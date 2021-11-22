Police Log & Court News For November 3rd, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

October 15th

•N Defiance St & Stryker St., Traffic Offense- Citation Right On Red

•208 N Defiance St., Threats Or Harassment

•900- B Stryker St., Crash (Property Damage)

•100 Willow Way, 911 Hang Up

•901 Stryker S t., Threats Or Harassment – EX Employee Trespass

October 16th

•S. Defiance St. & Lafayette St., Crash (Injury)

•Frey Rd. & West Field Dr., Traffic Offense – VW Marked Lanes

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense – CIT Speed

•619 Cardinal Dr., Suspicious Activity

•600-B LaFayette St., Traffic Offense – VW Speed

October 17

•1950 S. Defiance St., Vandalism

•N. Defiance St. & W. Stryker St., Traffic, Parking Violations – VW Parking In Roadway

•N. Defiance St. & W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense – VW Traffic Control Device

•N. Defiance St. & Lutz St. Rd., Traffic offense – VW Improper Plates Or Registration

October 18th

•N. Defiance St. & Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Offense – RR Lights Flashing – Crossing

•515 Ditto St., Paper Service

•900 S. Defiance St., 911 hang Up – Accidental

•500 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail – Crossing Guard

•515 Ditto St., Civil Process Papers

•600- B Lafayette St., Traffic offense – CIT Speed

October 19th

•1200 Stryker St., Assist Police unit

•500 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail – Crossing Guard

•100- B E. Holland St., Traffic Offense – Bus Violation

•Franklin St & Park St., Traffic Detail – Crossing Guard

•Bluestreak Dr. & Park St., Traffic Detail – Crossing Guard Detail

•N. Defiance St. & Maple Ave., Traffic Offense – Red Light

•N. Clydes Way & E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense – Expired Reg

•N.. Defiance St. & Norfolk Southern RR., Road Blocked By Train

•Franklin St & Norfolk Sothern RR., Road Block By Train

•1201 Lindau St., Animal Call

•1100 S. Defiance St., Crash, Hit Skip (Property)

•S. Defiance St. & Short-Behrer Rd., Traffic Offense

•100- B N. Defiance St., Property Found

October 20th

•CR 24 & Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

•300-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic, Parking Violation – Parking Where Signs Prohibit

•200-B Park St., Traffic Offense

•Four County School, Special Detail – Speak With LE Students

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense – Speed

•Franklin St. & Park St., Special Detail – Crossing Guard

•Bluestreak Sr. & S. Dead End, Special Detail – Crossing Guard

•100-B Lafayette St. Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•506 Walnut St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic offense – VW Speed

•E. Beech St. & West St., Traffic Offense – CIT Expired Registration

•500-B Lafayette St. Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•100-B Murbach St., Traffic offense – VW Expired Plates

•900-B Barre Rd., Traffic offense – VW Marked Lanes

October 21st

•S. Defiance St. & Willow Way, Traffic offense – EXP Temp Tags/DUS

•500 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail – Crossing Guard

•2211 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up – Accidental

•N. Defiance St. & Stryker St., Traffic offense – CIT Right On Red

•200-B Wilson St., Suspicious Vehicle- Black Ford Escape NY Plates Been Sitting At The Dead End For ½ Hour

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up – Brought In Items For SRO

•304 Stryker St., Threats Or Harassment

•305 W. Holland St., Traffic Detail – Crossing Guard

•1200 Property Stryker St., Crash (Property Damage)

•901 Stryker St., Vehicle Unlock

•200-B Defiance St., Traffic Offense- VW Lighted Lights Required

October 22nd

•500 Haven Sr. Unit 109, Welfare Check

•500 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail – Crossing guard

DELTA POLICE

October 14th

•421 Fernwood Ave., Assist Public (10a)

•Delta Middle School, 911 Hang Up (91a)

•US 20 ALT & CO Rd. 5-2, Assist Other Police Agency

October 15th

•Metal X, Crash/Property Damage/ Non-Injury (02a)

