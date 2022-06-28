Police Log & Court News For June 29th, 2022

Facebook

ARCHBOLD POLICE

June 17th

•125 Taylor PKWY, 911 Hang Up-Accidental.

•300 N. Defiance Street, Traffic, Parking Violation, parked where vendor needs to be.

•1308 S. Buehrer St, Larceny of Bike

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd, follow up-Release Vehicle from Impound

•806 Stryker St, Civil Problem

•307 West St, Civil Problem

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd, release vehicle from impound

•300 N. Defiance Street, traffic, parking violations-vehicle parked where no parking- Subject moved

•100-B Vine St, vehicle unlock

•200-B Lafayette St, traffic offence-VW speed

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 17, assist fire or rescue unit

•S. Defiance St. at Union St. Traffic offense-VW right turn on red

June 18th

•N Buehrer St. at Burke St. Community service-bike safety award

•22611 SR 2, 911 hang up

•1200 Stryker St, warrant, misdemeanor

•E Beech St. at S. Lincoln St. traffic jam or road blocked-moved object out of roadway

•300 N. Defiance St. traffic, parking violations

June 19th

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 151, vehicle unlock

•205 Nolan PKWY, suspicious activity-security lights flickering/flashing

•300 E. Holland St. Unit 10. Suspicious activity, fingerprint marks on dust on car

•S. Defiance St. at Layfayette St. traffic offense

•Nolan PKWY at Weires Dr. traffic offence, VW speed

•N. Defiance St. at Stryker St. traffic offense

•S. Defiance St. at Nolan PKWY, traffic offense

June 20th

•1300-B S. Defiance St. community service-bicycle safety awards x4

•1805 S. Defiance St. misc. complaints-subject could not locate employee, discovered employee was at the register.

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 100, suspicious activity

June 21st

•500-B Stryker St. traffic offense-improper passing

•219 N. Defiance St. animal call-vehicle with dog inside X ½ hour

•300-B Stryker St. traffic offense OH-VW stop light

•200-B N. Defiance St. miscellaneous complaints

•606 S. Pleasant St. vandalism, no charges filed

•415 Walnut St. theft without consent, bike stolen at pool

•415 Walnut St. suspicious activity

•1308 S. Buehrer St. Theft without consent, stolen bicycle

•806 Stryker St. Civil issue, former employee refused return of company equipment and clothes.

•300 E Holland St. suspicious activity, fingerprints found on dust of car

•200 Lafayette St. suspicious activity at memorial park with vendor

June 22nd

•501 S. Street utilities problem-reported streetlight out

•312 S. Lincolin St. utilities problem-reported streetlight out

•107 Degroff Av, utilities problem-reported streetlight out

•507 S. Pleasant St. property, lost-bank envelope

•Ditto St. at Stryker St. property, lost spectrum meter

•415 Walnut St. vehicle unlock, white ford fusion

•1200 Stryker St. warrant/ftc

•203 N. Defiance St. property damage to electrical pole behind business

BRYAN POLICE

June 9th

•High/Walnut, traffic stop, right on red, warning

•Town & Country 1210 E. High St., crew, water flow alarm, false alarm

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., burglar alarm, handled

•412 Olive Dr., dog complaint, report of loose dog, owners got it back

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Kora Brew House &Wine Bar 120 S. Lynn St., lockout, handled

•Norstrum 604 E. Edgerton St., burglar alarm, handled

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Potters/South, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Imagination Station 0 Horton Trail, juvenile complaint, handled

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist civilian, gave advice

•Murray’s Cool Cars 105 S. Union St., hazardous condition, semi attempting to make a turn hung up in traffic

•McDonalds 1207 S. Main St., juvenile complaint, someone refusing to leave in parking lot, closed

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Imagination Station, juvenile complaint, handled

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•206 Glen Arbor Dr., well being check, unable to locate

•Willmoore Dr./Oakwood, assist civilian, report of Willmoore Dr. being blocked, handled

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Bryan Auto Depot 5058 SR 15, traffic stop, speed, expired plates, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Perry, traffic stop, no OL, citation

•Oakwood/Newdale, traffic stop, stop sign, citation

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/RS RT 127, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Rite Aid, business check

•310 E. Bement St., family trouble, report taken

•310 E. Bement St., assist civilian, officer requested, handled

•603 S. Allen St., hang up 911, open line, unable to locate

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Endless Creations 110 S. Lynn St., lockout, handled

•McDonalds, harassment, report taken

•High/Huntington, traffic stop, speed, warning

•High/CR D-50, traffic stop, speed, warning

•600 S. Main, traffic stop, lighted lights, warning

•Main/High, traffic stop, lighted lights, warning

•Walmart, traffic stop, improper turn and transfer of plates, warning

•Circle K, accident no injury, report taken

•4346 CR15D, assist other agency

June 10th

•310 E. High St., assist civilian, gave advice

•100 W. Perry St. blk., traffic stop, report taken

•Shaffers Restaurant 309 N. Main St., assist WC Sheriff’s Dept.

•Bryan PD, assist other dept., handled

•Avenue A/Pleasantwood, traffic stop, stop sign, warning

•Burger King 1220 S. Main St., assist civilian, report taken

•804 Haver Dr., civil complaint, handled

•High/CRD50, traffic stop, speed, warning

•US Post Office 142 N. Main St., traffic stop, right on red, warning

•Best One Tire 915 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•900 E. Wilson St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Main/Rt. 127, traffic stop, speed, warning

•High/Lebanon, suspicious person, handled

•Jack’s Corner Mart 402 S. Main St., traffic stop, expired registration, citation

•Imagination station, foot patrol

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•Bryan Municipal Court 1399 E. High St., burglar alarm, handled

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, warning

•Bryan PD, 911 open line, handled

•Best One Tire, traffic stop, speed and expired registration, citation

•Pizza Hut 1401 W. High St., lockout, handled

•809 S. Main St., assist civilian, report taken

•320 S. Allen St., cancelled

June 11th

•405 S. Beech St., assist civilian, handled

•222 S. Beech St., crew, lift assist

•200 N. Cherry St., traffic stop, head light out, warning

•Seasons Coffee & Bistro 105 S. Main St., lockout

•S. Union in front of Titan Tire, traffic stop, speed, warning

•310 E. Butler St., message delivery, handled

•Wesley United Methodist Church 903 Center St., funeral escort

•Taco Bell 1104 S. Main St., civilian assist

•Krill Funeral Home 860 W. Mulberry, funeral escort

•Wilson/Olive, assist civilian, possible disabled vehicle, handled

•Main/Maple, hazardous condition, report of a subject on a power chair going down the middle of Main St., handled

•233 W. Wilson, assist civilian

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Chief Supermarket 1380 S. Main St., assist civilian, report taken

•Union/Wilson, traffic stop, speed, citation

•321 E. High St., assist civilian

•1000 colonial Ln. blk., traffic stop, speed, closed

•805 Haver Dr., assist civilian, report taken

•900 E. Wilson St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•1000 E. Wilson St. blk., assist civilian, flagged down, unable to locate

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•804 Haver Dr., assist civilian

•915 W. High St., assist civilian

•Jack’s Corner Mart, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

•Riesen Center at Fountain Park 1391 N. Main St., assist other department, report taken

