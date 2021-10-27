Police Log & Court News For October 27th, 2021

BRYAN POLICE

October 11th

•1104 Wesley, Smoke Detector Alarm – In Service

•Portland & Center, Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•CHWC – Hospital, Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•Center & Cardinal, Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•Chief Supermarket, Auto Suspicious – Gone On Arrival

•Townline & High St., Traffic Stop – Closed

•Winthrop Terrace Apts., Assist Civilian- Handled

•217 W. Bryan St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•WAL- MART, Accident – Report Taken

•WAL –MART, Lockouts – Handled

•121 S. Lebanon St., Property Damage – Extra Patrol

•300 W. High St., Harassment – Report Taken

•324 E. Maple St., Prowlers – Handled

•522 N. Meyers St., Vandalism – Report Taken

•Parkview Physicians Group, Disturb Peace – Gone ON Arrival

•409 E. Bryan St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•1525 E. Wilson St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•Arrow Tru-Line, Lockouts – Handled

•Shell Speed-D-Mart, Fail To Pay – Gone On Arrival

•SKLD Bryan, Assist Civilian – Handled

•907 W. High St., Assist Civilian – Arrest (Adult)

•410 E. Mulberry St., Suspicious Person – Gone On Arrival

•322 Center St., Assist Civilian – Report Taken

•813 Sunny Dr., Assist Civilian – Report Taken

October 12th

•Main & South St., Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•Tractor Supply, Burglar Alarm – Handled

•High & union St., Traffic Stop – Investigated Stop

•324 E. Bryan St., Crew – In Service

•2290 CO Rd. 8, General – In Service

•Main & South St., Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•Tractor Supply, Burglar Alarms – Handled

•High & Union St., Traffic Stop – Investigative Stop

•Main & Bement St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•324 E. Bryan St., Crew – In Service

•Main & Bement, Auto Violation – Gone On Arrival

•Recovery Service, Burglar Alarms – Handled

•Bryan Inn, 911 Hang Up – Gone On Arrival

•Stockman Lawn Service, Assist Civilian – Warning

•WAL- MART, Larceny – Report Taken

•Dollar General, Shoplifting – Report Taken

•200 W. High St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Main & South St., Juvenile Complaint – Handled

•200 N. Cherry St., Accident – Handled

•314 E. Trevitt St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•Bryan Community Apartment, Messages – Cancelled Call

•WCHWC, Assist Civilian – Handled

•Fountain City Ice House, Assist Civilian – Report Taken

•120 S. Lebanon St., Juvenile Complaint – Handled

•Bryan Community Apartment, Assist Civilian – Handled

•WAL-MART, Harassment – Report Taken

•Mulberry & Union St., Traffic Stop – Warning issued

•Meadow Creek Apartment, Property Found – Report Taken

October 13th

•238 Vine St., Lockouts – Handled

•Bavarian LN & Union St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Nostrum Laboratory Inc., Burglar Alarms – Canceled Call

•300 W. High St., Assist Civilian – Dispatch Mistake

•Auto Zone, Forgery/ Fraud – Report Taken

•Titan Tire, 911 Hang Up – Gone On Arrival Unable To Locate

•Nostrum Laboratory Inc., Burglar Alarms – Call Cancelled

•Townline Rd. & Center St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Trevitt & Main, Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•830 E. Wilson St., Property Damage – Report Taken

•Perry & VFW, Property Damage – Report Taken

•1134 Meadowbrook Rd., Assist Other Dept.,

•1121 Townline Rd., Crew – In Service

•Circle K, Auto Violation – Handled

•320 Center St., Family Trouble – Gone On Arrival Unable TO Locate

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Civilian – Handled

•320 Center St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•508 S. Allen St., Assault – Report Taken

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Other Dept. – Report Taken

•224 E. South St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•901 E. Maple St., Assist Other Dept. – Handled

•Euclid & Edgerton, Warrants – Gone On Arrival

•Skate Park, Disturb The Peace – Warning

•April’s GreenHouse, Warrants – Arrest (Adult)

