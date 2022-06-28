James Schmucker (1936-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

James E. Schmucker, 86, of Archbold passed away Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022, at home.

He was born January 25, 1936, the son of George and Sylvia (Short) Schmucker. He married Ethel Mae Meck on June 4, 1955.

A lifelong resident of Archbold, he began his career at Elmira Block Plant, followed by numerous occupations at Sauder Manufacturing, Elden Roth Electric, owned and managed Vernier Hardware Store, and was a manager at Sauder Woodworking Co.

In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Ethel, and family.

He found pleasure in working on projects with his children and grandchildren such as painting and refinishing furniture. He also enjoyed watching grandchildren and great grandchildren play games.

James was a lifelong member of the Lockport Mennonite Church where he served various positions including youth sponsor and elder. He taught Sunday School for 60 years.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel, and five children: Janelle (Daniel) Rychener, Archbold, OH, Douglas (Mara Belle) Schmucker, Wauseon, OH, Susan (Barry) Jacoby, Sierra Vista, AZ, Kelby (Shannon) Schmucker Archbold, OH, and Jill (Todd) Nafziger, Archbold, OH; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sisters, Doris Short and Donna Nafziger.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 1, at 11:00 am, at Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker, OH, with Matt Weaver officiating. Interment will precede at 10:00 am at the Lockport Cemetery. Friends may visit at Lockport Mennonite Church from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday June 30.

The family suggests memorials be given to Mennonite Central Committee or Cherry Street Mission.

Short Funeral Home, Archbold, OH, has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com