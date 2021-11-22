Police Log & Court News For November 17th, 2021

DELTA POLICE DEPARTMENT

October 28th

•Memorial Hall/ Clerk’s Office, Assist Other Police Agency

•Delta Memorial Hall/ Village Clerks, Assist Village Services

•1864 County Rd. 5, Animal/ Unconfined

•Delta Police Department, Suspicious Person

•Delta Police Department, Assist Other Police Agency

•305 Hidden Ridge Dr., Zoning Violations

•6200 Alternate 20, Crash/Property Damage/ Non – Injury

October 29th

•6800 Enterprise DR., Misc. Traffic Incident

•Oakview Apartments, Information

•442 Monroe St., Assist Fire/ EMS

October 30th

•406 Maplewood, Suspicious Vehicle

•507 Providence St., Juvenile Unruly

October 31st

•304 W Main St., Information

•Monticello Estate, Juvenile Unruly

•318 N Madison St., Suspicious Person

•507 Providence St., Missing Person/ Juvenile Runaway

•Delta Police Department, Animal/ Unconfined

•Edgewood St., Traffic Safety Complaints

November 1St

•Green Acres Trailer Park, Disturbance/ Disorderly

November 2nd

•316 W Main St., Parking Complaints

•602 Main St., Assist Other Police Agency

•Delta Middle School, Juvenile Unruly

•Delta Middle School, Juvenile Unruly

•Farmers Merchants Bank, Alarm Business/ Residential

November 3rd

•Panther Dr., Property Lost/ Found

•421 Fernwood. Bad Checks

•Carelinc. Crash/Property Damage/Non-Injury

•806 Main St., Assist Other Police Agency

•Lassus Handy Dandy, Assist Public

November 4th

•Oakview Apartments, Animal Unconfined

•804 Oakview Dr., Assist Fire/ EMS

WAUSEON POLICE

October 27th

•1095 N Shoop Ave., Larceny

•1170 N Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Welfare Check

•831 Burr Rd., Welfare Check

•1150 N Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

October 28th

•120 N Oak St., Alarm Drop

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•652 N Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•N Shoop Ave. Unit 68, 911 Hang- Up Contact In Person

•485 E Airport Hwy., Mental

October 29th

•485 E Airport Hwy., Mental

•485 E Airport Hwy., Drunk

•719 Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•E Linfoot St., @ N Shoop A, Accident (Property Damage)

•475 E Airport Hwy., Assault

•N Shoop Ave & Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•202 N Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•N Shoop Ave. & E Linfoot (Accident (Property Damage)

•224 Mckinley St., Accident (Property Damage)

•810 N Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•435 N Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

October 30th

•447 N Shoop Ave., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•Glenwood & Parkview, Abandoned Bicycles

•340 W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•1058 N Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•248 N Fulton St., Disorderly Conduct

•127 Commercial St., Telephone Harassment

•E Oak St. & Marshall St., Lost/Found/ Recovered

•140 N Maplewood St., 911 Hang-Up Contact In Person

•498 Marshall St., Civil Matter

•840 Spruce St. Unit 16, Run Away Or Unruly

•123 N Fulton St., Suspicious Vehicle

•604 N Fulton St., Runaway Or Unruly

October 31st

•637 Parkview, Juveniles

•815 Burr Rd., 911 Hang -Up Contact In Person

•1487 N Shoop Ave., Threats/Harassment

•425 Cole St. Unit 401 Welfare Check

•219 S Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•447 E Walnut St., Lost/Found/ Recovered

•485 E Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•W Leggett St., Animal Call

•405 E Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

November 1st

•615 Ottokee St., Suspicious Person

•128 Depot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Child Abuse

•100-B Fulton St., Welfare Check

•219 S Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•845 E Leggett ST., Disorderly Conduct

•1499 N Glenwood Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•731 Ottokee St., Suspicious Vehicle

•612 W Elm St., 911 Hang- Up Contact In Person

November 2nd

•250 W Oak St., Larceny

•455 E Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•215 Beech St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•229 Beech St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•310 E Walnut St., Identity Theft

•709 Parkside Dr., Lost/Found/ Recovered

•340 Cole St., 911 Hang- Up Contact In Person

•1105 N Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

•N Fulton St. & W Oak St., Juveniles

•1285 N Shoop Ave. Unit 35, Accident (Property Damage)

