main, K-9 Usage

•11024 SR-49, Abandoned Vehicle

•S/B S Hillsdale Rd/SR-576, Pursuit

•19862 US-20, Sex Offense

•SR-15/CR-K, Traffic Offense

•Jefferson/Platt, Agency Assist

•SR-15 Near West Jefferson, Stolen Car

•CR-16 S of SR-34, Disabled Vehicle

•04011 CR-15.D, Unruly Child

February 17th

•04675 CR-15.75 Lot 15, Noise Complaint

•15012 SR-15, Vandalism

•15012 SR-15, Prowler

•15339 CR-K, Repossession

•14553 SR-49, Suspicious

•03151 CR-24.25, Agency Assist

•1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•516 Seneca Drive, Agency Assist

•Williams County, Investigation Complaint

•CR-O W CR-19, Animal Problem

•10577 CR-16, Traffic Hazard

•CR-H/CR-22.75, Agency Assist

•CR-N.30 E CR-8.50, Vehicle In Ditch

•06695 SR-15 Lot 69 or 70, Noise Complaint

•13920 SR-107, Lockout

•03939 CR-23.50, Alarm

•US-127 N CR-G, Agency Assist

•SR-576 S CR-N.65, PD Accident

•03939 CR-23.50, Extra Patrol

February 18th

•CR-21.50 N US-20 AARDOT/47, Blocked R/R

•11451 SR-34, Theft

•506 Maka Trail Lake Seneca, Domestic Dispute

•20977 CR-C, Mailbox Damage

•07768 CR-16, Mailbox Damage

•SR-576 S/B from CR-K, Traffic Offense

•SR-576/SR-34, PD Accident

•09878 CR-F, Sex Offense

•02505 CR-8, Drug Complaint

•14553 SR-49, Agency Assist

•05598 CR-M.50, Trauma

•11172 SR-34, Fraud

•06695 SR-15 Lot 13, Agency Assist

•US-20/US-20A split, Disabled Vehicle

February 19th

•06374 SR-576 heading n/b, Hit/Skip

•108 Wyandot, Wanted Person

•Across from 04671 CR-15.75, Noise Complaint

•E of 18101 US-20, Vehicle In Ditch

•SR-49 S CR-N.30, Vehicle In Ditch

•SR-34 E SR-191, Traffic Hazard

•E Morrison by the elevator, Traffic Hazard

•128 W Vine, Alarm

•CR-R at Lake La Su Ann, Traffic Hazard

•16510 CR-K, Alarm

•N of 02288 CR-2.50, Disabled Vehicle

•04539 CR-Q.50, Acc Shooting

•CR-8 betw US-20/CR-N.30, Traffic Hazard

•US-127 N/B from CR-P, Traffic Offense

•14700 SR-15, Alarm

•S/b US-127 from West Unity, Traffic Offense

•07125 CR-I, Suspicious

•4457 King St, Trespassing

•107 S Anderson, Suspicious

February 20th

•102 Lindsey Ln Krohn’s, Juvenile Problem

•US-6 W CR-6, 911 Hang Up

•07753 SR-191, PD Accident

•04671 US-20, Custodial Int

•SR-191 N of SR-34, Vehicle In Ditch

•05023 CR-22, Department Info

February 21st

•CR-13 S CR-G, PD Accident

•14956 CR-N.65, Vio Of Prot Order

•635 Mill St, Agency Assist

•06695 SR-15 Lot 82, Harassment

•CR-1 N of US-6, Disabled Vehicle

•08961 SR-107, Agency Assist

•US-6 E Edgerton, PD Accident

•17853 CR-16, Disorderly

•CR-15 between CR-O/CR-P, Stray Animal

•03607 CR-9, Suspicious

February 22nd

•217 N Elm, Agency Assist

•SR-34/CR-18, Suspicious

•US-6 W of CR-12.C, Information

•1399 E High St, Agency Assist

•04547 CR-15.75 Lot 106, Well Being Check

•05951 CR-15.75, Harassment

•SR-191/SR-34, Pd Accident

•US-6 between CR-8/CR-9, Sick Animal

•US-6 W CR-9, Duty Weapon Use

•CR-G E of SR-576, Pd Accident

•CR-G E SR-576, Duty Weapon Use

•CR-9/US-20, Disabled Vehicle

•14553 SR-49, Suspicious

•CR-K/CR-12.30, Pd Accident

•08985 CR-C, Well Being Check

•04998 CR-N.30, Suspicious Activity

February 23rd

•18386 CR-M, Agency Assist

•02042 CR-15, Bad Check

•05571 SR-15 Lot 15 / 25, Agency Assist

•07144 CR-D, Civil

•04998 CR-N.30, Found Property

•SR-576/CR-I, Drugs

•14034 CR-J, Property Damage

•SR-2 Williams Center, Traffic Offense

•10640 CR-12.30, Rape

•06751 US-127, 911 Hang Up

•Opdycke Park CR-16, Indecent Expo

•08407 CR-A, Agency Assist

