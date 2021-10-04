Police Log & Court News For September 8th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

AUGUST 27

•224 S. Fulton St., Special Detail

•304 Stryker St., Special Detail

•600 Lafayette St., Misc. Complaints

•1507 S. Defiance St., Misc. Complaints

•600 Lafayette St., Parking Violations

•1911 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•1000-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

AUGUST 28

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•106 W. Lugbill Rd., Suspicious Person

AUGUST 29

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•828 Ringenberg Dr., Welfare Check

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Misc. Complaints

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Frey Rd. @ West Field Dr., Parking Violations

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•700-B N. Defiance St., Road Blocked

AUGUST 30

•S. Defiance St. @ Monumental St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Citation

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 57, Assist Fire or Rescue

•207 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•W. Lutz Rd. @ W. Village Limits, Disabled Vehicle

•606 S. Pleasant St., Run Away or Unruly

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Juvenile, Run Away or Unruly

•203 Park St., Threats or Harassment

•701 Siegel Dr., 911 Hang Up

•22611 SR 2, Traffic Offense / Citation

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

AUGUST 31

•801 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•309 Middle St., Unlock Vehicle

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 108, Unwanted Person

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•203A Park St., Civil Problem-Peace Keep (2)

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

SEPTEMBER 1

•106 St. Anne St., Animal Call

•550 Haven Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•1300-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Road Blocked

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Eicher St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•606 S. Pleasant St., Run Away or Unruly

SEPTEMBER 2

•S. Defiance St. @ Woodland Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•205 Lincoln St., Larceny

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•1396 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Middle St. @ Union St., Parking Violations

•Bluestreak Dr. @ Park St., Suspicious Person

SEPTEMBER 3

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

WAUSEON POLICE

AUGUST 25

•840 W. Elm St. 1104, Welfare Check

•747 Wauseon Senior Villas, Welfare Check

•N. Ottokee St. @ W. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•100-B N. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 18, Telephone Harassment

•425 Cole St. Unit 401, Civil Matter

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1306, Unauthorized Use

AUGUST 26

•235 Grant St., Mental

•431 N. Fulton St., Drunk

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•470 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•114 N. Elmwood St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•247 Monroe St., Accidental Overdose

AUGUST 27

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1107 Arrowhead Trail, 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•138 E. Elm St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•935 Zenobia St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•427 Potter St., Branches on Power Lines

•634 Vine St., Investigate Complaint

•731 Third St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•333 Madison St., Hit-Skip

•840 Parkview Dr., Lost / Found / Recovered

AUGUST 28

•1170 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•1373 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•425 Cole St. Unit 305, Family Trouble

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 46, Larceny

•151 S. Fulton St., Threats / Harassment

•345 Virginia Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

AUGUST 29

•765 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•765 E. Linfoot St., Open Door

•412 Birch St., 911 Hang Up Contact in Person

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

AUGUST 30

•Cole St., Suspicious Vehicle

•130 W. Chestnut St., Mental

•1066 N. Ottokee St., Accident (Property Damage)

•840 Parkview, Disorderly Conduct (2)

•245 Vine St., Civil Matter

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 86, Mental (3)

•832 Burr Rd., Welfare Check

•1290 N. Shoop Ave., Identity Theft

•336 E. Chestnut St., Hit-Skip

AUGUST 31

•203 E. Oak St., Welfare Check

•940 E. Oak St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1106, Welfare Check

•1280 S. Park Lane, Welfare Check

•869 Burr Rd., Investigate Complaint

•136 N. Fulton St., Trespassing

•Depot St. @ N. Fulton St., Disorderly Conduct

•1200 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•156 W. Chestnut St., Civil Matter

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1106, Domestic Violence

WEST UNITY POLICE

AUGUST 23

•911 Hang Up

•Juvenile Problem

•Animal Problem

AUGUST 24

•911 Hang Up

•Theft

•Suspicious Person

•Trespassing

•Tobacco Offense

•Speed / Warning

AUGUST 25

•Speed / Warning (4)

•Speed / Citation

AUGUST 26

•911 Hang Up

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Lock Out

•Agency Assist

•Parking Problem

•Speed / Citation

AUGUST 27

•Unsecure Premises

•Agency Assist

•Disabled Vehicle

•Found Property

•Speed / Warning

AUGUST 28

•Disabled Vehicle

•911 Hang Up

•Agency Assist

•Juvenile Problem

•Speed / Warning (2)

AUGUST 29

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation

•Medical Emergency

•Animal Problem

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Stephen Hansen, 31, of Swanton, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition. He had sexual contact with a person who was less than thirteen years of age. Mr. Hansen was sentenced to 24 months in prison and was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires address registration for 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

•William Holcomb, 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Forgery. He forged a check. Mr. Holcomb was sentenced to 10 months in prison, and he was ordered to pay restitution of $2,180 to the victims.