•Multiple Locations, Assist Village Services

•Product Movers LLC, Unsecured Property

October 16th

•The Village Tavern, Disturbance/ Disorderly

•The Barn Restaurant, Suspicious Person

•111 Edgewood St., Missing Person/ Juvenile/ Runaway

•Bunting Bearings, Alarm Business/ Residential

October 17th

•Maplewood & Adrian St., Miscellaneous

•Delta Park, Juvenile Unruly

•536 Wood St., 911 Hang UP

October 18th

•233 West Main St., Disturbance/ Disorderly

October 19th

•454 Monroe St., Assist Public

•610 Main St., Open Burning

•Lassus BP, Suspicious Person

•2057 Redbud Lane, Assist Public

October 20th

•450 Monroe St., Nuisance Complaints

•Oakview Apartments, Animal/ Unconfined

•Madison & Main St., Traffic Safety Complaints

•Delta Kwiik Stop, Crash/ Property Damage/ Non-Injury

October 21st

•303 Oakview, Assist Fire/EMS (10a)

•442 Monroe St., Emotionally Disturbed Person

•200 Van Buren St., Alarm Business/ Residential

•605 Taylor St., Crash/ Property Damage/ Non-Injury

•Delta Middle School , Assist Public

•Delta Police Department, Civil

WAUSEON POLICE

October 20th

•940 E. Oak St.; Juveniles

•650 Lawrence Ave.; Lost/Found/ Recovered

•123 N Fulton St.; Assault

•840 W, Elm St. Unit 200, Loud noise

•830 N Shoop Ave.; Alarm Drop

October 21st

•1497 N Shoop Ave.; Drunk

•115 Lincoln St.; Debris/Item In Roadway

•230 Clinton St.; Suicidal Threats

•725 S. Shoop Ave,; Animal Call

•800-B W. Elm St.; Lost/ Found/ Recovered

•285 E. Linefoot St.; Alarm Drop

October 22nd

•W. Leggett St.; Vandalism

•940 E. Oak St.; Runaway Or Unruly

•900-B E. Leggett St.; Funeral Escort

•217 N Brunell St.; Vandalism

•285 E. Linfoot St.; Alarm Drop

•318 Eastwood, Disorderly Conduct

•141 S. Franklin St.; Tresspassing

•300-B Sycamore St.; Welfare Check

•239 W. Elm St.; Telephone Harassment

•850 E. Elm St.; Loud Noise

October 23rd

•248 N. Fulton St.; Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St.; Investigate Complaint

•1462 N. Shoop Ave.; Accident (Property Damage)

October 24th

•1325 N. Shoop Ave.; 911 Hang Up Contact Person

•1150 N Shoop Ave.; Larceny

•339 N. Brunell St.; Threats/Harassment

•418 E. Chestnut St.; Hit-Skip

October 25th

•427 Potter St.; Welfare Check

•720 N Shoop Ave,; Junk/Abounded Vehicle

•427 Potter St.; Domestic Violence

•267 Enterprise Ave.; Accidental Overdose

•1285 N Shoop Ave. Unit 66, Larceny

•112 Depot St.; Investigate Complaint

October 26th

•427 Potter St.; Response To Resistance

•270 Neva Dr.; Vandalism

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 25, 911 Hang UP Contact In Person

•270 Neva Dr.; Trespassing

•222 Birch St.; Identity Check

•831 Burr Rd.; Welfare Check

•440 Vine St.; 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•430 West Dr.; 911 Hang UP Contact In Person

