Police Log & Court News For September 15th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

SEPTEMBER 3

•300-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 703, Special Detail

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•1200 Stryker St., Accident (Property Damage)

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Hit-Skip

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Sylvanus St., Parking Violations

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Monumental St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 4

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 1, Assist Other Unit

•200-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•904 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Citation

SEPTEMBER 5

•209 Hawthorn Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•S. Defiance St. @ Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•209 Farmington Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•112 Miller Ave., Assist fire or Rescue

SEPTEMBER 6

•Charles St. @ N. Defiance St., Assist Police Unit

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•404 Vine St., 911 Hang Up

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Citation

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•204 Dogwood Ct., 911 Hang Up

•1000-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

SEPTEMBER 7

•204 N. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•N. Defiance St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•305 Union St., Drunk

SEPTEMBER 8

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Brussel St., Parking Violations (2)

•1935 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•305 Union St., Domestic Trouble

SEPTEMBER 9

•200 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200 Lafayette St., Found Property

•800 Walnut St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•806 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•600-B S. Pleasant St., Found Property

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•403 Stryker St., Welfare Check

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

SEPTEMBER 10

•Ditto St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

WAUSEON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 1

•425 Cole St. Unit 204, Suspicious Vehicle

•235 Clinton St., Accidental Overdose

•522 E. Chestnut St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Sex Offense

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

SEPTEMBER 2

•810 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•800-B W. Elm St., Littering

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1007, Welfare Check

•218 Cherry St., Lost Property

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 100, Trespassing

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Leggett St., Juveniles

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•151 S. Fulton St., Trespassing

•1084 Barney Oldfield Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•603 E. Chestnut St., Unit A, DOA

•1140 Royal Bounty Ln., Accidental Overdose

•100-B N. Franklin St., Loud Noise

SEPTEMBER 3

•E. Oak St. @ N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•131 Cedar Ct., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1336 N. Cornell Ln., Animal Call

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1290 N. Shoop Ave., Unit 10, Threats / Harassment

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•1170 N. Shop Ave. Unit 58, Investigate Complaint

•841 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

SEPTEMBER 4

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Welfare Check

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 61, Suspicious Activity

•140 S. Brunell St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, Juveniles

•N. Fulton St. @ W. Willow St., Investigate Complaint

•133 S. Fulton St. Unit 3, Assault

SEPTEMBER 5

•227 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•400-B E. Elm St., Animal Call

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•517 Third St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•610 Woodside Dr., Investigate Complaint

•1090 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 68, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

• 610 Woodside Dr., Family Trouble

SEPTEMBER 6

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Accident (Property Damage)

•141 S. Franklin St., Neighborhood Trouble

•Walnut @ Wood St., Animal Call

•625 N. Shoop Ave., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

SEPTEMBER 7

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•210 S. Fulton St., Accident (Property)

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Lost / Found / Recovered

•340 W. Leggett St., Open Door

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 95, Vandalism

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 56, Burglary

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Hit-Skip (Injury)

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Vandalism

SEPTEMBER 8

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Lost / Found / Recovered

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•Mohamed Alasal, 18, of Kendalville, Indiana, previously pleaded guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. He had a loaded firearm in his vehicle that was accessible to him without leaving the vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Alasal to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, including court-appointed attorney fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, complete a dual diagnosis assessment and successfully complete any recommended treatment, obtain his GED within six months, and serve 35 days In CCNO, with credit for days already sewed.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Alasal spending 12 days in prison.

•Jennifer Manlove, 41, of Montpelier, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Complicity to Commit Theft. She was complicit in the theft of cash. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Manlove to 90 days in CCNO and ordered her to pay to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Dusk Enterprise, LLC (Wauseon) VS. Beaverson, Berverly S (Metamora) Judgment for Plaintiff and Against Defendant in the Amount of $310.62; 5% Interest from February 1st, 2021 and the Cost of This Action.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•King, Jordyn N (Pettisville) 68/50 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Arriola, Alexicia M (Swanton) 42/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Russell, Clinton E (Delta) Rear – End Collision. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Heisey, Nadine E (West Unity) 75/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Aeschiliman, Stetson L (Wauseon) 79/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Bayer, Michael (Swanton) Seatbelt. Cost Amount: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Leffler, Emma A (Delta) Speed. Fine Amount: $162.00

•Fleck, Austin M (Swanton) Speed. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Burdue, Austin (Swanton) Speed. Fine Amount: $ 132.00

•Nye, Italia A. (Wauseon) Speed. Fine Amount: $ 187.00

•Mino, Barbara (Delta) No Operating License. Need to be Valid by 10/13/2021. Fine Amount: $ 274.00

•Malone, Seth D (Swanton) Excessive Smoke. Fine Amount: $ 122.00

•Lorenzo, Mahala Marguerite (Fayette) Speed. $162.00

•Ramirez, Adam (Delta) Stop Sign. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Graber, Alan W (Delta) Seat Belt. Fine Amount: $78.00

