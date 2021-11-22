Police Log & Court News For November 10th, 2021

SWANTON POLICE

October 16th

•Bassett St., Found Husky – Returned

• E, Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•CO Rd. 4, Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., Domestic Dispute

•Main St., Delta, Assist Delta- Fight

October 17th

•Dodge St., Welfare Check

•W. Garfield, 911 Hang-Up

•Eber & Old State Line, Assist Deputy

•Chestnut St., Assist Rescue- ILL

•Airport Hwy., Children Out Alone

• Paigelynn St., Domestic Dispute

October 18th

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

• E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Turtle Creek Dr., 911 Hang- Up

•S. Munson Rd., Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Civil Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Harassment

•Black Canyon Dr., Parking Issues

October 19th

•E. Airport Hwy., Public Indecency

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Scott Rd., Private Property Crash

•St Richard Ct., Property Damage

•N. Main St., Loose Dog

•Chestnut St., Vandalism

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue – ILL

October 20th

•W. Garfield, Vehicle Inspection

•Airport & Main, Non-injury Crash

•CO RD. H, Deer on Roadway

•Crabtree Ct., Welfare Check

October 21

•W. Airport Hwy., Property Damage

•Airport & Turtle Rd., Deer On Roadway

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Airport & Turtle, Car/ Deer Crash

• High School, Unruly Student

• N. Main St., Suspicious Act

October 22nd

•E. Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•W. Garfield, Vehicle Inspection

•High School, Unruly Student

•Geneva Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•Airport & S. Main, Non-Injury Crash

•Oak St., Door TO DO Sales

•Garfield Ave., Dog Bite

•Zeiter Way, Assault

October 23rd

•Memorial Park, Loose Dog

•Scott Rd., Assist Rescue-Ill

•Airport & Hallett, Non- Injury Accident

October 24th

•Paigelynn St., Unruly Juvenile

October 25th

•Maddie St., Suspicious Act

•Zeiter Way, Unlock Vehicle

•Dodge & Ivy St., Natural Gas Smell

•South St., Accidental Alarm

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

October 26th

•Munson Rd., Removal Tree from Road

•Harding Dr., 911 Hang- UP

•Lilac Ln., 911 Hang- UP

•N. Hallet Ave., Barking Dog

October 27th

•Memorial Park, Loose Dog

•Airport & SH 64, Disabled Vehicle

•S. Main St., Civil Dispute

•Walnut St., Disabled Vehicle

October 28th

•High School, Trespassing

•Walnut St., Non-Injury Crash

•N. Main St., Suspicious Person

•Academy & S. Main St., Branches Road

•N. Munson Rd., Theft From Vehicle

• Dodge St., Noise Complaint

•Chestnut St., Harassment

October 29th

•Brookside Dr., Unwanted Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•High School, unlock vehicle

•Lincoln Ave., Stray Cat Found

•Woodland Ave., 911 Hang-Up

• Hallett& Garfield, Suspicious Person

•Mettabrook Dr., Suspicious Person

October 30th

•Allen Dr., Citizen Assist

• Turtle Creek Dr., Accidental Alarm

• E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•S. Hallet Ave., Assist Rescue- Injury

•S. Main St., Assist Rescue- Injury

•High School, Disorderly Juvenile

October 31st

• Dodge St., Burglary

•Dodge St., Noise Complaint

WEST UNITY POLICE

October 25th

•Utility Problem

•Property Damage

•Medical Emergency

•Child Abuse/ Neglect

•Animals Complaint x2

•Drugs

•Ordinance Violation

•Suspicious Vehicle

October 26th

•Medical Emergency

•Lock-Out

October 27th

•Property Damage

October 28th

•Unsecured Premises

•Agency Assist

•Theft

October 29th

•911 Hang-Up

•Medical Emergency

•Property Damage

•Animal Problem

•Telecommunications Harassment

•Domestic Dispute

October 30th

•Unsecured Premises

•Suspicious Vehicle

•911 Hang- Up

•Lock- Out

ARCHBOLD FIRE

October 22nd

•500 Industrial Pky., Fire

•14100 CO RD J,

•19880 CO RD J, Fire

October 23rd

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Vehicle

October 24th

•13715 St. RT 66, Fire

•25212 US 20, Fire

October 25th

•201 Farmington, Vehicle

•204 Toledo St., Fire

•11517 ST RT 34, Rescue

•800 Barre Rd., Vehicle

October 26th

•216 S. Lawrence, Fire

October 27th

•111 Willard CT APT E38, Fire

•501 S. Fayette St., Fire

October 28th

•25212 US 20, Fire

•111 Willard Ct Apt E 38, Fire

•213 Walnut, Fire

•25212 US 20, Fire

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Promedica Toledo Hospital VS Goin, Tori (Wauseon) Judgment For Promedica Toledo Hospital In The Amount Of $2140.62, Interest From 01/01/2020 At 3.00%.

