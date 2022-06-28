James Schmucker (1936-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 28, 2022

News Article Views: 612

James E. Schmucker, 86, of Archbold passed away Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, at home.

He was born January 25, 1936, the son of George and Sylvia (Short) Schmucker.  He married Ethel Mae Meck on June 4, 1955.

A lifelong resident of Archbold, he began his career at Elmira Block Plant, followed by numerous occupations at Sauder Manufacturing, Elden Roth Electric, owned and managed Vernier Hardware Store, and was a manager at Sauder Woodworking Co.

In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Ethel, and family.

He found pleasure in working on projects with his children and grandchildren such as painting and refinishing furniture. He also enjoyed watching grandchildren and great grandchildren play games.

James was a lifelong member of the Lockport Mennonite Church where he served various positions including youth sponsor and elder. He taught Sunday School for 60 years.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel, and five children: Janelle (Daniel) Rychener, Archbold, OH, Douglas (Mara Belle) Schmucker, Wauseon, OH, Susan (Barry) Jacoby, Sierra Vista, AZ, Kelby (Shannon) Schmucker Archbold, OH, and Jill (Todd) Nafziger, Archbold, OH; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sisters, Doris Short and Donna Nafziger.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 1, at 11:00 am, at Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker, OH, with Matt Weaver officiating. Interment will precede at 10:00 am at the Lockport Cemetery. Friends may visit at Lockport Mennonite Church from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday June 30.

The family suggests memorials be given to Mennonite Central Committee or Cherry Street Mission.

Short Funeral Home, Archbold, OH, has been entrusted with the arrangements.  www.ShortFuneralHome.com

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "James Schmucker (1936-2022)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*