•Sweet, Robert D (Delta) Speed. Fine Amount: $162.00

•Dunning , Darren A (Delta) Speed. Fine Amount:$132.00

•Nitschke, Nicole K (Delta) Stop Sign. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Baus, Brenda S (Swanton). Fail to Yield. Fine Amount: $187.00

•Kile, Lindsey G (Delta) Speed. Fine Amount:$ 122.00

•Siewiertsen, Kaytlin G (Delta) Following too Close. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Wise, Michael E (Swanton) Failed to display Plates. Fine Amount: $ 122.00

•Skeldon, Erin (Swanton) Brake Violation. Fine Amount: $122.00

•Reyna, Sergio (Wauseon) D.U.S. Fine Amount: $335.00

•Mix, Hunter (Swanton) Speed. Fine Amount: $162.00

•Haven, Austin (Delta) Speed. Fine Amount $ 132.00

FULTON COUNTY EATERN DISTRICT – CRIMINAL

•Curry, Taylor T (Fayette) Theft. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found guilty. Jail Time 3 Days. Sanctions Imposed. Reserved: 177 Days Jail. No Violations of Law for 2 Years. Restitution to Be Paid To Prosecutor, Stephen Maloney in the Amount Of $522.12 within 90 Days. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Mulder, Janice (Delta) Failed To File Taxes. Fine Amount: $175.00

•Crabtree, Travis (Delta) Junk Vehicle. Fine Amount: $125.00

•Dunning, Mark (Delta) Disorderly Conduct. Fine Amount: $150.00 Plus Costs.

•Reyna, Sergio (Wauseon) D.U.S. Fine Amount: $335.00

•Weber, Sara (Delta) Theft. $436.35 Fine, Costs, and restitution. 182 Days Jail, Reportable Probation, Ordered to Treatment Facility with Compliance. Restitution to victim and CCNO.

•Weber, Sara (Delta) Unauthorized use. $482.00 Fine, Cost and Restitution, 30 days Jail consecutive to Other Sentence.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Buchs, Curtis L (Montpelier) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Schaufele, Walter A (Stryker) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Allen, Mark A (Bryan) 79/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Grieser, Philip (Archbold) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $90.00

•Penrod, Austin R (Archbold) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $92.00

•Reese, Gaige D (Montpelier) DIS Reg. Plates. Cost Amount: $85.00

•Mcbride, Mackenzie K (Stryker) No Drivers License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Mcbride, Mackenzie K (Stryker) Driving Under Suspended License. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $300.00

•Belknap, Brandon (Bryan) Under the Influence. Cost Amount: $90.50 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Belknap, Brandon (Bryan) Lanes of Travel. Cost Amount: $40.00

•Ramage, Jeremiah J (Wauseon) Under the Influence. Jail Time: 20 Days; Jail Suspended: 17 Days. Cost Amount: $109.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Ramage, Jeremiah J (Wauseon) Failure to Surrender of Foreign License. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Basham, Ebony (West Unity) File City Tax 18. Defendant Plead guilty. Jail Time 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $120.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Campbell, Jason A (Stryker) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead Guilty. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Seeley, Kristen E (Kunkle) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead Guilty. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. No Future Violations within Next 2 Years. Cost Amount: $90.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Sanders, Katina M (Montpelier) Storage of Trash. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $132.30 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Belknap, Brandon (Bryan) Possession. Defendant Plead Guilty. Agency to Destroy Contraband. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Ramage, Jeremiah J (Wauseon) Drug Paraphernalia. Case Dismissed.

•Mcbride, Mackenzie K (Stryker) Possession Drug Abuse. Case Dismissed. Cost Amount: $79.00

•Ramage, Jeremiah J (Wauseon) Possession. Defendant plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Mcintosh, Candy M (Bryan) Theft. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. No future Violations within Next 2 Years. Restitution $258.31 by 09/07/2021 to Prosecutor. No Contact with Victim Wal-Mart. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended 25 Days. Cost Amount: $84.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Brown, Tammy J (Bryan) Dog at Large 1st Degree. Defendant Plead No contest; Found Guilty. Cost Amount: $175.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

•Huff, Samantha (Bryan) Theft. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations within the Next 3 Years. No Contact with Victim Wal-Mart. Amount: $204.00 Fine Amount: $400.00

•Huff, Samantha (Bryan) Criminal Trespass. Defendant Plead Guilty. No future Violations within the Next 3 Years. No Contact With Victim Wal-Mart. Jail Time: 30 Days. Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Huff, Samantha (Bryan) Theft. Defendant Plead Not Guilty; Found Guilty. No Future Violations within the Next 3 Years. No Contact with Vitim Wal-Mart. Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $400.00

•Huff, Samantha (Bryan) Criminal Trespass. Case Dismissed.

•Connelly, Stephanie (Montpelier) Fail to File Registration. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Amount: $98.57 Fine Amount: $150.00 Suspended: $75.00