•800 E. Trvitt St., Business Checks – Handled

•Bryan Community Apartment, 911 Hang Up – Handled

•D & M Service Center, Forgery/Fraud – Handled

•American Family Insurance, Parking Violation – Handled

•Trevitt & Williams, Warrants – Report Taken

•Bryan Senior Housing, Assist Civilian – Handled

•WAL-MART, Auto Suspicious – Handled

•Imagination Station, Auto Suspicious – Gone On Arrival

•300 N. Williams St., Parking Violation – Parking Ticket Issued

•324 E. Maple St., Parking Violation – Parking Ticket Issued

•Stockman Lawn Service, Trespass – Gone On Arrival

•303 N. Lynn St., Larceny – Report Taken

•404 Pleasantwood , Warrants – Report Taken

October 14th

•Bryan Times, Assist Civilian – Handled

•607 S. Allen St., Lockouts – Handled

•132 N. Lynn St., Auto Theft- Report Taken

•715 E. Bryan St., Assist Civilian – Closed

•State Bank & Trust, Burglar Alarms – Handled

•Stockman Lawn Service, Business Checks – Handled

•CO Rd. F & CO Rd. 13, General – In Service

•Allen & High St., Hazardous Condition- Handled

•Pizza Hut, Lockouts – Handled

•Power Train Components, Crew – In Service

•CO Rd. 15 & CO Rd. D, Hazardous Condition – Closed

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Civilian – Advised

•Johns Sons Donut Depot, Auto Suspicious – Handled

•Precision Converter of Ohio, Business Check – Handled

•401 Avenue A, Assist Civilian – Handled

October 15th

•Gamestop, Burglar Alarm – Handled

•127 N. Cherry St., Lockout – Handled

•Main & Wilson St., Traffic Stop –Citation Issues

•430 S. William St., Trash Complaint

•715 E. Bryan St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•Union & South St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Other Dept. – Report Taken

•Bryan Community Apartment, Warrants – Gone On Arrival

•603 E. Butler St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•303 Avenue A, Juvenile Complaint – Handled

•Bryan Municipal Court, Burglar Alarms – Alarms

•Moss Isaac Field House, Foot Patrol – Handled

•933 Wesley Ave., Juvenile Complaint – Handled

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Other Dept. – Report Taken

•Wal-Mart, Lockouts – Handled

•Stockman Lawn Service, Trespass – Gone On Arrival

•WAL – MART, Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

October 16th

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Other Department – Report Taken

•Mikes Place, Disturb Peace – Warning

•Mikes Place, Disturb Peace – Closed

•213 S. Cherry St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•Butler & Main St., Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•213 S. Cherry St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•High & Lynn, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Barvarian & union St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•605 S. Main St., Crew – In Service

•Compassion Medical Clinic, Business Checks – Handled

•Garver Baseball Field & Concessions, Foot Patrol – Handled

•Fountain City Park, Foot Patrol – Handled

•Moore Shelter House, Auto Suspicious – Handled

•Moore Pool, Foot Patrol – Handled

•CHCW, Crew – In Service

•1125 Bellaire Ave., Assist Other Dept. – Report Taken

•100 E. Mulberry St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

October 17th

•Court House, Property Found – Report Taken

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Civilian – Handled

•340 E. Bryan St., Harassment – Handle

•Allen & Bryan, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Jacks’ Corner Mart, Assist Other Dept – Report Taken

•N. Main North Of underpass, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•406 Avenue A, Hang Up 911 – Handled

•Club Bentley’s, Trespass – Warning

•709 S., Main St., 911 Hang Up – Handled

•Beech & Arthur Dr., Disturb Peace – Gone On Arrival

•Central & Portland St., Traffic Stop – Investigative Stop

•Bryan Community Apartments, 911 Hang UP – Handled

•Union & CO Rd. 15, Traffic Stop – Report Taken

•CO Rd. 15 & King, Traffic Stop – Investigative Stop

•Bryan High School, Crew – In Service

•CO Rd. G; West Of 127, General – In Service

•W. High & BCH, DWI/OVI – Arrest (Adult)

•Bryan High School/ Middle School, Business Checks – Handled

•WAL-MART, Shoplifting – Closed

•212 Old Farm TRL, Crew – In Service

•716 N. Walnut St., Larceny – Report Taken

•East End Pool, Assist Other Dept. – Report Taken

October 18th

•Main & Butler St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Walnut & Wilson St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Circle K, Assist Civilian – Handled

•Bryan Police Department, Warrants – Arrest (Adult)

•300 W. High St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•1905 E. Wilson St., Warrants – Closed