•1814 North Ct., assist other department, handled

June 12th

•Imagination Station, suspicious auto, advised subjects of park hours

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•Amtrak Station 111 Paige St., suspicious person, handled

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., assist WC Sheriffs, report taken

•225 S. Williams St., hang up 911, handled

•100 E. High St. blk., well being check, unable to locate subject

•Walmart, shoplifting, report taken

•126 Turnberry Dr., crew, smoke alarm activation, handled

•Moore Pool 1017 Oakwood Ave., juvenile complaint, handled

•South/Union, traffic stop, investigative

•Walmart, suspicious person, report taken

•322 N. Walnut St., assist civilian

•517 E. Wilson St., hang up 911, handled

•Main/Trevitt, accident injury, code 4, report taken

•Foxglove Apartments 105 Palmer Ln., assist civilian

•321 E. High St., assist civilian

•Pierce/Main, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•400 E. High St. blk., traffic stop, lighted lights, warning

•Allen/High, traffic stop, DUS, stop sign, citation

•Main/Butler, assist civilian, unable to locate

•100 N. Lynn St. blk., traffic stop, lighted lights, warning

June 13th

•Amtrak Station, assist civilian, handled

•Imagination station, suspicious auto, advised of park hours

•109 Baker St., assist civilian, extra patrol, handled

•437 E. Perry St., suspicious auto, checking on vehicle with interior lights on, handled

•515 E. Bryan St., harassment, report taken

•YMCA 1 Faber Dr., accident, no report, handled

•Spangler Candy Co. 400 N. Portland, lockout

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., crew, smoke detectors going off, closed

•Dollar Tree 1249 S. Main St., assist civilian, gone on arrival, having Montpelier and Hicksville PD check address to check on 34

•Bryan Municipal Court, crew, fire alarm, closed

•Union/Tanos, traffic stop, speed, warning

•CHWC hospital, assist civilian, report taken

•Garden/Mulberry, warrant, report taken

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•A&W/KFC 1113 S. Main St., lockout

•Allen/High, traffic stop, sped, warning

•Winthrop Terrace Apts. 1000 Buffalo Rd., missing person, handled

•High/Beech, hazardous condition, trash can in the road, handled

•Willmoore Circle/Elbar, hazardous condition, power lines down, cones places

•416 N. Main St. alley, crew, lift assist

June 14th

•Bryan PD, well being check, handled

•323 E. Bryan St., general, structure fire, in service

•323 E. Bryan St., assist other department, structure fire, report taken

•Bryan PD, warrant, report taken

•401 Avenue A, assist other department, respond to assist squad to gain entry, handled

•706 Downing Dr., assist civilian, report of golf cart driving in the parks, contact notice left

•1242 Summer Field Ln., smoke detector chirping, crew, closed

•301 Charles St., burglar alarm, garage entry alarm, handled

•610 W. High St., vandalism, report taken

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Walmart, assist civilian

•Square, assist civilian, possible disabled vehicle, handled

•1038 Cardinal Dr., crew, smoke alarm activation

•425 N. Myers St., lockout

•SR 15/US Rt. 127, traffic stop, speed, citation

•800 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

•High/Huntington, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Premier Bank 204 E. High St., traffic stop, pt suspension and operating on expired plates, citation

•926 Cardinal Dr., 911 hang up, handled

•Trevitt/Walnut, traffic stop, seat belt, citation

•Bryan/Main, traffic stop, right on red, warning

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, one head light, warning

•Juvenile Detention Center 3389 CR 24-25, general, Haz Mat, in service

•High Beech, traffic stop, right on red, warning

June 15th

•Union/Wilson, traffic stop, headlight, warning

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink 601 Townline Rd., suspicious auto, advised of park hours

•Bryan PD, assist civilian

•806 N. Main St., lockout

•PNC Bank 221 N. Main St., lockout

•Nostrum Laboratory Inc. 705 E. Mulberry St., 911 hang up, spoke with subject, all is well, accidental call

•US Post Office, auto violation, required extra patrol, gave advice

•Allen/Butler, juvenile complaint, report taken

•Bryan/Main, accident no report, handled

•235 N. Walnut St., bike stolen, report taken

•Townline/High, escort funeral

•Plaza Senior Center 1200 Rays Dr., well being check, report taken

•347 E. High St., juvenile complaint, report taken

•Walmart, shoplifting, report taken

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assist civilian

•Field #5 Girls Softball 920 Mayberry Dr., assist medics, report taken

•207 S. Lynn St., well being check, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, well being check, handled

•Moore Pool, report of an assault, report taken

•233 Carson Dr., crew, gasoline odor

•700 E. Bryan St. blk., assist civilian, transfer from Central, handled

•Bryan Municipal Court, burglar alarm, general, handled

•1306 Oakwood Ave., crew, first responders, in service

•Walmart, bike stolen, report taken

June 16th

•Bryan Community Health Center 228 S. Main St., suspicious person, handled

•102 W. Hamilton St., narcotics, report taken

•Direct Linq Hardware 1429 W. High St., door open, handled

•500 S. Williams St., parking violation, report of vehicle parked in front of fire hydrant, vehicle legally parked, handled

•800 W. High St. blk., assist civilian, received multiple complaints about a semi-trailer throwing large clumps of mud all over the roadway everyday, possibly coming from 826 or 828, unable to locate subject but attempt contact by other means, handled

•CHWC hospital, assist other department, report taken

•311 Palmer Ln., 911 hang up, accidental dial

•325 Center St., well being check, handled

•West Bryan Main Stop 1310 W. High St., disturb peace, report of subject yelling and stopping people in the roadway, warning

•1200 S. Main St. blk., auto violation, unable to locate

•South/Potters, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan PD, falsification, report taken

•Williams/Wilson, traffic stop, stop sign, warning

•Main/Bryan, traffic stop, DUS, citation

•322 N. Williams St., family trouble, code 20, report taken

•Bryan Inn 924 E. High St., trespass, handled

•Par T Pak 1031 W. High St., accident no injury, code 2, report taken

•311 Huntington Dr., warrant service, unable to locate

•303 Center St., 911 hang up, open line, handled

•Auto Parts Center 213 S. Walnut St., burglar alarm, handled

•Vacant Shop 215 W. Bryan St., suspicious auto, unable to locate

•Tractor Supply 1120 S. Main St., assist other department, report taken

•303 Avenue A, well being check, handled

•Par T Pak, accident no injury, code 2, report taken

•Courthouse, assist civilian, flagged down, handled

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St., juvenile complaint, handled

•Courthouse, foot patrol

•Courthouse, foot patrol

June 17th

•16263 St. Rt. 34, general, pole and wires on fire, in service

•100 E. High St. blk., traffic stop, failure to stop, warning

•Seasons Coffee and Bistro 105 S. Main St., burglar alarm, handled

•Season’s Coffee and Bistro, assist civilian, handled

•815 S. Cherry St., crew, lift assist, patient in care of EMS, closed

•New Era Ohio 520 W. Mulberry St., larceny, report theft of cell phone, report taken

•921 E. Bryan St., 911 hang up, open line, accidental dial, handled

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Walmart, assist civilian, missing person, handled

