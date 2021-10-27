Police Log & Court News For October 20th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

October 8th

•S. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Sothern RR, Traffic Offense / Warning

•1396 S. Defiance St., Crash

•506 Stryker St., Mental

•209 Nolan Pkwy., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1910 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

•S. Defiance St. @ Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

October 9th

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•430 Park St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200 Lafayette St., Misc. Complaint

•501 W. Holland St., Parking Violations

•110 Pin Oak Pl., Community Service

October 10th

•319 E. Holland St., Community Service

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•300-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Detail

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•Miller Av. @ Pin Oak Pl, Community Service

•803 W. Holland St., Unlock Vehicle

•100-B Haven Dr., Suspicious Person

October 11th

•217 E. Williams St., Animal Call

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100 Willow Way, 911 Hang Up

October 12th

•900-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•125 Taylor Pkwy., 911 Hang Up

•W. Beech St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•E. Beech St. @ Middle St., Parking Violations

•930 W. Barre Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•720 W. Barre Rd., Threats or Harassment

•Myers Rd. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Jam

•121 West Field Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•SR 66 @ S. Village Limits, Traffic Offense / Warning

•106 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

October 13th

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Frey Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•121 West Field Dr., Parking Violations (2)

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•303 Short-Buehrer Rd., 911 Hang Up

•S. Defiance St. @ Woodland Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy., Road Blocked

•900 S. Defiance St., Crash

October 14th

•3518 Gaslight Dr., Assist Other Unit

•100-B Taylor Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1000-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•833 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•305 Middle St., Animal Call

•LaChoy Dr. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•330 N. Clydes Way, Unlock Vehicle

•200-B North St., Found Property

•309 Middle St., Domestic Trouble

October 15th

•720 W. Barre Rd., Assist Wauseon PD Unit

WAUSEON POLICE

October 6th

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•635 Spruce St., Welfare Check

•400- B Enterprise Ave., Disorderly Conduct

October 7th

•324 Madison St., Suspicious Person

•221 McKinley St., Investigate Complaint

•840 Parkview, Fight

•00 E Oak St., Vandalism

October 8th

•00 E. Oak St., Vandalism

•112 Washington St., Identity theft

•304 Wauseon Senior Village., Neighborhood Trouble

•649 W. Elm St., Accident (Property Damage)

October 9th

•248 N Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•415 Cole St. Unit 18, Larceny- Theft of Bicycle

•1168 Apache Drive, Assist Citizen- Down Power Pole

•415 Cole St., Vandalism- At Community Center Spray Paint

•604 Cherry St., Animal Call- Loose Dog In Front Yard

•250 E. Linefoot St. Unit 18, Loud Noise

•800 Pine St., Welfare Check

October 10th

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•200-B W. Oak St., Animal Call

•1028 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop- Slates Apt, Zone 2 Warehouse Entry

•119 E. Walnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•124 N Fulton St., Alarm Drop

•300-B W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Juveniles

•156 W. Chestnut St., Larceny

•141 W. chestnut St., Animal Call

•Chestnut & Oakwood, Animal Call

October 11th

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•115 W. Leggett St., Debris/ Item in Roadway

•1066 N. Ottokee St., Larceny

•N Shoop Ave & Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1200 N Shoop Ave., Lost/Found Recovered

•840 Parkview, Accident (Property Damage)

•N Glenwood Ave. & Parkview, Accident (Property Damage)

•800- B Glenwood St., Juveniles

•250 E. Linefoot St. Unit 24, Investigate Complaint

•Mulberry St. At Ottokee, Animal Call

October 12th

•156 W. Chestnut St., Loud Noise

•1497 N Shoop Ave., Bad Check- Forgery

•A00 E Leggett St., Animal Call

•655 Hemlock, Loud Noise

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St Unit 1005, Loud Noise

WEST UNITY POLICE

October 4th

•Keep The Peace

•Medical Emergency

October 5th

•Unsecure Premises

•911 Hang Up

•Medical Emergency

•Juvenile Problem

•Speed/ Warning

October 6th

•Harassment

•Medical Emergency X3

October 7th

•Fraud

October 8th

•Suspicious Person

•Medical Emergency

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed/Warning

October 9th

•Unsecure Premises

•Speed/Warning

October 10th

•Well Being Check

•Traffic Crash

•No O.L & Expired Registration/ Citation.