•408 W Jackson, Child Abuse

•W of 21271 CR-C, Stray Animal

February 24th

•SR-34/CR-17.25, Traffic Hazard

• 04671 CR-15.75 Lot 2, Domestic Violence

•508 Fairview, Agency Assist

•208 Hallock, Fraud

•15297 CR-5, Well Being Check

•CR-15 Between CR-J/CR-K, Littering

•1399 E High St, Agency Assist

•10670 SR-107, 911 Hang Up

•US-6/CR-22.60, Disabled Vehicle

•CR-6/SR-34, Vehicle In Ditch

•03151 CR-24.25, Suicide Attempt

•14410 CR-N.65, Suspicious Activity

•New Hope Church, Criminal Mischief

February 25th

•SR-49 bet CR-3/CR-4 N/S, PD Accident

•14553 SR-49, PD Accident

•09378 CR-R, PI Accident

•MUN to CCNO, Agency Assist

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

February 19th

•804 Lakeshore, Vicious Animal

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

February 17th

•BCH ICU Rm 4202 to Toledo, Transfer

•BCH ER to Bryan Health, Transfer

•BCH ER to St Charles, Transfer

•WCGH ER to BCH Telemetry, Transfer

•1003 Linden, Convulsions

•W High Bryan Lanes, PI Accident

•924 Charlies Evergreen Man, Abdominal

•BCH ER to 429 S Cherry, Transfer

•CR-H CR-22.75, PIF Accident

•Park View Nursing Rm 22A 3, Medical

•BCH ER to Park view nursing, Transfer

•WCGH ER to BCH Telemetry, Transfer

•BCH Telemetry to Bryan Health, Transfer

•US-127 N CR-G near 07129, PI Accident

February 18th

•Circle K 923 S Main, Convulsions

•Bryan Inn 924 E High Room, Chest Pain

•Park View 328 W Vine B17, Chest Pain

•BCH ER Park View, Transfer

•BCH Ambulatory to WCGH Reh, Transfer

•BCH MedSurg to WCGH Rehab, Transfer

•410 S Main Apt B, Medical

•Bryan Healthcare and Rehab, Medical

•05598 CR-M.50, Trauma

•Bryan ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•116 Country Club, Trauma

•Quality Inn rm 124 13508 S, Convulsions

•Evergreen rm 32 Covid unit, Breathing

February 19th

•4560 E Territorial, Trauma

•13500 S Tripp, Breathing

•BCH ER to St. Charles, Transfer

•1104 Alpine Apt A, Medical

•302 W Lynn Apt 1, Trauma

•302 W Lynn Apt 1, Trauma

•537 W Bryan Bryan Dialysis, Medical

•N of 02288 CR-2.50, Disabled Vehicle

•BCH back to Dialysis Center, Transfer

•04539 CR-Q.50, Acc Shooting

•WCGH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•327 E Gerhart, Allergy

•24888 SR-34, Medical

•Fountain Park Rm 201 1433, Trauma

•09678 CR-J, Medical

•168 Miami, Chest Pain

•1012 Lakeshore Dr, Suspicious

•1012 Lakeshore Dr, Suspicious

•204 Park St, Heart Problem

February 20th

•BCH ER to 204 Park, Transfer

•BCH ER to St V’s, Transfer

•116 Country Club, Trauma

•307 N West, Breathing

•1700 E High Apt G-8, Medical

•WCGH ER to BCH ICU, Transfer

•100 W Lynn, Trauma

•100 W Lynn, Trauma

•03857 Williams Defiance Li, Heart Problem

February 21st

•106 N Cherry, Convulsions

•1104 Wesley Bryan Health Center, Breathing

•BCH Medsurge to Evergreen, Transfer

•402 N Liberty, Trauma

•Evergreen Healthcare Room, Trauma

•BCH Medsurge to Park View, Transfer

•402 N Liberty, Medical

•447 N Elm, Trauma

•BCH MedSurg to Bryan Health Center, Transfer

•608 E Mulberry, Medical

February 22nd

•03903 SR-576, Trauma

•447 N Elm, Medical

•BCH ICU to Evergreen Manor, Transfer

•04547 CR-15.75 Lot 106, Well Being Check

•1029 Lake shore, Medical

•1029 Lake shore, Medical

•BCH Med Surg to Hillside, Transfer

•04705 CR-15.75 Lot 33, Chest Pain

•1304 Colonial, Medical

•BCH Medsurge to Bryan Health Center, Transfer

•BCH ICU to UTMC, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•Fountain Park rm 114, Medical

