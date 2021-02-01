Police Logs & Court News For January 27th, 2021

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JANUARY 15

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 4, Fraud

•200-B Holland St., Juvenile

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•812 Stryker St., Found Property

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1508 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600 Park St. Unit 12, Assist Fire or Rescue

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

JANUARY 16

•310 Hawthorn Dr., Domestic Trouble

•105 Walnut St., Loud Noise

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 402, Miscellaneous Complaints

•310 Hawthorn Dr., Follow Up

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

JANUARY 17

•407 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

•330 N. Clydes Way, Suspicious Vehicle

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Detail

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning (3)

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JANUARY 18

•211 Wilson St., Parking Violations

•200 W. Williams St., Juvenile

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 4, Assault

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

JANUARY 19

•814 West St. Unit 10, Assist Fire or Rescue

•CR 24 @ CR B, Assist Police Unit

•205 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•Vine St. @ E. Williams St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Lost Property

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Crash

•Bluestreak Dr. @ Park St., Suspicious Vehicle

JANUARY 20

•304 Stryker St., Special Detail

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln, Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 103, Juvenile

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

JANUARY 21

•107 Monumental St., Welfare Check

•904 Stryker St., Suspicious Person

•400-B Stryker St., Debris in Roadway

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•2100-B S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ Park St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance @ W. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

JANUARY 22

•Ditto St. @ W. Holland St., Crash (Property Damage)

SWANTON POLICE

JANUARY 1

•W. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

•Dogwood Dr., Warrant Arrest

•Valleywood Dr., Welfare Check

•Reed Rd., Assist Deputy

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

JANUARY 2

•N. Main St., Neighbor Dispute

•W. Airport Hwy., Criminal Damage

•Dodge St., Theft

•Lilac Ln., Suspicious Act

•N. Main St., Garage Fire

JANUARY 3

•Delta, Assist Police

•Maddie St., Unlock Vehicle

•Maddie St., Child Custody

•Lincoln St., Theft

•S. Hallett Ave., Child Custody

•Maddie St., Open Door

JANUARY 4

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up

•N. Lincoln, Open Door

•S. Main St., 911 Hang Up

•Oak St., 911 Hang Up

•Zeiter Way, Non-Injury Crash

•Lilac Ln., Attempted Burglary

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Possession

•Turtle Creek Dr., Suspicious Person

JANUARY 5

•Church St., Identity Theft

•N. Main St., Domestic Dispute

JANUARY 6

•Dodge St., Threats

•Valleywood Dr., Welfare Check

•Church St., Overdose

JANUARY 7

•Harrison Ave., 911 Hang Up

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•Lincoln St., Peace Keep

•Dodge St., Threats

•Valleywood Dr., Assist Rescue-ill

•Harrison Ave., 911 Hang Up

JANUARY 8

•St. Richard Crt., Assist Rescue

•Church St., Parking Issue

•Maddie St., Menacing

•Lincoln St., Suspicious Act

•Lawrence Ave., Suspicious Person

•N. Main St., Drug Possession

JANUARY 9

•Crabapple, 911 Hang Up

•Dodge St., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•Dodge St., 911 Hang Up

•Maddie St., Criminal Damage

JANUARY 10

•Airport @ Eber, Assist Deputy-Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Picked Up Runaway

•Geneva Dr., Warrant Arrest

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Act

JANUARY 11

•N. Main St., Neighbor Dispute

•Harrison Ave., 911 Hang Up

•Carriage Ln., Peace Keep

JANUARY 12

•N. Main St., Suspicious Vehicle

•Geneva Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Crabapple, Assist Rescue-ill

JANUARY 13

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue-injury

JANUARY 14

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

•Middle School, 911 Hang Up

•Brookside Dr., Vandalism

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Juveniles

JANUARY 15

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Hallett Ave., Unruly Juvenile

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Warrant Arrest

WAUSEON POLICE

JANUARY 13

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

JANUARY 14

•318 N. Fulton St. Unit 1, Welfare Check

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•649 W. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

•Brunell @ RR, Investigate Complaint

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, Threats / Harassment

JANUARY 15

•844 N. Shoop Ave., Loud Noise

•330 Enterprise Ave., Loud Noise

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 48, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

JANUARY 16

•482 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•310 W. Elm St., Animal Call

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Criminal Mischief

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Threats / Harassment

JANUARY 17

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1001, Domestic Violence

•319 S. Oakwood St., Vandalism

•714 Fairway Dr. Unit 309, Loud Noise

•228 Franklin St., Domestic Violence

JANUARY 18

•E. Superior St. @ S. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•203 Cherry St., Animal Call

•1000-B N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 16, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Suspicious Vehicle

•248 N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

JANUARY 19

•700-B S. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•620 Potter St., Larceny

WEST UNITY POLICE

JANUARY 11

•Disabled Vehicle

•Controlled Burn

•Speed / Warning

JANUARY 12

•Medical Emergency

•911 Hang Up

•Domestic Dispute

•Improper Passing / Warning

JANUARY 13

•Unwanted Person

•Theft

JANUARY 14

•Well-Being Check (2)

•Funeral Escort

JANUARY 15

•Found Property

•Agency Assist (2)

•Disabled Vehicle

•Medical Emergency

JANUARY 16

•Domestic Violence / Arrest

•OVI Suspension / Citation

•Suspicious Vehicle (2)

•Theft

JANUARY 17

•Agency Assist

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Zachary A. Neal, age 27, of Toledo, pled guilty to Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Breaking and Entering and Theft. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Neal trespassed in an unoccupied structure and stole a motor vehicle and credit cards.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Neal to serve 27 months in prison. He ordered Mr. Neal to pay all prosecution costs. He received credit for 96 days in jail.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

January 4 – Christopher A. Smith, age 26, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree. Sentencing is scheduled for February 4 at 10:00 AM.

January 4 – Blaine W. Heisler, age 30, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Failure to Notify Change of Address, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for February 4 at 11:00 AM.

January 5 – Michael C. Barnes, age 26, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for February 9 at 1:00 PM.

January 6 – Emma Dennis, age 52, of Williams County was sentenced on the charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was sentenced to four years of community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio and a fine of $1250.