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

October 7th

•2144 Sherwood Ln. Swan Creek Twp., Assist Public

•US 20 ALT/ SH 103, York Twp., Possible OVI

•9591 Co Rd 4, Fulton Twp., Peace Keep

•26901 Co Rd MN, Gorham Twp., Welfare Check

•Co Rd. 16/ CO Rd. F, Clinton Twp., Disabled Vehicle

•US 20 / SH 108 N. Chesterfield Twp., Accident- Property

•14319 CO RD L, Dover Twp., Civil Matter

•7118 CO Rd. E, York Twp., Assist Public

•205 N Adrian, Lyons, Domestic Trouble

•2035 CO Rd. F, Swan Creek Twp., Juveniles- Runaway

•114 W. Main, Metamora, Alarm Drop

October 8th

•8225 SH 108, Dover Twp., 911 Hang Up

•8037 Co Rd. 14, Dover Twp., Investigate Complaint

•205 N. Adrian, Lyons, Domestic Violence

•108 Fulton, Lyons, Domestic Trouble

•CO Rd. D / SH 108, Clinton Twp., Accident- Injury

•3402 SH 109 Suit 1, York Twp., Threats or Harassment

•2035 Co Rd. F, Swan Creek Twp., Welfare Check

•104 Toledo, Fayette, Mental

•7150 SH 108, Clinton Twp., Threats or Harassment

October 9th

•7400 SH 108, Clinton Twp., Alarm Drop

•1765 CO Rd. 5-2, Swan Creek Twp., Civil Matter

•4911 SH 66 Suit: Floor BLDG, German Twp., Assist Public

•CO Rd. 10 / US 20 ALT, York Twp., Investigate Complaint

•8586 SH 108, Dover Twp., Civil Matter

•9526 US 20 ALT, York Twp., Alarm Drop

•324 E. Main, Metamora, Neighbor Trouble

•511 Ann AV, Pettisville, Welfare Check

•21886 CO Rd. D, German Twp., Drunk

•4111 CO Rd. HJ, Fulton, Accident- Injury

October 10th

•34.5 Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., Suicide- Threats

•1765 CO Rd. 5, Swan Creek Twp., 911 Hang Up

•SH 108 / CO Rd. AC, Clinton Twp., Accident- Property

•1025 CO Rd. 17, Dover Twp., Threats or Harassment

•450 E. Main, Metamora, Peace Keep

•15383 CO Rd. 19-., Gorham Twp., Welfare Check

October 11th

•15383 CO Rd. 19-2 Gorham Twp., Mental

•27854 CO Rd. N, Gorham Twp., Stolen Vehicle

•CO Rd. T / SH 64, Amboy Twp., Accident- Property

•CO Rd. N / CO Rd. 20, Gorham Twp., Road Blocked/ Traffic Jam

•Main / E. Summit, Pettisville, Juveniles

•CO Rd. 7 / SH 120, Royalton Twp., Accident- Injury

•12250 SH 109, Pike Twp., Alarm Drop

•7800 SH 109, York Twp., Accident- Property

•Weigel Funeral Home, Suspicious Activity

•4066 CO Rd. M, Fulton Twp., Suspicious Activity

•US 20 / 108 N, Chester field Twp., Accident- Property

October 12th

•US 20 / US 127, Gorham Twp., Accident- Property

•2470 US 20, Amboy Twp., Assault

•2258 US 20, Amboy Twp., Larceny

•8085 CO Rd. K, Pike Twp., Alarm Drop

•US 20 ALT / CO Rd. 14, Clinton Twp., Accident- Property

•4549 CO Rd E Suite: 19, Swan Creek Twp., Threats or Harassment

•Magnuson Former M Star Motel, Suspicious Person

•16492.0 SH 108, Chesterfield Twp., Accident- Injury

•USA Propane, Possible OVI

•US 20 / CO Rd. 26, Gorham Twp., Accident- Property

October 13th

•Grasshopper Restaurant, Suspicious Person

•26901 CO Rd. MN, Gorham Twp., Investigate Complaint

•12868 CO Rd. 5, Fulton Twp., Civil Matter

•Blue Ribbon Diner, Identity Theft/ Scam

•Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Assist Another Unit

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, Domestic Violence

•US 20 ALT / SH-66, German Twp., Accident- Injury

•3409 SH 109, York Twp., Threats or Harassment

October 14th

•IZAAK Walton League, Burglary

•3518 Gaslight Dr., German Twp., 911 Hang Up

•US 20 ALT / CO Rd. 5, Swan Creek Twp., Accident- Property

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Channon Rufenacht, 53, of Archbold, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault. She caused serious physical harm to another while operating a motor vehicle. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Rufenacht to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, spend 30 days in CCNO, complete a dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, and suspended her driver’s license for 5 years, with limited driving privileges.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Rufenacht spending 18 months in prison.