•Courthouse, foot patrol, handled

•Courthouse, foot patrol, handled

•US Rt. 6/St.Rt. 576, general, field fire NW corner, in service

•Courthouse, assault, handled

•Walmart, lockout, handled

•Courthouse, assist civilian, unable to locate

•Main/US Rt 127, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Dairy Queen 1107 E. High St., traffic stop, report taken

•Dairy Queen, K-9 Assist, report taken

•High/CR D50, traffic stop, speed, warning

•City lot 7, report of suspicious auto, unable to locate

•Main/High, assist civilian, handled

•Courthouse, property found, report taken

•Central Park 430 S. Portland St., report of a male working on a motorcycle in the roadway, handled

•Traffic stop, disabled vehicle, handled

•Burger Dairy 314 S. Walnut St., burglar alarm, handled

•Burger Dairy, assist civilian, handled

June 18th

•China Garden 1020 E. High St., traffic stop, suspicious vehicle, handled

•102 W. Hamilton St., well being check, report taken

•402 Center St., assist civilian, handled

•High/Cherry, suspicious person, subject on bicycle, advised subject to have white light on the front and red light on the rear of his bke

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•High/Emmet, traffic stop, license plate light, warning

•CCNO 3151 CR 24-25, warrant, adult arrest

•Mose Isaac Field House 1350 W. Fountain Grove Dr., lockout, handled

•Law office of Nicholas Fee 110 E. High St., vandalism, requested extra patrol

•Allied Moulded main plt. 222 N. Union St., accident no injury, code 2, report taken

•CHWC hospital, assist civilian, handled

•High/Lynn, business check, key in door, handled

•Garden/Butler, accident no injury, code 2, handled

•617 S. Main St., assist civilian, handled

•Parking lot 1, 911 open line, unable to locate

•Union/Perry, traffic stop, speed warning

•Bryan PD, assist civilian, handled

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Bryan PD, property found, handled

•800 S. Main St. blk., well being check, report taken

•Field #2 Minor League 745 Newdale Dr., 911 open line, handled

•503 E. Trevitt St., 911 hang up, handled

•617 S. Main St., assist civilian, handled

•Tano’s Pizza 216 S. Union St., accident no injury, code 2, failure to yield, report taken

•Tano’s Pizza, crew, vehicle leading fluids

•Burger King 1220 S. Main St., traffic stop, lighted light, warning

•Shell Spee-D-Mart 911 E. High St., traffic stop, improper turn, warning

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., well being check, handled

•Walnut/Wilson, traffic stop, abandoned vehicle, handled

•217 E. Charles St., suspicious person, handled

June 19th

•100 S. Walnut St. blk., traffic stop, operating a micro-mobility device in the center lane, warning

•Edgerton/Allen, disturb peace, loud music, checked area, unable to locate

•Imagination Station, suspicious auto, two vehicles, unable to locate

•Wilbur Ellis -Pulaski: 17768 CRH050, crew, odor, in service

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink 601 Townline Rd, auto suspicious, subject advised he was walking his dog, handled

•300 W. High St., traffic stop, lighted lights, warning

•Susie’s Lunch 116 E. Butler St., suspicious person, flagged down, handled

•Lynn/Wilson, drunks, intoxicated subject, unable to locate

•Skate Park 925 E. Perry St., assist civilian, handled

•408 Center St., assist other department, JFS, report taken

•505 E. Trevitt St., 911 hang up, all fine, handled

•715 E. Bryan St., disturb peace, subject yelling outside, handled

•Cost Cutters 1232 S. main St., lockout, handled

•345 E. Bryan St., 911 hang up, open line, unable to locate

•300 W. High St., assist civilian, handled

•609 S. Williams St., dog complaint, loose dog, handled

•Montpelier, warrant, Montpelier has subject on our 15, report taken

•Union/Trevitt, traffic stop, stop sign violation, citation

•Main/Bryan, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

•305 Oxford Dr., crew, animal stuck in duct work, handled

•A&W/KFC, disturb peace, report of employees arguing with each other and ignoring customers, handled

•600 Townline Rd. blk., traffic stop, expired registration, citation

•Trevitt/Emmet, traffic stop, impeding traffic and DUS, citation

•Walmart, forgery/fraud, report of receiving a counterfeit $100 bill, report taken

•CHWC hospital, assist other department, Edgerton PD request an assist at the ER, report taken

•Main/CR E, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

•Wilson/Union, traffic stop, property found, report taken

•Farmers & Merchants Branch 1000 S. Main St., traffic stop, display of plates, warning

•Bryan PD, assist civilian, handled

•Garden/Trevitt, traffic stop, investigative

•Main/Maple, traffic stop, report taken

•421 E. Edgerton St., suspicious auto, report of vehicle in driveway, handled

June 20th

•1818 North Ct., 911 hang up, handled

•Kora Brew House & Wine Bar 120 S. Lynn St., suspicious person, handled

•Bryan Inn, crew, smoke detector alarm

•Isaac Property Company 715 E. Perry St., suspicious auto, handled

•1313 Horton Trail, burglar alarm, garage motion alarm, cancelled

•Sanctuary of Williams County 210 S. Main St., aassist other department, req. unit attempt contact with subject, handled

•104 N. Myers St., accident no injury, report taken

•Bigby Coffee 1001 S. Main St., accident no injury, report taken

•1104 Wesley Ave., auto violation, vehicle parked in lot since April, handled

•406 Willmoore Dr., parking violation, report of landscraper blocking the roadway, subject are moving vehicle, handled

•319 E. Perry St., assist other department, medics have pt., handled

•Apartment Building 1126 Cardinal Dr., forgery/fraud, cancelled call

•Bryan Mobile Home Court 511 N. Union St., harassment, report taken

•Wilton Keck Recycling 807 E. Maple St., overhead door alarm, handled

•Apartment Building 439 E. Maple St., forgery/fraud, report taken

•113 N. Cherry St., 911 hang up, handled

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, well being check, handled

•Moore Pool 1017 Oakwood Ave., lockout, handled

•214 N.Emmet St., assist EMS, report taken

June 21st

•Assist civilian, flagged down, handled

•WC Public Library, property found, report taken

•WCPL, suspicious person, suspicious vehicle, handled

•Foxglove Apartments 117 Palmer Ln., well being check, handled

•917 E. Mulberry St., junk vehicles, report taken

•409 E. Bryan St., juvenile complaint, gave advice

•Trinity Lutheran Church 509 Center St., Funeral escort

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., lockout, handled

•215 N. Emmet St., family trouble, report of issue with family member, report taken, warning

•200 N. Emmet St., disturb peace, report taken

•Bryan Pd, assist other department, court ordered fingerprints, report taken

•908 S. Portland, auto theft, report taken

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., lockout, handled

•222 N. Cherry St., family trouble, report of a verbal argument, handled

•Bryan Community Health Center, burglar alarm, handled

•213 S. Main St., assist civilian, handled

•715 E. Bryan St., assist civilian, handled

•US Rt 127/St. Rt. 15, traffic stop, speed, warning

•400 W. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

June 22nd

•Chief Supermarket 1380 S. Main St., assist civilian, out with a semi, handled

•121 Elm Dr., parking violation, complaint, parking ticket issued

•1350 CR 15, general, oven fire, in service

•Union/Mulberry, traffic stop, two headlights required, warning

•206 W. High St., burglar alarm, intrusion/rear door alarm, all is fine, handled

•Goodwill 1210 S. Main St., parking violation, report of semi parked behind Goodwill, handled