•1496 N Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

November 3rd

•522 Wood St., Animal Call

•1495 N Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•427 Potter St., Response To Resistance

•N Ottokee & W Linfoot, Traffic Jam Or Road Block

•810 N Shoop Ave., Stolen Car

•1270 N Shoop Ave., Vandalism

•1285 N Shoop Ave. Unit

•230 Clinton St., Rape

•1496 N Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•423 Mattera Dr., 911 Hang – Up Contact In Person

November 4th

•148 N Franklin St., Run Away Or Unruly

•219 S Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•900- B E Leggett St., Funeral Escort

•260 Depot St. Unit A, Welfare Check

•248 N Fulton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•263 W, Chestnut ST., Animal Call

November 5th

•840 Parkview, Escort/ Parade

•519 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•526 Wood St., Animal Call

•E Oak St., Lost/Found/ Recovered

•635 E Elm St., Suspicious Activity

•665 E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•726 Lawerence Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1120 N Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1151 N Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•133 Marhshall St., Loud Noise

November 6th

•200- B W Oak St., Animal Call

•655 Hemlock , Junk/ Abandoned Vehicle

•Clinton St & Jefferson, Junk/ Abandoned Vehicle

•655 Hemlock, Loud Noise

•221 W Chestnut St., Larceny

•550 W Linfoot St., Larceny

November 7th

•319 Clinton St., Suspicious Person

•231 W Chestnut St., Runaway Or Unruly

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 85, 911 – Hang Up Contact In Person

•E Airport Hwy. & N Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•241 N Franklin St., Loud Noise

•485 E Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1285 N Shoop Ave., Verbal Argument Parties Separated

•1335 N Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•248 N Fulton St., Suspicious Activity

•20A N Shoop, Suspicious Vehicle West Bound 20A From CR 11

November 8th

•117 S Fulton St. Unit 202, Criminal Mischief

•260 Depot St., Investigate Complaint

•1170 N Shoop Ave Unit 65 Telephone Harassment

•800 – B W Linfoot St., Response To Resistance

•355 Joanna Dr., Suicide Attempt

•630 E Linfoot St., Telephone Harassment

November 9th

•840 W Elm St. Unit 303, Welfare Check

•129 Cedar Ct., Neighborhood Trouble

•128 Cedar Ct., Loud Noise

•940 E Leggett St., Runaway Or Unruly

•E Airoport Hwy., N Shoop, Accident (Property Damage)

•263 W Chestnut St., Runaway Or Unruly

GORHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday October 25th, 2021

•200 Block of Toledo, Fayette, Public Assist

•200 Block of Toledo, Fayette, Ill Patient

•11000 Clock of State Highway 66, Ill Patient

Tuesday October 26th, 2021

•200 Block of South Lawrence, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Injured Patient

•200 Block of Toledo, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Ill Patient

•13000 County Road 23, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Outdoor Fire

Wednesday October 27th, 2021

•100 Block of Willard, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Ill Patient

•500 Block of South Fayette, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Injured Patient

Thursday October 28th, 2021

•25000 Block of U.S. 20, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Ill Patient

•100 Block of Willard, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Ill Patient

•200 Block of Walnut, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•25000 Block of U.S. 20, Fayette, Ohio 43521 – Ill Patient

Friday October 29th, 2021

•300 Block of Fulton, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

Saturday October 30th, 2021

•17000 Block of County Road N, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•17000 Block of County Road N, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•200 Block of Lawrence, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