•Thorne Carrington, 28, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. He willfully tried to elude police officers after receiving a visible or audible signal from them to stop, and the operation of the motor vehicle caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property, and he had a firearm in his possession while committing this offense. Mr. Carrington was sentenced to prison for 21 months.

•Trisha Corley, 34, of Napoleon, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Criminal Trespass. Without privilege to do so she entered another’s premises. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Corley to 1 year of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, have no contact with the victim, and to successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Corley spending 30 days in CCNO.

•Rhea Bockelman, 30, of Napoleon, Ohio, pled guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. She did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Bockelman to 9 months in the prison, and said sentences are to be served consecutively with prison terms imposed by Henry County Court of Common Pleas In case nos. 20CR73 and 20CR107, far a total prison term of 3 years and 9 months.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Grieser, Richard L (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Gericke, Caden O (Archbold) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Campbell, Marshall A (Archbold) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Fields, Dakotah A (Archbold) Assured Cleared Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Small, Alice (Wauseon) 74/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Eason, Elizabeth S (Wauseon) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center VS Weber, Jordan (Bryan); Weber, Taylor (Bryan). Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $33,588.76. Interest from 10/11 /2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Ferguson, Alexandria (Bryan). Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount of $3,089.52. Interest from 10/11 /2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Drs Behringer Eckhardt Potocki (Bryan) VS Fleming, Stephanie (Mark Center). Judgment for Drs Behringer Eckhardt Potocki In the Amount of $1,409.47. Interest from 10/11/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Smith, Tamela S (Bryan) Fail to Yield Right Way. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Vidal, Vanessa L (Bryan) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Financial Responsibility Act. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Fictitious Registration. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Renew Registration. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Burlew-Barnett, Rosa M (Montpelier) 65/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Bergman, Schylar N (Bryan) 67/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Warner, Steven A (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Ganster, David M (West Unity) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Mason, Charles E (Edon) Seat Belt. Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Mckenzie, Mark S (Montpelier) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Lockhart, John (Montpelier) Assured Cleared Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Steusloff, Mackenzie B (Pioneer) 79/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Leppelmeier, Amber M (Edgerton) 37/20 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $96.00

•Van Derburggen, David A (Bryan) 40/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Speelman, Timothy O (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Bittinger, Elissa K (Bryan) 55/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Stantz, Kevin R (Bryan) 38/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Willis, Samantha A (West Unity) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Mckenzie, Tricia M (Edgerton) Improper Backing. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Hemenway, Austin M (Bryan) O.V.I/ Under the Influence. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Cook, Dustin M (Bryan) Endangering Children. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years. Recovery Services of NW Ohio; 14 Days to Sign Up. Operator License Suspended From 06/30/2021 Until 06/30/2023. Jail Time: 40; Jail Suspended: 30. Cost Amount: $99.00 Fine Amount: $750.00

•Eckenrode, Patrick G (Pioneer) 12 PT Suspension. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Brigle-Dye, Kennedy L (Montpelier) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Wesche, Taylor R (Stryker) 74/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Zuver, Denise L (West Unity) 81/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Mcneil, Dayne R (Bryan) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, Must File Taxes Within 30 Days and Setup Payment Agreement. Cost Amount: $144.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Vandal, Thomas M (Bryan) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $119.00 Fine Amount: $100.00; Fine Suspended: $100.00

•Cook, Dustin M (Bryan) Endangering Children. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years. Jail Time: 180; Jail Suspended: 180. Cost Amount: $99.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Brubaker, Danielle L (Bryan) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Next 2 Years. Must File Taxes in 30 Days and Setup Payment Agreement. Cost Amount: $144.00 Fine Amount: $100.00; Fine Suspended: $ 100.00

•Layman, Holly M (Montpelier) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 3 Years. No Violent Or Threatening Contact With Ed Brown. Cost Amount: $100.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Rose, Kaleb G (Bryan) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead No-Contest; Found Guilty. Jail: 30; Jail Suspended: 30. Cost Amount: $94.00 Fine Amount: $250.00