•234 N. Cherry St., junk vehicle, report taken

•716 W. Bryan St., well being check, made contact with subject at work and they are fine, closed

•313 John St., messages, request unit attempt to contact subject, handled

•South/Roseland, traffic stop, speed, warning

•1119 E. Wilson St., lockout, cancelled call

•304 E. Hamilton St., narcotics, report taken

•429 E. Wilson St., assist civilian, handled

•Bryan PD, lockout, handled

•412 E. Butler St., harassment, handled

•510 Holden St., larceny, report taken

•Cricket Wireless 1237 S. Main St., lockout, closed

•S. Union at Titan Tire, traffic stop, seat belt, citation

•215 N. Emmet St., family trouble, female subject throwing items, report taken

•Shell Spee-D-Mart 911 E. High St., lockout, handled

•Union Trailer Court 600 S. Union St., keep the peace, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, disturb peace, reports loud noise coming from floor above her apartment, handled

•Wilson/Union, assist civilian, handled

•Starr Partners 1120 E. Wilson St., harassment, handled

•400 N. Union St. blk., traffic stop, headlight out, adult arrest, subject arrested on warrant

DELTA POLICE

June 17th

•Protection orders – The Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Ave

•Zoning violations – 512 Fernwood Ave

•Domestic violence – 424 W Main St

•Assist other Police agency – Co Rd 3 and US 20 Alt, Swanton

•Assist other Police agency – Delta

June 18th

•Breaking and entering – Hidden Ridge Pond

•Zoning violations – 104 Washington St

June 19th

•Property lost/found – Delta High School, 605 Taylor St

•Crash/property damage/ non-injury – 500 block W Main St

•Misc. traffic incident – Enterprise Dr at US Hwy 20A

•Information – 305 Rodgers Rd

•Misc. traffic incident – 200 block Depot St

June 20th

•Assist public – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Ave

•Crash/property damage/ non-injury – 13 Hawthorne Dr

•Assist Fire/EMS – Delta Elementary School, 1101 Panther Pride Dr

•Assist public – Delta Police Department, 421 Fernwood Ave

•Information – Village of Delta, Main St and Wood St

•Assist Village Services – Product Movers, LLC, 6420 Rodgers Rd

•Animal/unconfined – Taylor St, Fernwood Ave

•Assist other Police agency – 1100 Maplewood St, Lot 25

•Suspicious person – 507 Maplewood St

June 21st

•Information – Greenlawn Cemetery, 251 Adrian St

•Trespassing – 405 Glenwood Ave

•Personal safety check – 405 Glenwood Ave

•Assist other Police agency – 450 W Main St, 21

•Unsecured property/open doors – Pike-Delta-York Middle School, 810 Taylor St.

June 22nd

•Assist other Police agency – 3525 US Hwy 20A, Swanton

•Alarm business/residential – 508 Providence St

•Assist public – Barnes Funeral Chapel, Main St at Madison St

•Zoning violations – 610 Main St

•Zoning violations – 608 Main St

•Zoning violations – 606 Main St

•Assist other Police agency – Co Rd 5 between H and J

•Alarm business/residential – NRI Industrial Sales LLC., 6401 Rodgers Rd

June 23rd

•Assist Village Services – McKinley St near Maplewood

•Animal/unconfined – 501 Sandalwood Ave

•Assist Village Services – 401 Main St

•Business/residential security checks – 322 S Madison St

•Property lost/found – Village of Delta, 401 Main St

•Assist other Police agency – 816 Oakview Dr

•Theft – 508 Providence St

•Alarm business/residential – 265 Rodgers Rd

•Zoning violations – 611 Linwood Ave

EDGERTON POLICE

June 17th

•157 E Morrison Phil’s One Stop, Theft

•534 S Michigan, Fire

•53 Madyson Dr, Domestic Dispute

June 18th

•Miller Park, Juvenile Problem

•Parkview Nursing 328 W Vine, Medical

•Dollar General, Lockout

June 19th

•Kenn Feld Group 02773 US-6, Alarm

•238 Sargent St, Civil

•Dream Haven 233 E Morrison, Mental

June 20th

•458 John W, Medical

•334 E River, Medical

June 21st

•W Vine W Michigan, PD Accident

•128 E Morrison Apt B, Suspicious Activity

June 23rd

•103 E Bement, Juvenile

June 24th

•Park View Nursing rm 16A, Medical

EDON POLICE

June 22nd

•101 W Elm, Found Property

FAYETTE POLICE

June 19th

•Assist other unit – 400 North Park St, Lot 33

•Juvenile complaint – 309 North Fayette St

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – 303 W Main St

•Lost/recovered property – Normal Memorial Park, 400 block North Eagle St

•Fire – 205 North Gorham Street, Apt 1

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W Main St

June 20th

•Unlock – Harrison Lake State Park – 26246 Harrison Lake Rd

•Property damage accident – Sunoco Gas Station, 418 E Main St

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W Main St

June 21st

•Civil process – 102 W Main St, P.O. Box 87

•Theft – 420 S Fayette St

•Ordinance violation – 200 Walnut St

•Civil process – 108 S Maple St

•Telecommunications harassment – United Methodist Church, 305 E Main St

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W Main St

•Suspicious vehicle – Fayette Local Schools, 400 E Gamble Rd

June 22nd

•Door check – Downtown businesses

•Suspicious vehicle – Normal Grove Park, 426 N Eagle St

•Suspicious person – 306 N Gorham St, 3

•Service to community – Normal Memorial Library, 301 N Eagle St

•Unlock – Harrison Lake State Park, 26246 Harrison Lake Rd

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – 200 Walnut St

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W Main St

June 23rd

•Suspicious person – 113 S Fayette St

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept. – Fayette Fire/EMS Department, 118 E Main St