•Arrowhead Mhc, Llc Delaware (Swanton) VS Strenzinski, Robert (Swanton) Case Dismissed.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital (Delta) VS Duke, Kimberley A (Delta) Judgment For Northwest Veterinary Hospital In The Amount Of $518.04, Interest From 04/04/2019 At 3.00%.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital (Delta) VS Shelhart, Rebecca L (Delta) Judgment For Northwest Veterinary Hospital In The Amount Of $446.92, Interest From 04/23/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Niner, Nathan R (Delta); Niner, Sarah (Delta) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $378.73, Interest From 07/09/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Witte, Matthew Ryan (Delta) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $2642.81, Interest From 07/07/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Lee, Archie William Iv (Delta) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $454.75, Interest From 07/09/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Lee, Lopez, Joseph A (Delta) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $685.85, Interest From 06/23/2021 At 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Fry, Sheri A (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Jasso, Jessica M (Wauseon) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Cuykendall, Duncan W (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Priestap, Gregory T (Fayette) Brake Equipment. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•McIntosh, Daniel I (Fayette) Improper Lane. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Duncan, Bobbie (Wauseon) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Fultz-Roth, Becky M (Wasueon) Fail To Yield Right Way. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Vascik, Carrie L (Swanton) 42/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Hunter, Hollie A (Delta) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Brinkman, Wilford J (Wauseon) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Canales, Roman (Wauseon) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Westmeyer, Mason M (Delta) Possession of Marijuana. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $75.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Payne, Richard JR (Bryan) Winter Parking. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Charles Holmes, 27, Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trespass. He entered the premises of another with the purpose to commit a misdemeanor.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Holmes to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, be placed on TAD monitoring for 60 days, and serve 4 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Holmes spending 180 days In CCNO.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Knapp, Douglas J (Bryan) Driving Under Suspended Registration. Operator License Suspended From 11/01/2021 to 01/30/2022. Cost Amount: $119.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Knapp, Douglas J (Bryan) 41/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $45.00

•Knapp, Douglas J (Bryan) Regis APP False. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Knapp, Douglas J (Bryan) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Operator License Suspended From 11/01/2021 to 04/30/2022. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Knapp, Douglas J (Bryan) Operating Motor Vehicle Without Valid License. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Knapp, Douglas J (Bryan) 89/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

•Chorpenning, Jonathan L (Bryan) O.V.I. Operating License Suspended From 10/31/2021 to 10/31/2022. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

•Morales, Modesto C (Pioneer) O.V.I/ Under The Influence. Case Dismissed.

•Morales, Modesto C (Pioneer) Lanes Of Travel. Cost Amount: $50.00 Fine Amount: $79.00

•Wortkoetter, Micheal J (Montpelier) Expired Operating License/ Less 60 Month. Cost Amount: $50.00 Fine Amount: $85.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Knapp, Douglas J (Bryan) Open Container. Case Dismissed.

•Chorpenning, Jonathan L (Bryan) Weapon – Intoxication. Dependent Plead Guilty. No Future Violation Within Next 2yrs. Firearm To Be Forfeited and Destroyed. Jail Time: 90 Days; Jail Suspended: 90 Days. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Scott, Felicia D (Bryan) Assault. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Withing Next 3 Years. No Contact With Victim Carmen Hoden In Any Form During Period Of Supervision. Jail: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 170 Days. Cost Amount: $214.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Scott, Felicia D (Bryan) Resist Arrest. Case Dismissed.

•Gill, Jacob D (Montpelier) Criminal Damages. Case Dismissed.

•Hanna, Timothy K (Bryan) Public Indecency. Case Dismissed.