•Fountain Grove – Main St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Center, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Bryan Police Department, Assist Other Dept. – Handled

•Town & Country, Crew – In Service

•Northwest Ohio Eyecare, Lockouts – Handled

•521 Oakwood Ave, Lockouts – Handled

•Titan Tire, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Bryan Theater, Property Found – Report Taken

•Fountain Park Assist, Assist Civilian – Report Taken

•WAL-MART, Business Checks – Handled

•Main & Hamilton St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issue

•Main & TRevitt, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Lynn & Maple St., Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

October 19th

•Bryan Municipal Court, Violation Of CPO/TPO – Handled

•Rite Aid, Assist Other Department – Handled

•High & PPG, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Pioneer Quick Lube, Larceny – Report Taken

•Bryan Police Department, Warrants – Report Taken

•100 N. Mains St., Accident ( No-Injury) – Report Taken

•Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Juvenile Complaint – Handled

•322 N. Beech St., Assist Civilian – Handled

•300 N. Williams St., Parking violation – Parking Ticket Issued

•Moose, Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•Johnson Dr. & Grace Community Church, Foot Patrol – Handled

•300 E. Maple St., Parking Violation – Parking Ticket Issued

•CHWC Barn on N. Main, Warrants – Gone On Arrival Unable To Locate

•Circle K, Dog Complaint – Gone On Arrival

•324 E. Maple St., Parking Violation – Parking Ticket Issued

•421 E. Trevitt St., Parking Violations – Parking Ticket Issued

•Union Trailer Court, Harassment – Handled

•Spangler Candy Company, Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•316 Center St., Hang Up 911 – Handled

•Circle K, Auto Suspicious – Handled

•Moore Pool, Foot Patrol – Handled

•Shell Speed-Mart, Assist Civilian – Handled

•Trevitt & Cherry, Parking Violation – Citation Issued

•Garden & Mulberry, Parking Violation – Citation Issued

•Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Business Checks – Handled

•Blakeslee & Central Dr., Parking Violation – Citation Issued

•Union & South St., Traffic Stop – Citation Issued

•Bryan Municipal Court, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Eastland Municipal Court, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•Miracles Child Care, Traffic Stop – Warning Issued

•615 E. High St., Family Trouble – Report Taken

•WAL –Mart, Lockouts – Handled

•Main & South St., Accident ( No- Injury) – Report Taken

WAUSEON POLICE

October 13th

•200 – B N Shoop Ave., Debris/Item In Roadway

•417 N Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1205 Old Orchard Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

October 14th

•319 W. Leggett St., Accidental Overdose

•1285 N Shoop Ave. Unit 12, Juveniles

•304 E. Oak St., Threats/ Harassment

•419 Ottokee St., Lost/ Found/ Recovered

•1120 N Shoop Ave. Unit 46, Animal Call

•655 Spruce St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•604 S. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•409 E. Elm st., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•323 S,. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

October 15th

•1285 N. Shoop Ave Unit 60 Domestic Violence

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•141 W. Chestnut St., Alarm Drop

•320 Sycamore St., Telephone Harassment

•940 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

October 16th

•133 S. Fulton St., Drunk

•104 W. Chestnut Ct. Unit 1, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•323 Madison St., Accident (Property Damage)

•429 Indian Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

•803 Highland Dr., Mental

•1120 N. Shoop Ave Unit 13, Domestic Violence

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Loud Noise

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Loud Noise

October 17th

•248 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Activity

•1133 N. Ottokee St., Debris/ Item In Roadway

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•00 Wabash St., Animal Call

October 18th

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•405 W. Chestnut St., Animal Call

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•560 W. Linfoot St., Suicidal Threats

•1000 N Glenwood Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

October 19th

•1250 N Shoop Ave., Open Door

•138 E. Elm St., Threats/ Harassment

•208 Birch St., Sex Offense

•336 Jefferson St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1260 S. Park Lane, Investigate Complaint

•285 E. Linfoot St., Alarm Drop (2)

October 20th

•1180 N Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

SWANTON POLICE

October 5th

•S. Main St. & Airport, Gas Drive off Theft

October 6th

•Black Canyon, 911 Hang UP

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Persons

•Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•Chestnut St., Non- Injury Crash