•Theft – Dollar General, 611 W Main St

June 24th

•Welfare check – 400 block N Park St

•Juvenile complaint – Fayette United Methodist Church, 305 E Main St

•Service to community – Dollar General, 611 W Main St

MONTPELIER POLICE

June 17th

•Millers Gas 1402 Whitaker, Alarm

•S East Ave, Animal Problem

•1316 John Ave, Suspicious

•317 W Main Wyse Guys, Disabled Vehicle

•202 E Wabash Apt C2, Animal Problem

•E/B on SR-107 CR-8, Traffic Offense

•CR-M.50/Selwyn at CR-15, Vehicle In Ditch

June 18th

•524 Mill, Medical

•N Monroe at St. Joe Bridge, Found Property

•Miller’s Gas Station 1402, Failure To Pay

•120 W Court, Property Damage

•611 Empire, Neighborhood Problem

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Medical

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, 911 Hang Up

•131 W Lawrence, Juvenile

•202 E Wabash Apt C-2, Drug Complaint

•E/B from The Bar, Hit/Skip

•Homeless, Harassment

•207 E Lawerence, Domestic Dispute

June 19th

•Indians Meadows 21738 CR-M, Mental

•108 W Wabash St, Unknown Emergency

•1025 E Main Apt A, Medical

•Access Storage 682 S Airport, Theft

•Across from 1108 Delaware, Citizen Dispute

•1317 Henricks Moore Industries, Fire Alarm

•209 W Jefferson, Domestic Dispute

June 20th

•108 W Wabash, Unknown Emergency

•101 Primrose, Theft

•414 E Madison, Citizen Assist

•411 Mill, Theft – Automobile

•Roadway Inn, Unwanted Person

•215 E Wayne, Juvenile

•1400 E Main, Vandalism

June 21st

•217 W Main Kommon Kraving, Well Being Check

•312 W Washington, Heart Problem

•614 S Jonesville, Lockout

•107 E Main Lassus, PD Accident

•Rodeway Inn 13485 SR-15, 911 Hang Up

•Next to 412 E Madison, Illegal Burning

•S/B from Circle K, Suspicious

June 22nd

•Holiday Inn Express 13399, Civil

•Woods Between Lawrence & S, 911 Hang Up

•Maplehurst/Lockhart, Found Property

•Holiday City Gas Station, Assault

•Public Pool, Juvenile

June 23rd

•525 Lafayette, Juvenile

•120 E Court, Fraud

•909 E Snyder WCGH, Fire Alarm

•220 S Jonesville, Deliver Message

June 24th

•Main to Riverside, Escort

PIONEER POLICE

June 18th

•301 Clearfork Apt B, Medical

June 19th

•404 S Maple, Sex Offense

June 21st

•300 W North, Citizen Assist

June 22nd

•203 N Elm, Threatening

•417 W First, Citizen Assist

June 23rd

•517 S Park Lane, Keep The Peace

STRYKER POLICE

June 17th

•201 Horton Sauder Manufacturing, Chest Pain

•205 E Short Lot 4, Suspicious Activity

June 18th

•704 W Curtis, Utility Problem

•210 W Allison, Keep The Peace

•306 Tyler Lane, Property Damage

June 19th

•305 S Defiance, Keep The Peace

June 20th

•S Defiance R/R Crossing, Traffic Hazard

June 21st

•201 King, Keep The Peace

June 23rd

•201 Kings, Civil

WAUSEON POLICE

June 15th

•232 Jefferson St, Welfare Check

•380 West Dr, Abandoned Trailer

•304 S Fulton St, Property Damage

•731 Wauseon Senior Village, Welfare Check

June 16th

•430 Cedar St, Animal Call

•230 Clinton St, Rape

•224 S Fulton St, Lost/Found/Recovered

•230 Clinton St, Animal Call

•433 Cedar St, Larceny

•820 E Linfoot St, Welfare Check

June 17th

•720 N Shoop Ave, Hit Skip

•610 Pine St, Welfare Check

•218 Cherry St, Civil Matter – Renter Issue

•229 Beech St, Domestic Violence

•1275 N Shoop Ave, Investigate Complaint – Subject On Station

June 18th

•124 N Fulton St, Alarm Drop

•716 Lawrence Ave, Suspicious Person

•Ottokee St @ Airport Hwy, Funeral Escort

•485 E Airport Hwy, Property Damage

•485 E Airport Hwy, Larceny

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 31, Vandalism

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 13, Domestic Violence/Unwanted Subject

•1378 N Shoop Ave, Investigate Complaint

June 19th

•809 N Fulton St, Investigate Complaint Possible Unlawful Burning

•E Linfoot St @ N Fulton, Lost/Found/Recovered

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 95, Mental

•1321 N Haven Ln, Civil Matter

June 20th

•640 Wood St, Suicide Attempted

•240 Dickman Rd, Investigate Complaint

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 83, Investigate Complaint

•773 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

•810 N Shoop Ave, Counterfeit Money

•Special Grounds, Investigate Complaint

•600 Woodside Court, Car Alarm

•Hickory St @ Ottokee St, Debris/Item In Roadway

June 21st

•134 W Linfoot St, Animal Call

•775 N Shoop Ave, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•1100-B N Shoop Ave, Welfare Check

•N Brunell St @ W Elm St, Property Damage

•132 Birch St, Welfare Check

•830 Pine St, Debris/Item In Roadway

•100-B N Fulton St, Civil Matter

•238 Madison St, Loud Noise

June 22nd

•1000 N Glenwood Ave, Suspicious Vehicle

•1275 N Shoop Ave, Suspicious Vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

June 17th

•Factory P/1 Before the Tri, Juvenile

June 18th

•711 E Jackson Apt 4, Lockout

•501 E Church Apt 303

June 19th

•Indians Meadows 21738 CR-M, Agency Assist

•112 S Madison, PD Accident

•307 S Liberty, Ordinance Violation

June 20th

•109 E Church, Medical

•310 S Liberty, Medical

•708 W North, Animal Problem

•Blitzen Boutique, Unsecure Premise

June 21st

•106 S Liberty Unit 3, Agency Assist

•125 S Madison, Medical

•701 W Jackson, Keep The Peace

June 22nd

•520 N Liberty PL Clark’s, Parking Problem

June 23rd

•501 E Church Apt 308, Keep The Peace

•E/B from Family Dollar, Traffic Offense

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

June 16th

• Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, Suspicious Vehicle

• 2485 Co Rd 19, German Twp, Animal Call

• SH 109/Co Rd E, Accident – Property – OH1

• 16330 Co Rd 16-3, Chesterfield Twp, Suspicious Activity

• Co Rd J/Co Rd 6-2, Fulton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• Co Rd S/SH 64, Amboy Twp, Livestock On Roadway

• Izaak Walton League, 9482 Co Rd H, Civil Matter

• Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 12, Domestic Trouble

June 17th

• US 20 Main Stop, 17980 US 20 Suite O/S, Disabled Vehicle

• SH 66/Co Rd R, Gorham Twp, Traffic Offense

• Co Rd M/Co Rd 21, Accident – Property – OH1

• Co Rd 3/Co Rd H, Accident – Property – OH1

• 7118 Co Rd E, York Twp, Assist Other Unit

• NFS RR XING/Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• 129 Courthouse Plz, Investigate Complaint

• 1891 Co Rd K, Fulton Twp, Domestic Trouble

• Job & Family Services, 604 S Shoop AV, Miscellaneous Assist

• Co Rd A/Co Rd 4, Accident – Injury – OH1

• Co Rd 3/Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, Reckless Operation

• 229 Beech, Domestic Violence

• Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 12, Welfare Check

• Co Rd 12/Co Rd H, York Twp, Criminal Damaging

• 17671 Co Rd J, Dover Twp, Criminal Damaging

• Co Rd 3/Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, K-9 Unit

• Serenity Haven, 705 N Fayette, Accident – Property – No OH1

June 18th

• 3402 SH 109 Suite 8, York Twp, Neighbor Trouble

• Swan Creek Candle, 2407 US 20 Alt, Alarm Drop

• 11859 Co Rd F, Accident – Property – OH1

• 21478 Co Rd C, German Twp, Alarm Drop

• 9673 Co Rd H, York Twp, Criminal Damaging

• SH 108/Co Rd AC, Accident – Injury – No OH1

• Oakshade Raceway, 12985 Co Rd 14-2, Civil Matter

• White Pines Golf Course, 1640 Co Rd 2, Accident – Hit Skip – No OH1

• 22571 US 20 Alt, German Twp, Civil Matter

• Forest Mobile Home Park, 4549 Co Rd E Suite 38, Suspicious Vehicle

• Holy Trinity Church, 2649 US 20, Amboy Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