•Park View rm, Disorderly

•Hillside Country living rm, Medical

•528 S Myers, Breathing

•BCH ER to Hillside, Transfer

February 23rd

•15567 CR-D.50, Chest Pain

•16537 Us-127, Heart Problem

•03994 CR-12.50, Medical

•207 W South, Trauma

•Evergreen Manor 924 Charlie, Medical

•BCH ER to UTMC ER, Transfer

February 24th

•15108 CR-15.C, Chest Pain

•805 S Lynn, Chest Pain

•Woodland Est Lot 2 04671, Domestic Dispute

•Recovery Services 200 Van, Convulsions

•100 Blk E Indiana, Medical

•136 Blakeslee Ave, Trauma

•BCH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•103 Evergreen, Medical

•CR-6 SR-34, PI Accident

•CCNO 03151 CR-24.25, Suicide Attempt

February 25th

•206 N Lewis, Convulsions

•09378 CR-R, PI Accident

•09378 CR-R, PI Accident

•BCH ER to St V’s, Transfer

•315 Bruce, Trauma

•Bryan Healthcare & Rehab 1, Trauma

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE REPORTS

February 17th

•CR-H CR-22.75, PIF Accident

February 18th

•Love’s Truck Stop, Smoke Invest

February 19th

•N of 02288 CR-2.50, Disabled Vehicle

February 20th

•10079 SR-576 Montpelier At, Alarm

February 21st

•Therma Tru 601 R E Jones, Mutual Aid

February 22nd

•SR-15 between CR-K and CR-. Fire

February 24th

•Tiffin River Plaza, Hazmat

•SR-49 CR.Q.50, Controlled Burn

•CR-6 SR-34, PI Accident

February 25th

•09378 CR-R, PI Accident

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Ralph A. Delacruz, age 58, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Failure to Register as a Sexually Oriented Offender. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about the month of March 2020 to September 9, 2021, Mr. Delacruz failed to register as a sex offender with the Fulton County Sheriff within three days of entering Fulton County.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Delacruz to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Delacruz to serve 90 days in CCNO with credit for 43 days served; pay court costs and court-appointed counsel fees; pay a fine of $1,000; and continue to register as a sex offender. Mr. Delacruz received credit for 43 days served in jail.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Allison, Paul E (Bryan) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Goebel, Lacey R (Edgerton) F R A Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Goebel, Lacey R (Edgerton) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Stull, Lacy R (West Unity) Tag/Sticker Violation. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Swank, Dustin L (Montpelier) Fail Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Miller, Shawn M (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs Richard C. & Eva C. Morgan (Lyons), Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $2,590.65, 3% interest from August 13, 2021 and the cost of this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs James D. & Cheryl A. Ray (Delta), Judgement for plaintiff and against defendants in the amount of $1,487.35, 3% interest from August 27, 2021 and the cost of this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Gregory A. Tolson (Delta), Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $100.00, 3% interest from September 3, 2021 and the cost of this action

•Fulton County Health Center vs Andrew B. & Angelica D. Stickley (Delta), Judgement for plaintiff and against defendants in the amount of $98.36, 3% interest from August 27, 2021 and the cost of this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Cynthia A. Pelton (Delta), Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $350.00, 3% interest from August 10, 2021 and the cost of this action.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital vs Dawn Ahrens (Lyons), Judgement for plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $164.87, 3% interest from January 21, 2020 and the cost of this auction.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Kendra Navarre (Delta), Consent judgment per both parties in the amount of $877.29, 3% interest from September 28, 2021 and the cost of this auction.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Striff, Christopher W (Delta) Obstructing Official Business. Dismissed at Def’s Costs.

•Striff, Christopher W (Delta) Disorderly Conduct. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $150.00, Defendant wrote apology letter for officer.

•Bernholtz, Brian A (Delta) Criminal Mischief Amend To Disorderly Conduct. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $50.00, 4 Days Time Served. Trespassing Dismissed at Def’s Costs, $46.00.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Taylor, Timothy B (Delta) Red Light. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Istefan, Andrew J (Swanton) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Bolenbaugh, Samantha J (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Dodd, David (Swanton) Seatbelt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Cooper, Taylor A (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Ballmer, Brynn E (Fayette) 53/35 Speed. Waived Amount

•Schrock, Jeffrey L (Wauseon) Gross Overload. Waived Amount

•Keller, Christopher J (Swanton) Failure Control. Waived Amount