•S. Main St., Possible Outdoor Fire

•Paigelynn St., Unruly Juvenile

•W. Airport Hwy., Theft

October 7th

•Brindley Rd., Assist Deputy

October 8th

•CO Rd. 1-1, Found Property

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Monclova Rd., Child Custody

•Franklin St., Disorderly Conduct

October 9th

•Old Reservoir, Trespassing

•N.Main St., 911 Hang Up

•Valleywood Dr., Loose Dog

•N. Main St., Trespassing

•Garfield & Lawrence, Stolen Vehicle

October 10th

•Co Rd. 4 & Airport Hwy., Assist Deputy Black Canyon, Parking Issue

•N. Main St., Suspicious Activity

•Airport & SH 64, Reckless Driving

October 11th

•Hallet Ave., Debris in Roadway

•Ariport & SH 54, Accidental Alarm

•Black Canyon, Parking Issue

•Pennsylvania, Barking Dog

•S. Main St., Lose Dog

October 12th

•Parkside Dr., Welfare Check

•Hallet & Airport, Disable Vehicle

•Lawrence St. Accidental Alarm

•Garfield & Elton Parkway, Disabled Vehicle

•Chesnut St., Telephone Harassment

October 13th

•High school, Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•E. Airport Hwy., Identity Fraud

October 14th

•Crab Apple Dr., 911 Hang –up

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue- Ill

•Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•High School, Unruly Student

October 15th

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•High School, 911 Hang Up

•Dodge St., Animal Hit By Car

•Chestnut., Protection Order Violation

•Lincoln St., Harassment

WEST UNITY POLICE

October 11th

Lockout

•Speed x2/ Warning

•Expired Registration/ Warning

October 12th

•Agency Assist

•Traffic Crash

•Criminal Damaging

October 13th

•Disorderly Conduct

•Medical Emergency

•Theft

•Ordinance Violation x2

•Found Property

•Suspicious Person

October 14th

•Noise Complaint

October 15th

•Lock- out

•Agency Assist

•Speed/ Warning

October 16th

•Civil

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Suspicious Activity

•Medical Emergency x2

•Trespassing

October 17th

•Lock- Out

•Littering

•Noise Complaint

•Suspicious Vehicle

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

October 14th

•7267 CO Rd. 2, Swan Creek Twp, Domestic Trouble

•3329 CO Rd. 6-1, Swan Creek Twp, Identity Theft/ Scam

•Mock’s Well Drilling, Larceny

•Winchesters Saloon, Suspicious Vehicle

•CO Rd. 14 & US 20 ALT, Clinton Twp., Suspicious Person

•CO Rd. 5 & CO Rd. 10, Royalton Twp., Accident – Property

•3701 CO RD F, Swan Creek Twp., Mental

•CO Rd. 5-2 & US 20 ALT, Swann Creek Twp., Accident – Injury

October 15th

•US 20 & CO Rd. 19, Fulton CO, Disabled Vehicle

•1285 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Assist Other Unit

•2085 CO Rd. J, Fulton Twp., Alarm Drop

•7267 CO Rd., 2, Swan Creek Twp., Welfare Check

•14844 CO Rd. 6, Amboy Twp., Juveniles

•3701 CO RD. F, Peace Keep

•129 Courthouse PLZ., Investigate Complaint

•CO Rd. 7-2 & US 20, Royalton Twp., Suspicious Activity

•9237 CO Rd., 16, Dover Twp., Wires/Pole/ Tree Down

•720 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Miscellaneous Assist

•Don’s Automotive Group LLC, 911 Hang Up

•Fulton Pond, Suspicious Vehicle

•US 20, Amboy Twp., Accident (Property)

October 16th

•Fulton County Fairgrounds, Drunk

•9300 SH 108, Dover Twp., Accident (Property)