June 19th

• 14574 Co Rd 7/Co Rd S, Amboy Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

• Co Rd 5-2/Co Rd J, Fulton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• 1473 Co Rd 5-2, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

• 400 N Park Suite 33, Suspicious Person

• Fulton Pond, 8529 Co Rd 3, Suspicious Vehicle

• NFS RR XING/Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Road Blocked/Traffic Jam

• 161770 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, Civil Matter

• 1500 Co Rd B, Swan Creek Twp, Alarm Drop

• 20670 Co Rd C, German Twp, Criminal Damaging

• Izaak Walton League, 9482 Co Rd H, Unwanted Subject

• 4034 Co Rd 6-1, Swan Creek Twp, Livestock On Roadway

• US 20/SH 108 N, Accident – Property – OH1

• 14834 Co Rd 16-3, Chesterfield Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

• Co Rd H/Co Rd 2-2, Swan Creek Twp, Motorcycle/ATV Complaint

• 5810 Co Rd 5, Swan Creek Twp, Traffic Offense

• Buckeye Mobile Homes, 7856 SH 108, Neighbor Trouble

• Riviere Trailer Court, 13715 SH 66 Suite 11, Suspicious Activity

June 20th

• Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, Welfare Check

• Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 29, Welfare Check

• 2208 Co Rd 24, Accident – Property – OH1

• Co Rd B/Co Rd 12, York Twp, Criminal Damaging

• 14844 Co Rd 6, Amboy Twp, Alarm Drop

• 7042 Co Rd 2-2, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Activity

• 4357 Co Rd 19, Investigate Complaint

• 310 Enterprise AV., Clinton Twp, Larceny

• US 20 Alt/Co Rd 5-2, Accident – Property – No OH1

• 13211 Co Rd J, Accident – Hit Skip – OH1

• 10701 Co Rd H, York Twp, Suspicious Person

• 18275 Co Rd L, Dover Twp, Suspicious Activity

• 10472 SH 64, Accident – Property – OH1

• SH 109/Co Rd E, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

• SH 2/Co Rd 17, Accident – Property – OH1

• Fulton Co Fairgrounds, 8591 SH 108, Disorderly Conduct

• 4073 Forest Ln, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Activity

• NFS RR XING/Co Rd 5-2, Swan Creek Twp, 911 Hang Up

June 21st

• Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, York Twp, Investigate Complaint

• Co Rd FG/Co Rd 5, Swan Creek Twp, Livestock On Roadway

• Fulton Co Job & Family Services, 604 S Shoop AV, Investigate Complaint

• 129 Courthouse Plz, Investigate Complaint

• Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 13, Domestic Violence

• 12652 SH 66, Gorham Twp, Suspicious Activity

• MI State Line/SH 108, Chesterfield Twp, Welfare Check

• 282 Maple AV, Welfare Check

• Fulton Co Fairgrounds, 8591 SH 108, Suspicious Vehicle

June 22nd

• 26419 Co Rd E, German Twp, Welfare Check

• 3525 US 20 Alt, Swan Creek Twp, Mental

• Phantom Fireworks Importers, 25840 US 20, Suspicious Vehicle

• 6160 Co Rd D, Accident – Property – OH1

• South Delta Storage, 5691 SH 109, Suspicious Vehicle

• Co Rd 16/Co Rd F, Road Blocked/Traffic Jam

• Izaak Walton League, 9482 Co Rd H, Peace Keep

• 15510 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, Welfare Check

• SH 108/Co Rd J, Accident – Property – OH1

• SH 108/US 20 Alt, Accident – Hit Skip – OH1

• Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 Suite 12, Assist Other Unit

• Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109, Disabled Vehicle

• 3850 Co Rd 2, Swan Creek Twp, Civil Matter

• 3523 US 20 Alt, Swan Creek Twp, Welfare Check

• 15234 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, 911 Hang Up

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

• Manley, Robert (Delta) Failed To Confine Dog. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

• Mathers, Amy (Delta) Drug Paraph. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

• Fulton County Health Center Vs Yolanda & Korey Ladd, Delta, Judgment For Plaintiff And Against Defendants In The Amount Of $1,677.15, 3% Interest From October 25, 2021 And The Cost Of This Action.

• Fulton County Health Center Vs Joey L. Barthel, Delta, Judgment For Plaintiff And Against Defendant In The Amount Of $1,011.14, 3% Interest From July 8, 2020 And The Cost Of This Action.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bauman, Grace M (Swanton) Expired Registration. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•McCance, Dustin M (Wauseon) Seat Belt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Pontious, Danielle R (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Koder, Ronald S Jr (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Roe, Diane R (Swanton) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Gochenour, Rustina M (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Garczynski, Hayden T (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Wyman, Alyssa A (Delta) Failed To Display Plate. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Elliott, Peyton H (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Spengler, Robert E (Wauseon) Seat Belt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Wielinski, Jack A (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Morris, Jared N (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Keil, Gerald J (Delta) Failed To Yield Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Huddy, Kasara A (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Cass, Collin W (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Thatcher, Brooke L (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Cardenas, Ashlie A (Lyons) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Canales, Roman (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Lambert, Scott L (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Williams, Denise J (Swanton) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Paimli, Zsuzsanna (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

