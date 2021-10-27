Police Log & Court News For October 13th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

OCTOBER 1

•2211 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•700-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•N. Clydes Way @ E. Lutz Rd., Suspicious Person

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500 Lafayette St., Accident (Property Damage)

•600 Lafayette St., Special Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 2

•606 S. Pleasant St., Warrant

•300-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1911 S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / OVI-Arrest

•1911 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•E. Lugbill Rd. @ Myers Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•200 W. Williams St., Special Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1500 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Citation

OCTOBER 3

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•North Pointe Dr. @ Primrose Ln., 911 Hang Up

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•102 Schlatter St., Animal Call

•Sauder St. @ W. Barre Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•300 Brussel St., Domestic Trouble

OCTOBER 4

•400-B E. Lugbill Rd., Utilities Problem

•Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1613 S. Defiance St., Fraud

•1200 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Nolan Pkwy., Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St., @ Elm St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•205 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1121 West Field Dr., Assist Police Unit

OCTOBER 5

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Taylor Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•316 Stryker St., Juvenile

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Detail

•408 Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Lutz Rd. @ E. Village Limits, Assist Police Unit

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

OCTOBER 6

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lachoy Dr. @ Walnut St., Animal Call

•W. Beech St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•22000-B SR 2, Misc. Reckless Op

•210 Wilson St., Civil Process Papers

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•301 Vine St., Larceny

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Park St. Unit 117, Unlock Vehicle

•100-B Burke St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

OCTOBER 7

•713 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Process Papers

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

•602 S. Lincoln St., Unlock Vehicle

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Disabled Vehicle

•100-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Lafayette St., 911 Hang Up

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 29

•236 W. Willow St., Welfare Check

•618 W. Park St., Identity Theft

•438 Lawrence Ave., Civil Matter

•1250 N. Shoop Ave., Trespassing

•Ottokee St. @ Wabash St., Investigate Complaint

•N. Brunell St. @ W. Elm St., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 60, Domestic Violence

SEPTEMBER 30

•245 W. Elm St., Welfare Check

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 6, Welfare Check

•910 E. Leggett St., Attempted Suicide

•400-B E. Airport Hwy., Disabled Conduct

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 104, Disorderly Conduct

OCTOBER 1

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person (2)

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•600-B Enterprise Ave., Investigate Complaint

•665 E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•1400-B N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•220 Sycamore St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•918 Ottokee St., Vandalism

OCTOBER 2

•748 Lawrence Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1365 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, Found Driver’s License

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•828 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•Depot St., Suspicious Activity

•800 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•713 Third St., Civil Matter

OCTOBER 3

•1280 S. Park Lane, Suspicious Activity

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 24, Civil Matter

•303 W. Leggett St., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Animal Call

OCTOBER 4

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 15, Animal Call

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 68, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•E. Oak St., Vandalism

•830 Burr Rd., Investigate Complaint

•1280 S. Park Lane, Sex Offense

•245 Vine St., Civil Matter

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Fight

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 75, Threats / Harassment

OCTOBER 5

•425 Cole St. Unit 401, Domestic Violence

•270 E. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•252 W. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•152 S. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•940 E. Oak St., Run Away or Unruly (2)

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Assault

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1206, Burglary

•151 S. Fulton St., Trespassing

•445 E. Oak St., Animal Call

•313 Prospect St., Civil Matter

• 260 Depot St. Unit B, Investigate Complaint

•W. Elm St. @ N. Brunell St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Walnut 2 Wood St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B Maple St., Animal Call

WEST UNITY POLICE

SEPTEMBER 27

•Medical Emergency

•Criminal Damaging

•Theft

SEPTEMBER 28

•Keep the Peace

•Utility Problem

SEPTEMBER 29

•Well-Being Check

•Found Property

•Juvenile Complaint

•Agency Assist

•Truck off Route / Warning (2)