•Matthew Smith, 26, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound. He possessed a FentanyI-related compound.Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Smith to 11 months in prison.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•BCG Equities, LLC (Brookfield, WI) VS. Ramsey, Rodell (Wauseon) Case Dismissed Without Prejudice for Want of Prosecution Costs of the Case are Taxed to The Deposit.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Davis, Jordon (Wauseon) No Operating License. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Davis, Jordon (Wauseon) 69/55 Speed. Case Dismissed at Defendants Cost. Cost Amount: $56.00

•Smith-St. Clair, Trisha A (Wauseon) 89/70 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Wolfrum, Maeghan L (Fayette) 75/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Parsons, Kala M (Fayette) 70/55 Speed. Defendant Failed to Pay Ticket. Ohio OL Suspended Bonds: $25.00 + $140.00 + $25.00 License Forfeiture and Reinstatement Fee.

•Mix, Hunter (Swanton) 71/55 Speed. 71/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Miracola, Micaela N (Wauseon) Display Plates. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Augsburger, Erin E (Wauseon) Failed to Yield Right Way. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Nitschke, Nicole L (Delta) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $37.00 Fine Amount: $85.00

•Baus, Brenda S (Swanton) Failed to Yield Right Way. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

FULTON COUNTY EASTERN DISTRICT – CRIMINAL

•Reyes, Desiree (Archbold, OH) Obstructing Justice. Case Dismissed.

•Wiggins, Clawzelle (Wauseon) Menacing. Defendant Found Guilty in Violation of Probation. Sentence Imposed by the Court; 56 days In Jail. Additional Cost, If Any, Are Taxed to The Defendant.

•Kline, Zachariah A (Swanton) Domestic Violation. Probation Violation Hearing Held, All Parties Present. Defendant Enters True Plea to PV. Court Accepts True Plea and Finds Defendant Has Violated His Community Control. Defendant Is Sentenced to 7 Days at CCNO To Report 8/29/2021 At 5PM. Upon Completion of Jail, Defendants Community Control Will Be Terminated with Best Efforts Achieved. Defendant Then Restored to All Civil Rights.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Shiple, James M (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Fine Amount: $30.00

•Lloyd, Harold (Archbold) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Siebeneck, William C (Montpelier) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $45.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Einiear, Destiny J (Edgerton) Fail to Control. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Meyers, Kristy L (Pioneer) 66/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Carlin, Tiffany (Bryan) 65/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Sapp, Stacy J (Edon) 65/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Bever, Haley M (Bryan) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Wittenmyer, Charles (West Unity) 76/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Brehm, Laurie A (Pioneer) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Howard, Amy K (Montpelier) 54/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Perez, Alexander V (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Miller, Shawn M (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Eberflus, Madison E (Montpelier) 55/35 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Taylor, Bruce L (Pioneer) 68/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•Cain, Dwight L (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Obrodo, Kathleen H (West Unity) 41/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Howard, Adam L (Bryan) 39/20 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $96.00

•Bingham, Logan R (Bryan) 46/20 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $146.00

•Turner, Collin L (Bryan) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Stahler, Ellsworth R (Bryan) Traffic Control Device. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Wolf, Gary L (Montpelier) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Esser, Cobey D (West Unity) Seat Belt. Cost Amount: $30.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•Fisher, Gene (Alvordton) Seatbelt. Cost Amount: $30.00 Fine Amount: $40.00

•Williams, Trevor J (Montpelier) Expired Plates. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Ward, Travis L (Bryan) Driving Under Suspended License. Cost Amount: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Price, Preston M (Stryker) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Must File Taxes Village of Stryker Withing 30 days and Setup Payment Agreement. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $120.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Patterson, Tyrel M (Stryker) File City Tax 19. Defendant Plead Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Must File Taxes Village of Stryker Withing 30 days and Setup Payment Agreement. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $120.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Flores, Pete B (Pioneer) Probation Violation. Defendant to Serve the Remaining Balance of his Sentence of 170 Days.

•Hastie, Jerry D (Stryker) Defendant plead No Contest; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Jail Time: 30 Days; Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost Amount: $120.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Zolman, Derek A (Edgerton) Domestic Violence. Defendant Plead No Contest, Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 3 years. Complete Domestic Violence Program. No Violent or Threatening Contact with Kahrin Zolman. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended: 180 Days. Cost Amount: $210.00 Fine Amount: $350.00