OHIO STATE PATROL

June 17th

•CR-6 between CR-I and CR-H, PD Accident

•US-20 Near CR-5, Traffic Hazard

June 18th

•US-6 E of State Line, Pd Accident

•SR-576 N/B from CR-G, Traffic Offense

June 19th

•Indians Meadows 21738 CR-M, Mental

•CR-19/US-20, PI Accident

•CR-19 ¼ Mi N of CR-D, PD Accident

•CR-K Fulton County Line, Traffic Offense

June 21st

•US-20.A CR-22, Vehicle In Ditch

•SR-34 E/B from SR-191, Traffic Offense

•CR-N bet CR-12.50 and CR-1, Traffic Hazard

•SR-34 S CR-I, PD Accident

June 22nd

•SR-2 US-6, PD Accident

•US-20.A E SR-15, PD Accident

•US-20 E of ALV 477484K, Blocked R/R

June 23rd

•US-20 and CR-16, PI Accident

•14553 SR-49 Love’s Truck S, Juvenile

•US-127 S CR-K, Traffic Hazard

June 24th

•Indian Meadows Service Pla, PI Accident

•CR-12 and CR-12C, PD accident

PIONEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

June 21st

•125 S Madison, Trauma

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENT

June 17th

•08875 CR-F, Deliver Message

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 2, Suspicious Activity

•182 Seneca, Alarm

•SR-49 S of CR-P.50, Traffic Hazard

•CR-Q.50 W of CR-5.75 S/S, Investigation Complaint

•16886 CR-R, Civil

•08200 CR-15.50, Traffic Hazard

•Across from 16588 SR-49, Gas Invest

•21709 CR-A.50, Agency Assist

•501 Hickory, 911 Hang Up

•07371 SR-S, Suicide Threat

•CR-I.50 W of CR-12, Property Damage

•CR-R W SR-576, Traffic Hazard

•SR-15 S of Ace Corners, Suspicious Activity

•11024 SR-49, Vio of Prot Ord

•06695 SR-15 Lot 15, 911 Hang Up

•53 Madison Dr, Agency Assist

•03673 CR-9, Lockout

June 18th

•09034 US-127, Domestic Dispute

•24658 CR-D, Traffic Offense

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 72, Keep The Peace

•SR-15 S/B from CR-N.65, Traffic Offense

•09663 US-6, Traffic Offense

•SR-15 N/B Ace’s Corners, Traffic Offense

•301 Clearfork Apt B, Medical

•20177 CR-G, 911 Hang Up

•04671 CR-15.75 Lot 12, Neighborhood Problem

•04739 CR-15.75 Lot 50, Agency Assist

•11983 CR-I, Noise Complaint

•5 Miles S/W of Williams Co, Aircraft

•412 S State, Well Being Check

June 19th

•02773 US-6, Alarm

•Rivers Edge Campground, Traffic Offense

•21738 CR-M.50, Agency Assist

•CR-19/US-20, Agency Assist

•206 Chicago St Williams Ce, Trauma

•14553 SR-49, 911 Hang Up

•CR-P between CR-18/CR-19, Littering

•River’s Edge Campground, 911 Hang Up

•208 Seneca Dr, Found Property

•01535 US-20, Missing Person

•233 E Morrison, Agency Assist

•10480 SR-15, 911 Hang Up

•12019 CR-K, Trespassing

•07850 CR-16, 911 Hang Up

•US-20 E/B Near Rivers Edge, Suspicious Car

•305 S Defiance, Keep The Peace

•305 S Defiance, Agency Assist

•CR-K/CR-15, Sick Animal

June 20th

•108 W Wabash, Agency Assist

•105 W Lynn, Medical

•13106 SR-107, Alarm

•19844 US-20, Agency Assist

•507 W Indiana, 911 Hang Up

•18258 CR-H.50, VIN Inspection

•CR-15 N of the RR Tracks, Information

•Oak Meadows, Repossession

•CR-Q.50/CR-7, Traffic Hazard

•07598 SR-576, Property Damage

•CR-C E of CR-12.C, Suspicious Activity

June 21st

•08985 CR-C, Domestic Dispute

•14553 SR-49, Theft

•Trinity Lutheran Church to, Escort

•08508 SR-15, Suspicious Activity

•CR-17.25 Across from Lakev, Littering

•WB US-20/CR-17, Traffic Offense

•03389 CR-24.25, Lockout

•02290 CR-K, 911 Hang Up

•US-20.A/CR-22, Vehicle In Ditch

•Montpelier, Civil

•18258 CR-H.50, VIN Inspection

•201 King, Keep The Peace

•19072 SR-49, Trespassing

•US-127 Near CR-15.75 N/B, Suicide Threat

•19915 CR-K, 911 Hang Up

•100 Bona Vesta, Suspicious Car

•128 E Morrison Apt B, Agency Assist

June 22nd

•10490 SR-15, Alarm

•US-127/CR-17, Disabled Vehicle

•03389 CR-24.25, Assault

•12358 CR-1, Well Being Check

•117 W Butler St, Disorderly

•Woods Between Lawrence & S, 911 Hang Up

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 82, Neighborhood Problem

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 81, Neighborhood Problem

•14952 US-6, Lockout

•06695 SR-15 Lot 16, Investigation Complaint

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

June 17th

•815 S Cherry, Trauma

•316 N Main Apt 2, Breathing

•201 Horton Sauder Manufacturing, Chest Pain

•BCH Med Surg to 11939 CR-D, Transfer

•17740 US-6, Medical

•SR-34 and CR-9 SW Corner, Trauma

•WCGH ER to BCH ER, Transfer

•BCH ICU 4th Floor to Parkview, Transfer

•322 W Perry, Trauma

•Dairy Queen p/1 1107 E High, Medical

•936 E Wilson Apt F2, Medical

•BCH ER to Residence In Bryan, Transfer

June 18th

•524 Mill, Medical

•Parkview Nursing 328 W Vine, Trauma

•420 E Butler, Medical

•350 Carson, Trauma

•BCH ER to 420 E Butler, Transfer

•BCH Telemetry to Fountain, Transfer

•12959 CR-S, Alarm

•12959 CR-S, Alarm

•06520 CR-P.50, Lifting Assist

•06520 CR-P.50, Lifting Assist

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Medical

•WCGH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•301 Clearfork Apt B, Medical

•301 Clearfork Apt B, Medical

•WCGH ER to BCH Telemetry R, Transfer

June 19th

•WCGH ER to BCH ICU, Transfer

•CR-19/US-20, PI Accident

•206 Chicago St Williams Ce, Trauma

•1025 E Main Apt A, Medical

•BCH Telemetry to Bryan Health, Transfer

•BCH MedSurg to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•St Paul United Methodist, Trauma

•BCH ER to UTMC, Transfer

•Dream Haven 233 E Morrison, Mental

•BCH Telemetry to Parkview, Transfer

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Breathing

•14887 CR-6, Head Pain

•BCH ER to St Charles, Transfer

June 20th

•105 W Lynn, Medical

•105 W Lynn, Medical

•714 S Walnut, Medical

•109 E Church, Trauma

•BCH Medsurge to Bryan Health, Transfer

•319 E Perry, Choking

•310 S Liberty, Unknown Emergency

•05536 SR-15 Lot A, Allergy

•458 John W, Medical

•334 E River, Breathing

•214 N Emmett, Overdose

June 21st

•BCH ER to Parkview Randali, Transfer

•217 W Main Kommon Kraving, Well Being Check

•Montpelier to Parkview Randali, Transfer

•04714 CR-Q.50, Trauma

•312 W Washington, Heart Problem

•WCGH ER to St Luke’s, Transfer

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•02969 CR-12.50 Lot B, Medical

•617 N Walnut, Medical

•125 S Madison, Trauma

•125 S Madison, Trauma

•US-20.A CR-22, Vehicle In Ditch

•BCH Medsurge to Laurels in, Transfer

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 81, Breathing

•Butler FD, Mutual Aid

•Montpelier ER to Bryan Hospital, Transfer

•19072 SR-49, Drug Complaint

•Montpelier ER to Bryan ICU, Transfer

June 22nd

•Park View Nursing rm 16a, Medical

•Indian Meadows Plaza 21738, Medical

•Bryan ER to Park View Nursing, Transfer

•Bryan Med Surg 2127 to Lau, Transfer

•Holiday City Gas Station, Assault

•326 S Beech, Medical

•272 Seneca, Medical

•272 Seneca, Medical

•19072 SR-49, Medical

June 23rd

•11939 CR-D, Trauma

•Montpelier ER to a Residence, Transfer

•US-20 and CR-16, PI Accident

•US-20 and CR-16, PI Accident

•11939 CR-D, Trauma

•03227 CR-E, Medical

•714 S Lynn, Medical

•WCGH ER to Henry Ford Alle, Transfer

•344 E Edgerton, Medical

•Bryan Healthcare and Rehab, Chest Pain

•05630 CR-S, Medical

•BCH ER to Bryan Health Rehab, Transfer

•Love’s p/1 14553 SR-49, Chest Pain

June 24th

•BCH ER to Parkview North, Transfer

•Park View Nursing rm 16A, Medical

•202 Huntington, Medical

•Indian Meadows, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Kirkpatrick, Marsha J (Bryan) Assured Clear D. Waived Amount.