Sunday October 31st, 2021

•100 Block of Willard, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

Monday November 1st, 2021

•400 Block of Joan, Fayette, Ohio – Injured Patient

Tuesday November 2nd, 2021

•No Calls for Service

Wednesday November 3rd, 2021

•300 Block of Irene, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

Thursday November 4th, 2021

•No Calls for Service

Friday November 5th, 2021

•No Calls for Service

Saturday November 6th, 2021

•200 Block of East Industrial – Fire Alarm

•400 Block of East Gamble – Ill Patient

•200 Block of East Industrial – Fire Alarm

Sunday November 7th, 2021

•No Calls for Service

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center VS Mitchell, Torrie (Los Angeles, CA) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $233.85. Interest From 02/25/2020 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Whitehead, Nathan L (Pettisville) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $694.75. Interest From 05/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Thompson, Desaray (Morenci, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1708.70. Interest From 05/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Wauseon House Company, Llc VS Becker, Tonya (Wauseon) Judgment for Wauseon House Company, Llc In The Amount of % 743.80. Interest From 03/11/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Delong, Ashley R (Montpelier) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount of $1105.00. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Mershon, Sheralyn (Black Jack, MO) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount of $2000.00. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•The Sherwood State Bank VS Myers, Adam D (Adrian, MI) Judgment for The Sherwood State Bank In The Amount Of 385.04. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Rash, Erica L (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $237.30. Interest From 06/25/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Pontious, Tasha L (Fayette) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $170.30. Interest From 04/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Schieber, Nicolas (Lima) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $399.24. Interest From 06/04/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Pike, Kelsey (Morenci, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $950.08. Interest From 06/04/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Wilson, Magen (Morenci, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $575.40. Interest From 05/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Miller’s Hvacr Services LLC VS Damron, Tammy (Archbold) Case Dismissed.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Antoszewski, Matthew S (Archbold) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount of $1100.00. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Kirkland, Christopher (Hawthrone, FL) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $134.05. Interest From 08/21/2020 At 3.00%.

•Apartmentsfayette.com LLC VS Pablo-Contreras, Hector (Morenci, MI); Depalma, Angela (Morenci, MI) Judgment For Apartmentsfayette.com LLC In The Amount Of $3037.67. Interest From 05/21/2020 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Bigley, James R (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $4740.16. Interest From 03/01/2021 At 3.00%.

•Edgar Grisier Funeral Home Inc VS Gage, April L (Wauseon) Judgment For Edgar Grisier Funeral Home Inc In The Amount Of $4371.82. Interest From 04/05/2019 At 3.00%.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic VS Moser, Ashley N (Defiance) Judgment For Pondview Veterinary Clinic In The Amount of $677.42. Interest From 02/04/2021 At 3.00%.

•The Sherwood State Bank VS Winseman, William S (Fayette) Judgment for The Sherwood State Bank In The Amount Of $482.01. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank VS Lincoln, Amber M (Auburn, IN) Judgment For Farmers & Merchants State Bank In The Amount Of $193.79. Interest From 11/05/2021 at 3.00%.

•The Sherwood State Bank VS De La Garza, Jessie L (Fayette) Judgment for The Sherwood State Bank In The Amount Of $234.64. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Vallarta-welsh, Victoria (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $795.00. Interest From 06/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Hagerman Family Physicians VS Miller, Devyn T (Fayette) Judgment For Hagerman Family Physicians In The Amount Of $270.00. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Greco Apartments Llc VS Gleckler, John (Wauseon) Judgment For Greco Apartments LLC In The Amount Of $2598.72. Interest From 06/18/2021 At 3.00%.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic VS Tocaciu, Dawn (Bryan) Judgment For Pondview Veterinary Clinic In The Amount of $451.69. Interest From 05/03/2019 At 3.00%.

•Pondview Veterinary Clinic VS Lewis, Emily (Bryan) Judgment For Pondview Veterinary Clinic In The Amount of $1054.56. Interest From 07/21/2017 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Butzky, Daniel (Kinchloe, MI) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount of $1575.00. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Drs Behringer Eckhart Potocki VS Wyse, Hailey R (Archbold) Judgment For Drs Behringer Eckhart Potocki In The Amount of $3285.70. Interest From 03/31/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS White, Kiersten Mae (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1437.19. Interest From 05/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Sayler, Joshua A (Adrian, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1086.01. Interest From 05/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Warncke, Darby (Archbold) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $627.22. Interest From 05/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Tripp, Jamall (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $134.05. Interest From 05/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Hagerman Family Physicians VS Meiring, Michael J (Swanton) Judgment For Hagerman Family Physicians In The Amount Of $590.50. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Woodruff, Michael J (Archbold) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $3698.48. Interest From 02/07/2020 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Jones, Linda (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $858.90. Interest From 01/04/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Matos De Jesus, Nelcy Carinne (Archbold) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1938.43. Interest From 05/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Murphy, Bridget M (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $577.27. Interest From 12/30/2020 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers VS Cereghin, Kayla R (Napoleon) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount of $800.00. Interest From 11/05/2021 At 3.00%.