SEPTEMBER 30

•Medical Emergency

•Funeral Escort

OCTOBER 1

•Medical Emergency

•Sex Offense

•Juvenile Complaint

•911 Hang-Up

•Suspicious Vehicle

OCTOBER 2

•Lost Property

•Criminal Damaging

•Suspicious Activity

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist

OCTOBER 3

•Unsecured Premises

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Sanders, Chaniyah (Adrian, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1725.26. Interest from 01/25/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Brown, April A (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1476.53. Interest from 06/17/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Brown, Jopp, Brianne (Toledo) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1476.53. Interest from 06/17/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Tri-county Chiropractic (Wauseon) vs. Collis, Amanda (Fayette) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount Of $100.00. Interest from 05/12/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Pelland, David W Jr (Swanton) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1709.60. Interest from 11/20/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Mateo – Ortiz, Giovany (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $432.35. Interest from 03/05/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Baca, Samantha (Las Vegas, NV) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $600.00. Interest from 09/30/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Daniels, Sara J (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $333.66. Interest from 05/19/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Noviski, Sierra R (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $4687.17. Interest from 05/19/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Sievert, Kacey M (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $4687.17. Interest from 07/08/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Ward, David (Lyons) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $219.10. Interest from 05/19/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Pelland, David W III (Swanton) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $271.60. Interest from 05/19/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Demaline, James R (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $5600.97. Interest from 04/23/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Mossing, Angie (Lyons) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1787.26. Interest from 12/30/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Martis, Aaron W (Bryan) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $650.00. Interest from 09/30/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Glick, Levi (Morenci, MI) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers In The Amount Of $134.32. Interest from 09/30/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers (Archbold) vs. Reyes, Jacob (Delta) Case Dismissed.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Polus, Alyssa L (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $542.99. Interest from 04/26/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Moore, Allie M (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $869.79. Interest from 11/05/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Kunkle, Vashti M (Fayette) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1593.95. Interest from 07/14/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Apartmentsfayette.com, Llc (Fayette) vs. Richards, Blaise (Bryan) Judgment for Apartmentsfayette.com, Llc In The Amount Of $381.40. Interest from 03/30/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Carpenter, Aaliyah (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $399.97. Interest from 02/09/2021 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Hardin, Summer Star (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $194.46. Interest from 12/04/2020 at the Rate of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Smith, Lynda Lynn (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 990.15. Interest from 03/11/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Skampo, Alexander (Adrian, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 406.00. Interest from 03/11/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Plociniak, Brenda (Stering Heights, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 2555.63. Interest from 02/23/2021 At 3.00%.

•Tri-county Chiropractic Clinic vs. Coleman, Melanie (West Unity) Judgment for Tri-county Chiropractic Clinic in the Amount of $ 1458.22. Interest from 12/23/2020 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers vs. Rosebrook, Rebecca (Fayette) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers in the Amount of $ 587.00. Interest from 09/30/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers vs. Price, Savannah G (Wauseon) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers in the Amount of $ 587.00. Interest from 09/30/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers vs. Chadwick, Ashleigh N (Defiance) Case Dismissed.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Mcgraw, Deanna (Morenci, MI) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 212.48. Interest from 04/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. D’ambrosia, Nicole (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 212.48. Interest from 12/21/2020 At 3.00%.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Archbold) vs. Kerr Iii, Donald E (Wauseon) Judgment For Farmers & Merchants State Bank in the Amount of $1055.33. Interest from 09/30/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Marksch, Henry (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 4072.78. Interest from 04/10/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Knapp, Tiffany (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 150.89. Interest from 12/21/2020 At 3.00%.

•Hagerman Family Physicians (Wauseon) vs. Duma-quigley, Shaunna A (Fayette) ; Quigley, Shawn C (Fayette) Judgment For Hagerman Family Physicians in the Amount of $ 804.07. Interest from 09/30/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Thiel, Robin (Archbold) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 896.30. Interest from 03/19/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Bateson, Taylor (Swanton) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 648.23. Interest from 12/30/2020 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Rodas, Landy (Archbold) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 478.00. Interest from 04/13/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Chrismer, Troy R (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $ 488.00. Interest from 01/04/2021 At 3.00%.

•Northern Anesthesia Providers vs. Jasso, Alexandra (Wauseon) Judgment for Northern Anesthesia Providers in the Amount of $1360.00. Interest from 09/30/2021 At 3.00%.

•Hagerman Family Physicians (Wauseon) vs. Grime, Dustin T (Bryan) Judgment for Hagerman Family Physicians in the Amount of $ 110.00. Interest from 09/30/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Cormack, Angel (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $1068.50. Interest from 03/24/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Incorvaia, Kenneth C (Wauseon) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $3183.71. Interest from 09/18/2020 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Stutsman, Patrick (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $350.00. Interest from 03/11/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Hofner, Alexander J (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $412.13. Interest from 03/13/2021 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Lawrence, Audrey (Delta) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $269.85. Interest from 01/22/2020 At 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center vs. Schlueter, Heather M (Lyons) Judgment for Fulton County Health Center in the Amount of $762.77. Interest from 03/11/2021 At 3.00%.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Russell, Ivy B (Wauseon) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Hand, Anthony L (Fayette) Brake Equipment. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Wood, Olivia E (Swanton) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Armstrong, Brian K (Archbold) 55/44 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Robinson, Margaret A (Fayette) 73/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Cole, Keeth K (Delta) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Jokinen, Nathan E (Delta) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 47.00

•Nachinsamuth, Suvanh (Wauseon) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 47.00

•Brown, Gage A (Delta) 56/40 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 47.00

•Eitniear, Sandra R (Wauseon) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 47.00

•Meyers, James L (Swanton) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 47.00

•Bryant, Angellica M (Montpelier) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 93.00 Fine Amount: $ 37.00

•Neipp, Kevin R (West Unity) 74/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 93.00 Fine Amount: $ 37.00

•Silveous, Kyle J (Wauseon) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Fine Amount: $187.00

•Houser, Mary (Swanton) Speed. Fine Amount: $ 122.00

•Silveous, Leslie (Delta) Speed. Fine Amount: $ 162.00

•Sheely, Hannah M (Delta) Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Fine Amount: $187.00

•Bucher, Crystal (Swanton) Speed. Fine Amount: $ 122.00

•Russell, Ivy B (Wauseon) Speed. Fine Amount: $ 122.00

•Raab, Randy J (Swanton) O. V.I Fine And Cost Amount: $1000.00. Report Probation for 1

Year, 2 Year License Suspension with Privileges from 09/29/2021 to 03/31/22. A 6 Day Drug/Alcohol Program to Complete in 60 Days.