•Kroetz, Allie J (Bryan) FRA Susp. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00, Fine Suspended: $50.00

•Burger, Jeffery S (Montpelier) No Motorcycle End. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Choate, Edwin L (Montpelier) A.C.D.A. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Buchanan, Courtney (Montpelier) Driving On Closed Road. Waived Amount.

•Brown, Allison L (Bryan) Failed To Yield. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Johnson, Amy B (Bryan) 40/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Law, Ronald A (Bryan) Failure To Control. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Tingle, Landon L (Pioneer) Seat Belt. Waived Amount.

•Tracey, Joseph N (Montpelier) Seat Belt. Waived Amount.

•Summers, Kenneth R (Alvordton) Seat Belt. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

June 17th

•08875 CR-F, Deliver Message

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 2, Suspicious Activity

•182 Seneca, Alarm

•SR-49 S of CR-P.50, Traffic Hazard

•CR-Q.50 W of CR-5.75 S/S, Investigation Complaint

•16886 CR-R, Civil

•08200 CR-15.50, Traffic Hazard

•Across from 16588 SR-49, Gas Invest

•501 Hickory, 911 Hang Up

•21709 CR-A.50, Agency Assist

•07371 SR-S, Suicide Threat

•CR-I.50 W of CR-12, Property Damage

•CR-R W SR-576, Traffic Hazard

•SR-15 S of Ace Corners, Suspicious Activity

•11024 SR-49, Vio Of Prot Ord

•06695 SR-15 Lot 15, 911 Hang Up

•53 Madison Dr, Agency Assist

•03673 CR-9, Lockout

June 18th

•09034 US-127, Domestic Dispute

•24658 CR-D, Traffic Offense

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 72, Keep The Peace

•SR-15 S/B from CR-N.65, Traffic Offense

•09663 US-6, Traffic Offense

•SR-15 N/B Ace’s Corners, Traffic Offense

•301 Clearfork Apt B, Medical

•20177 CR-G, 911 Hang Up

•04671 CR-15.75 Lot 12, Neighborhood Problem

•04739 CR-15.75 Lot 50, Agency Assist

•11983 CR-I, Noise Complaint

•412 S State, Well Being Check

•5 Miles S/W of Williams Co, Aircraft

June 19th

•02773 US-6, Alarm

•Rivers Edge Camp Ground, Traffic Offense

•21738 CR-M.50, Agency Assist

•CR-19/US-20, Agency Assist

•206 Chicago St Williams Ce, Trauma

•14553 SR-49, 911 Hang Up

•CR-P between CR-18/CR-19, Littering

•River’s Edge Campground, 911 Hang Up

•208 Seneca Dr, Found Property

•233 E Morrison, Agency Assist

•01535 US-20, Missing Person

•10480 SR-15, 911 Hang Up

•12019 CR-K, Trespassing

•07850 CR-16, 911 Hang Up

•US-20 E/B Near Rivers Edge, Suspicious Car

•305 S Defiance, Keep The Peace

•305 S Defiance, Agency Assist

•CR-K/CR-15, Sick Animal

June 20th

•108 W Wabash, Agency Assist

•105 W Lynn, Medical

•13106 SR-107, Alarm

•507 W Indiana, 911 Hang Up

•18258 CR-H.50, VIN Inspection

•CR-15 N of the RR Tracks, Information

•Oak Meadows, Repossession

•CR-Q.50/CR-7, Traffic Hazard

•07598 SR-576, Property Damage

•CR-C E of CR-12.C, Suspicious Activity

•19844 US-20, Agency Assist

June 21st

•08985 CR-C, Domestic Dispute

•14553 SR-49, Theft

•08508 SR-15, Suspicious Activity

•CR-17.25, Across From Lakev, Littering

•WB US-20/CR-17, Traffic Offense

•Trinity Lutheran Church to, Escort

•03389 CR-24.25, Lockout

•02290 CR-K, 911 Hang Up

•US-20.A/CR-22, Vehicle In Ditch

•Montpelier, Civil

•18258 CR-H.50, VIN Inspection

•201 King, Keep The Peace

•19072 SR-49, Trespassing

•US-127 Near CR-15.75 B/N, Suicide Threat

•19915 CR-K, 911 Hang Up

•100 Bona Vesta, Suspicious Car

•128 E Morrison Apt B, Agency Assist

June 22nd

•10490 SR-15, Alarm

•US-127/CR-17, Disabled Vehicle

•03389 CR-24.25, Assault

•12358 CR-1, Well Being Check

•117 W Butler St, Disorderly

•Woods Between Lawrence & S, 911 Hang Up

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 82, Neighborhood Problem

•04637 CR-15.75 Lot 81, Neighborhood Problem

•14952 US-6, Lockout

•06695 SR-15 Lot 16, Investigation Complaint

•One Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•04539 CR-Q.50, Fraud

•Holiday City Gas Station, Agency Assist

•131 Huron Tr, Agency Assist

•SR-15 N of CR-M, PI Accident

•11398 CR-17.75, Well Being Check

•12024 CR-21.N, Trespassing

June 23rd

•200 W Ames, Suspicious Activity

•US-20/CR-16, Agency Assist

•04872 CR-15 Unit 78, Criminal Damaging

•CR-N.30 E CR-19, Traffic Hazard

•N/B SR-15 from Defiance Co, Traffic Offense

•Beard Campsite at the Boys, 911 Hang Up

•CR-16 N of CR-M, Traffic Hazard

•16879 CR-15, Unauthorized Use Vehicle

•20851 CR-P, Abandoned Vehicle

•13555 CR-H, 911 Hang Up

•E/B from Family Dollar, Agency Assist

•04739 CR-15.75 Lot 56, Fraud

•106 E Angola, Property Damage

•SR-191 N CR-I.50, Well Being Check

•CR-D E of SR-576, PD Accident

•14553 SR-49, Hazmat

•04739 CR-15.75 Lot 49, Domestic Violence

•05630 CR-S, Well Being Check

•07013 CR-K, Extra Patrol

•17258 CR-6, Golf Cart Inspection

June 24th

•21747 CR-M, Agency Assist

•16747 US-20, Theft

•Across from 13056 SR-15, Drug Complaint

•CR-F between CR-17 and CR-, Disabled Vehicle

•102 N Michigan, Keep The Peace

•402 N Walnut, Agency Assist

•CCNO CR-24.25 Area, Agency Assist

WILLIAMS CO. COMM AGENCY

June 20th

•Test

June 21st

•123 Main, Test

•US-6 E CR-10, PD Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

June 17th

•S East Ave, Animal Problem

June 18th

•10558 SR-576, Animal Abuse

•706 Seneca, Animal Problem

•101 Meadow Ln, Animal Problem

June 19th

•CR-12.C S of CR-B.75, Stray Animal

•15952 CR-16, Animal Abuse

•705 W Indiana Lot 1, Vicious Animal