•Wilson, Kimberly (Wauseon) VS Baumgarter, Roberta (Wauseon) Judgment For Wilson, Kimberly In The Amount of $2197.12. Interest From 06/24/2021 At 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Tobias, Clay A (Fayette) Improper Backing. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 102.00

•Castillo, Jason R (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 37.00

•Miller, Gareth L (Wauseon) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 37.00

•Thuma, Janae N (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 37.00

•Rodriguez, Robert (Stryker) 83/70 Speed 2nd. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 77.00

•Rodriguez, Crystal (Archbold) 85/70 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 47.00

•Spiegel, Conner S (Swanton) 81/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $ 102.00

•Stilwill, Dominic B (Wauseon) 64/40 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $ 77.00

•Storrer, Marcia A (Archbold) Fail To Yield Right Way. Cost Amount: $102.00 Fine Amount: $93.00

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•Eryn L. Arend, age 26, of Toledo, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Arend sold methamphetamine. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Arend to serve 30 months in prison, concurrently with a 17-month prison term in Paulding County. He ordered Ms. Arend to pay all court costs. Ms. Arend was ordered to pay restitution of $840. She received credit for 84 days in jail.

•Sarah Doremus, 31, of Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to Theft and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. She did obtain or exert control over property without the consent of the owner, and she knowingly concealed a handgun on her person without informing law enforcement. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Doremus to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, continue TAD monitoring for 60 days, successfully complete treatment with Harbor Behavioral Health, and complete any recommended aftercare, and serve 6 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Doremus spending 180 days in CCNO for Theft, and 180 days in CCNO for Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Said sentences to be served consecutively, for a total jail term of 360 days.

•Madison N. Martinez, age 25, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Martinez possessed methamphetamine. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Martinez to three years of community control. He ordered Ms. Martinez to pay court costs and court—appointed counsel fee; successfully complete the Drug Court program and any recommended aftercare; successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and any recommended aftercare; wear an alcohol monitor; and comply with an 11:00 pm. To 6:00 am. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Martinez serving 11 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Zuccarell, John J (Montpelier) No Operator License. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Zimmer, Samantha K (Montpelier) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Hoffman, Michele M (Edgerton) 72/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Johanns, Caylin R (Pioneer) Plates Of Another Vehicle. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Whaley, Vallerie A (Montpelier) 67/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Link, Ashton D (Bryan) 48/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•May, Isabel G (Montpelier) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Witt, Cyera C (Montpelier) Drug Instrument. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, Agency To Destroy Contraband. Cost Amount: $130.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Bordine, Scott M (Blakeslee) Theft. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 5 Years, No Contact With Walmart. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 20 Days. Cost Amount: $250.00 Fine Amount: $109.00

•Warner, Joseph A (Montpelier) Phone Harassment. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 3 Years. No Contact With Lindsey Davis Or Alyssa Baldwin Except For Court Regarding Minor Child. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 180 Days. Cost Amount: $300.00 Fine Amount: $94.00

•Shafer, Cassandra S (Edon) File City Tax 13. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, Must File Taxes Within Nest 30 Days and Setup Payment Plan. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended:30 Days. Cost Amount: $100.00 Fine Amount: $114.00

•Shafer, Cassandra S (Edon) File City Tax 14. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, Must File Taxes Within Nest 30 Days and Setup Payment Plan. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended:30 Days. Cost Amount: $100.00 Fine Amount: $114.00

•Shafer, Cassandra S (Edon) File City Tax 15. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, Must File Taxes Within Nest 30 Days and Setup Payment Plan. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended:30 Days. Cost Amount: $100.00 Fine Amount: $114.00

•Shafer, Cassandra S (Edon) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, Must File Taxes Within Nest 30 Days and Setup Payment Plan. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended:30 Days. Cost Amount: $100.00 Fine Amount: $114.00