•Suvanh, Nacinsamuth (Wauseon) Speed. Fine Amount: $ 122.00

•Degrie, Susan (Swanton) Speed. Fine Amount: $187.00

•Heath, Kathy S (Wauseon) O.V.I Fine and Cost Amount: $500.00. ! year License Suspension with Privileges, 72 Hour to be Completed by 12/29/2021. Report to Probation for 1 Year also to be assessed at a Drug/ Alcohol Program and complete Any After Care if needed.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Woodring, Rick A (Swanton) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $ 75.00 Fine Amount: $ 150.00

•Saunders, Ian R (Swanton) 84/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 102.00

•Gonzales, Candance (Swanton) Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animal. Defendant Plead guilty. Reserved 90 Days Jail. No Violation of Law One Year. Not To Possess Any Companion Animals. Cost Amount: $ 83.00 Fine Amount: $ 25.00

•Gonzales, Candance (Swanton) Fail to Register. Defendant Plead guilty. Cost Amount: $ 59.00 Fine Amount: $ 25.00

•Gonzales, Candance (Swanton) Required Tags. Defendant Plead guilty. Fine Amount: $ 25.00

•Leonhart, Alex (Delta) Disorderly Conduct with Persistence.No Violation of Law until 09/20/21, Countinue Counseling. Fine Amount: $ 250.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Puente, Adelina E (Edgerton) 73/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Craig, Tannere D (Bryan) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Kerr, Susan J (Bryan) 77/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 71.00

•Romero, Megan A (Pioneer) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 40.00

•Brigman, James A (Pioneer) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 50.00

•Smith, Tamela S (Bryan) Fail to Yield Right Way. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 71.00

•Baldwin, Alyssa T (Bryan) 42/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Martinez, Carlos V (Bryan) Driver without License. Cost Amount: $ 85.00 Fine Amount: $ 200.00

•Smith, Crystal D (Stryker) 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Reed, Alyssa J (Pioneer) 51/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Mcneil, John (Bryan) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 300.00

•Mcneil, John (Bryan) 45/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $ 40.00 Fine Amount: $ 50.00

•Apger, Jed M (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 46.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $ 40.00 Fine Amount: $ 35.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Financial Responsibility. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 200.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Fictitious Registration. Cost Amount: $ 40.00 Fine Amount: $ 200.00

•Fry, Holly L (Stryker) Renew Registration. Cost Amount: $ 40.00 Fine Amount: $ 35.00

•Fletcher, Randy (Montpelier) Driver License Requirement. Cost Amount: $ 85.00

•Stiltner, Trace (Bryan) O.V.I/ Under the Influence .No Future Violations within Next 2 Years. First Timers Retreat Within 90 Days. License Suspension from 08/20/2021 to 08/20/2022. Cost Amount: $ 45.00 Fine Amount: $ 650.00

•Young, Leslie L (Bryan) O.V.I/ Under the Influence. No future Violations within Next 2 Years. First Timers Retreat within 90 Days. License Suspension from 05/15/2021 to 05/15/2022. Cost Amount: $ 100.50 Fine Amount: $ 650.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Humbarger, Robert T (Bryan) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead No contest; Found guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years, Must File Taxes Within 30 Days and Setup Payment Agreement. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $ 114.00 Fine Amount: $ 100.00

•Ames, Jeff (Bryan) Dog At Large 1st. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 75.00

•Rigelman, Reggie (Montpelier) Dog At Large 1st. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $ 79.00 Fine Amount: $ 96.00

•Rigelman, Reggie (Montpelier) Dog At Large 1st. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $ 40.00 Fine Amount: $ 135.00

•Rigelman, Reggie (Montpelier) Fail To File Registration. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $ 40.00 Fine Amount: $ 85.00

•Rigelman, Reggie (Montpelier) Fail to File Registration. Defendant Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $ 40.00 Fine Amount: $ 85.00

•Young, Leslie L (Bryan) Drug paraphernalia. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. Agency to Destroy Contraband. Cost Amount: $ 89.00 Fine Amount: $ 150.00

•Hernandez, Valeria J (Montpelier) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found guilty. No Future Violations within Next @ years. No Contact with Bobby Taylor For 2 Years other than Visitation. Cost Amount: $ 145.12 Fine Amount: $ 150.00.