•27314 CO Rd. T, Gorham Twp., Investigate Complaint

•Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Assist Another Unit

•11517 SH 66, Franklin Twp., Drunk

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, Stolen Vehicle

•450 E. Main St., Metamora, Peace Keep

•Elementary- Evergreen, Alarm Drop

•1100 Maplewood Ave., Swan Creek Twp., Mental

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, Assault

•10283 SH 180, Dover Twp., Threats/ Harassment

October 17th

•216 Main, Delta, Fight

•27314 CO Rd. T, Gorham Twp., Accident – Injury

•9265 CO Rd. 5 Fulton Twp., Juvenile- Runaway

•Mainstop, Welfare Check

•SH 108 & CO Rd. AC, Clinton Twp., Accident – Property

•CO Rd. J & CO Rd. 23 Franklin Twp., Accident – Property

October 18th

•White Pines Golf Course, Suspicious Vehicle

•Days Inn, Animal Call

•SH 120 & CO Rd. *, Royalton Twp., Animal Call

•5671 CO Rd. C, Swan Creek Twp., Juveniles- Runaway/ Unruly

•1167 CO Rd. C, York Twp., Alarm Drop

•13600 CO Rd. 11-2, Royalton Twp., Welfare Check

•700 Palmwood Ave, Delta, Civil Process

•US 20 ALT & CO Rd. 14, Clinton Twp., Road Blocked/ Traffic Jam

•2695 CO Rd. H, Swan Creek Twp., Assist Public

•12521 CO Rd. M, Pike Twp., Accident – Property

•CO Rd. 2 & CO Rd. L, Fulton Twp., Domestic Trouble

•CO Rd. 26-2 & Co Rd. J, Franklin Twp., Accident- Property

•13175 SH 66 Suite 9, Gorham Twp., Welfare Check

October 19th

•Maple Ave & Front, Pettisville, Wires/Poles/Tree Down

•1115 US 20, Amboy Twp., Traffic Offense

•1115 Us 20, Amboy Twp., Traffic Offense

•5362 SH 66, German Twp., Accident – Property

•6000 CO Rd. S, Amboy Twp., Investigate Complaint

•Elementary- Evergreen, Juveniles

•CO Rd. B & Co Rd. 13, Clinton Twp., Accident- Injury

•Forest Mobile Home Park, Motorcycle/ ATV Complaint

•1730 CO Rd. L , Fulton Twp., Alarm Drop

•Country Corral, Larceny

•Camelot South Estates, Suspicious Activity

October 20th

•2695 CO Rd. H, Swan Creek Twp., Criminal Damaging

•High School – Evergreen, Investigate Complaint

•High School – Evergreen, Investigate Complaint

•Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, Civil Matter

•CO Rd. L & SH 108, Dover Twp., Animal Call

•3449 Circle Dr., Swan Creek Twp., Juveniles- Runaway/ Unruly

•21890 CO RD. T, Gorham Twp., Accident- Property

•3525 Woodlane Dr., German Twp., Juveniles- Runaway/Unruly

•US 20 & CO Rd. 19, Fulton CO, Disabled Vehicle

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Jeremy Neifer, age 45, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Violating a Protection Order. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Neifer violated the terms of a protection order issued against him.

The judge sentenced Mr. Neifer to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Neifer to pay court costs; pay a fine of $500; successfully complete any recommended treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; submit to random urinalysis and breath tests; seek and maintain gainful employment; and have no convictions of criminal offenses. Mr. Neifer received credit for one day served in jail.

•Nikia D. McCall, Jr., age 28, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence and Disrupting Public Services. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. McCall caused, by threat of force, a family or household member to believe that she was in imminent physical harm. He also damaged or tampered with property that substantially impaired law enforcement or medical services personnel from responding to an emergency or to protect any person or property from serious physical harm.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. McCall to serve 14 months in prison. He ordered Mr. McCall to pay all court costs. He received credit for 164 days in jail.

•Jessica Northrup, age 34, of Montpelier, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Vehicular Assault. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Northrup caused serious physical harm to another person while operating a motor vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Northrup to serve 14 months in prison. He ordered Ms. Northrup to pay all court costs. She received credit for 120 days in jail.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Citibank, N.A. (Grand Rapids, MI) VS Hite, Floyd H (Wauseon) Case Dismissed Without Prejudice.

•Capital One N.A. (Grand Rapids, MI) VS Servoss, Denise A (Wauseon) Judgment For Capital One N.A In the Amount of $4570.60.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Mallory, Chad A (Swanton); Mallory, Hollie (Swanton) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $481.68. Interest From 05/19/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Roth, Ryan C (Swanton); Wingert-roth, Amy P (Swanton) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $135.53. Interest From 06/04/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Houston, Gerald W (Lyons); Houston, Jennifer L (Lyons) Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $3501.78. Interest From 05/26/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital VS Cox, Connie J (Swanton) Judgment For Northwest Veterinary Hospital In The Amount Of $673.12. Interest From 01/21/2019 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Baird, Tiffany N (Delta); Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $1128.98. Interest From 06/10/2020 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Paul, Anthony S (Delta); Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $146.4. Interest From 05/19/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Paul, Lapoint, Sarah S (Swanton); Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In The Amount Of $3374.99. Interest From 06/10/2021 At The Rate Of 3.00%.