•714 Fairway Dr. Unit 309, Domestic Violence

WEST UNITY POLICE

October 18th

•Speed – Warning

•Speed – Warning

October 19th

•Speed – Warning

October 20th

•Unruly Juvenile

October 21st

•Lockout

•Medical Emergency

•Keep The Peace

•Suspicious Person

•Suspicious Vehicle

October 22nd

•Citizen Assist

•Animal Problem

•Speed- Warning

•Speed- Warning

October 23rd

•Traffic Crash/ Hit Skip

•Well- Being Check

•Speed- Warning

October 24th

•Suspicious Person

FAYETTE FIRE

October 10th, 2021

•200 North Maple – Ill Patient

October 11th, 2021

•15000 County Road 19-2 – Ill Patient

•200 North Maple – Ill Patient

October 12th, 2021

•16000 State Highway 108 – Injury Accident

October 13th, 2021

•400 East Main – Public Assist

October 14th, 2021

•23.4 Milepost Ohio Turnpike – Injury Accident

October 15th, 2021

•600 North Gorham – Ill Patient

•400 Joan – Ill Patient

•200 East Main – Public Assist

October 16th, 2021

•200 East Main – Public Assist

October 17th, 2021

•27000 County Road T – Injury Accident

•400 South Fayette – Ill Patient

•21000 County Road T – Injured Patient

ARCHBOLD FIRE

October 17th

•27314 CO Rd. T, Fire

•21242 CO RD. T, Fire

•429 S. Fayette St., Fire

•Mobile St., Medical

October 18th

•203 E. Main St., Fire

•Main & Ohio St., Fire

October 19th

•104 N Lawrence St., Fire

October 20th

•104 S. Cherry St., Fire

October 21st

•301 W. Gamble Apt. C 20, Fire

•429 S Fayette St., Fire

•516 S. Lawrence, Fire

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

October 21st

•US. 20 & CO Rd. 21, Gorham Twp., Accident

•14158 CO Rd. 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., Civil Matter

•2695 CO Rd. H, Swan Creek Twp., Investigate Complaint

•US 20 & CO Rd. 10-3, Royalton Twp., Accident (Property)

•CO RD. 16-3 & US 20, Chesterfield Twp., Accident (Property)

October 22nd

•RodeWay Inn, Welfare Check

•12588 CO Rd. E , York Twp., Accident (Property)

•CO Rd.T & CO Rd. 7, Royalton Twp., Accident (Property)

•U-Lock Storage, Clinton Twp., Accident (Property)

•SH 109 & CO Rd. E York Twp., Suspicious Person

•US 20 ALT & CO Rd. 17, Clinton Twp., Accident (Property)

•Fulton CO Sherriff’s Office, Civil Process

•15200 US 20, Chesterfield Twp., Threat or Harassment

•Express Auto & Truck, Swanton Twp., Miscellaneous Assist

•10410 CO RD. 5, Fulton Twp., Suspicious Vehicle

•SH 108 & CO RD. 8, Clinton Twp., Accident (Property)

•Elementary- Evergreen, Suspicious Person

•CO Rd. A & SH 109, York Twp., Accident (Property)

•Yoder equipment, Royalton Twp., Welfare Check

October 23rd

•US 20 & CO Rd. 2, Amboy Twp., Accident (Injury)

•9526 US 20 ALT, York Twp., Assist Public

•1401 US 20, Amboy twp., Animal call6031 SH 109, York Twp., Welfare Check

•SH 109 & CO Rd. E, York Twp., Possible OVI

•Fulton Co Fairgrounds, Accident (Property)

•247 W. Main, Delta, Suspicious Person

•CO Rd. D & CO Rd. 13, Clinton Twp, Suspicious Person

•6706 SO Rd. L, Fulton Twp., 911 Hang UP

•11012 CO Rd. 17, Dover Twp., Assist Other Unit

•127725 CO RD. 5, Fulton Twp., Domestic Violence

•2433 CO Rd. 4-1 , Swan Creek Twp., Suspicious Activity

•9665 CO Rd. 11, Pike Twp., Domestic Violence

October 24th

•3701 CO Rd. F, Swan Creek Twp., Mental

•2526 US 20 ALT, York Twp., Alarm Drop

•9393 CO Rd. F, York Twp., Accident (Property)

•HC RD 18 & HC RD X, Freedom Twp., Assist Other Unit

•1765 CO 5-2, Swan Creek Twp., Peace Keep

•CO RD. K & CO Rd 13, Dover Twp., Stolen Vehicle

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, Fulton Twp., Juveniles-Runaway-Unruly

•3310 CO Rd. S, Amboy Twp., Accident (Property)

•14100 CO Rd. 27, Gorham Twp., Civil Matter

•2239 CO Rd. 3, Swan Creek Twp., Juveniles

•Day Inn, Dover Twp., Identity Theft/ Scam

•3701 CO Rd. F , Swan Creek Twp., Mental

•8224 SH 108, Dover Twp., 911 Hang Up

October 25th

•Forrest Mobile Home Park, Swan Creek Twp., Assist Public

•Fulton Pond, Fulton Twp., Wires/Pole/Tree Down

•2206 CO Rd. 24, German Twp., Accident (Property)

•6561 CO Rd. M, Fulton Twp., Juveniles

•5510 CO Rd. 10, York Twp., Threats Or Harassment

•CO RD. H & CO Rd. K, Pike Twp., Accident (Property)

•CO Rd. H & Co Rd. 7, Pike Twp., Disabled Vehicle

•9500 CO Rd. 3, Fulton Twp., Accident (Property)

•SH 66 & Co Rd. J Franklin Twp., Accident (Property)