•Community Hospital And Wellnes VS Gaucin, Victoria A (Archbold) Case Dismissed.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Parker, Sherry A (Delta) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $75.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Riegsecker, Breeanna R (Wauseon) Obstructing. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Parker, Sherry (Delta) Disorderly Conduct. Fine Amount: $ 225.00

•Beverly, Randy (Delta) Three Counts of Failed To Register Dogs. Defendant Found Guilty. Fines and Costs.

•Beverly, Randy (Delta) Two Counts of Failed To Confine Dogs. Fine Amount: 389.00

•Wolfinger, David (Delta) Animal Cruelty. Found guilty. No Violations of Law until 10/13/2026. Not To Own Animals For 5 Years; Dog Forfeited TO Dog Warren. Fine Amount: $150.00

•Wolfinger, David (Delta) Animal Cruelty. Found guilty. No Violations of Law until 10/13/2026. Not To Own Animals for 5 Years; Restitution: $1235.39 Fine Amount: $225.00

•Reese, Sabrena (Wauseon) Fail To Register Dog Kennel. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Reese, Sabrena (Wauseon) Required Dog Tags. Cost Amount: $59.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Nguyen, Thanh T (Wauseon) 38/20 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 47.00

•Snodgrass, Charles D (Wauseon) 38/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 37.00

•Wachtmann, David H (Wauseon) 33/20 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $ 74.00

•Dominick T Etue (Metamora) O.V.I. One Year License Suspension with Privileges Reportable Probation Until 10/7/2022. Non- Reportable Probation Until 10/7/2026. Drug/ Alcohol Assessment and Any Aftercare, If Recommended, 72 Hour Alcohol Program. Fine Amount: $585.00

•Eason, Elizabeth (Wauseon) Speed. Fine Amount: $132.00

•Flower, Todd Jr. (Swanton) Fail To Control. Fine Amount:$235.00

•Wolfe, Allan (Metamora) Failed to Yield. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Lucas, Donna J (Wauseon) Speed. Fine Amount:$162.00

•Parker, Sherry (Delta) Disorderly Conduct. Fine Amount: $ 225.00

•McFarland, Thomas (Swanton) Failed To Control. Fine Amount: $187.00

•Double, Marie (Fayette) 41/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Ruiz De Lopez, Eslisabet (Fayette) IMP Backing. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Buckenmeyer, Elaine K (Swanton) 69/55 Speed. Amount: $37.00 Fine Amount: $85.00

•Dunning, Brenda L (Wauseon) Stop Sign. Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Weber, Gerald (Wauseon) Fail To Yield Right Way. Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Love, Joshua A (Wauseon) 72/55 Speed. Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Parker Shirley M (Bryan) Red Light. Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Custer, Elijah M (Montpelier) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Tingley, Zachary D (Stryker) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Johnson, Lanea I (Bryan) Child Restraint System. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $21.00

•Cuenca, Jennifer S (Edgerton) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Thiel, Lee R (Edgerton) 75/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Young, Tawney M (Styker) Prohibited Standing or Parking. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Bell, Greg (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Favourite, Alyssa R (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Vonalt, Jamie B (Edgerton) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Newberry, Katrina A (Edon) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Weber, Hunter M (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Breckler, Heather R (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Potvin, Owen R (Bryan) 75/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Beck, John (Montpelier) Driving W/O License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Beck, John (Montpelier) 67/55. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Barron, Richard A (Montpelier) Operator License Suspension. Cost Amount: $132.14 Fine Amount: $350.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Perkins, Chad J (Bryan) Cut Weeds. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Kellogg, Michael J III (Edgerton) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Must File Taxes Within 30 Days And Set Up Payment Agreement. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $114.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Stiger, Aaron M (Edgerton) File City Tax 15. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 5 Years, Must File Taxes and Setup Payment Agreement. Cost Amount: $149.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Stiger, Aaron M (Edgerton) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations within Next 5 Years, Must File Taxes and Setup Payment Agreement. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended 30 Days. Cost Amount: $114.00 Fine Amount: $100.00