October 26th

•8793 CO Rd. 11, Pike Twp., Mental

•1080 CO Rd. 3, Swan Creek Twp., 911 Hang Up

•1295 CO Rd. D, Swan Creek Twp., Accident (Property)

•CO Rd. C & CO Rd. 3, Swan Creek Twp., Accident (Property)

•Tower Maintenance, Your Twp., Larceny

•2719 CO Rd. H, Swan Creek Twp., Welfare Check

•CO Rd. 21-3 & CO Rd. C, German Twp., Accident (Property)

•CO Rd. 11 & Co Rd. J, Pike Twp., Drunk

•CO Rd. K & CO Rd. 10, Pike Twp., Suspicious Vehicle

October 27th

•CO Rd. E & Co Rd. 4 Swan Creek Twp., Accident (Property)

•9343 CO Rd. 8-1, Pike Twp., Suspicious Activity

•14158 CO Rd. 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., Peace Keep

•6633 CO Rd. 2, Swan Creek Twp., Alarm Drop

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, Reckless Operation

•5150 CO Rd. 3, Swan Creek Twp., Accident

•11146 CO RD. 16, Dover Twp, Civil Process

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•The State Bank and Trust Co VS Luce, Joshua (Adrian) Judgment For The State Bank and Trust Co In the Amount Of 4148.26.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital VS Thatcher, Heather M (Wauseon) Judgment For Northwest Veterinary Hospital In The Amount Of $589.40; Interest From 05/12/2021 At 3.00%.

•Black Swamp Equipment LLc VS Jaqua, Joshua (Blissfield) Judgment For Black Swamp Equipment LLC In The Amount Of $1330.83; Interest From 09/09/2020 At 18.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Seiler, Andrew W (Delta) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $350.00; Interest From 06/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Young, Jacob J. (Delta); Young, Pamela (Delta) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1843.56; Interest From 05/28/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS) Malenfant, Greg (Morenci, MI) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $6143.76; Interest From 08/24/2018 At 4.00%.

Traffic

•Nofzinger, Tina M (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

• Campbell, Clayton J (Bryan) 48/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Dusseau, Mathew S (Fayette) 55/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Peterson, Mark S (Wauseon) 41/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Wendorf, Danny J (Bryan) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Castillo, Celia C (Pioneer) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Knierim, Kyle W (Wauseon) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Martin, Paige E (Wauseon) 74/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Fouty, Christine M (Delta) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Sohnly, Catherine J (Metamora) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Van Wert, Andrea K (Metamora) 72/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Krasula, Dawn, R (Wauseon) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Traxler, Michael (Bryan) 75/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Wright, John R II (Bryan) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Appel, Thomas S (Bryan) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Grzymkowski, Jeffrey (Montpelier) 64/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Vasquez, Damien G (Montpelier) Temp Inst Permit. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Merillat, Kaleb C (Edgerton) 38/20 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $90.00

•Steffes, Deann L (Alvordton) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Laguna, Uriah G (Wauseon) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Jones, Reinaldo (Bryan) 73/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Rohlf, Tracy J (West Unity) Unsecure Load. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Moor, Christopher M (Montpelier) 72/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•Fiser, Benjamin J (Pioneer) 65/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•Staniski, Mark C (Bryan) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•King, Christopher M (Fayette) Stop School Bus. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Mccoy, Thomas W (West Unity) O.V.I/ Under The Influence. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, 1st Timers Retreat Within 90 Days. License Suspended From 10/20/2021 Until 10/20/2022. Jail Time: 20 Days; Jail Suspended: 17 Days. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Mccoy, Thomas W (West Unity) O.V.I/ Under The Influence. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. License Suspended From 10/20/2021 Until01/18/2022. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Mccoy, Thomas W (West Unity) 93/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Mccoy, Thomas W (West Unity) 93/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center VS Seiler, Schlosser, Ashley (Styker) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $778.42; Interest From 10/25/2021 At 3.00%.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•McCoy, Thomas W (West Unity) Drug Paraphernalia. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•McCoy, Thomas W (West Unity) Possession. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Woolace, Brannan (Stryker) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead Guilty. No future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Cost Amount: $150.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Snider, Deeanna (Bryan) Dog At Large 1st. Cost Amount: $150.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Dockery, Robert D (Stryker) Menacing. Defendant Plead No- Contest. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, No Violent Or Threatening Contact With Victim. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $250.00