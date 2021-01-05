Kathy Bandeen (1950-2021)

Kathy Louise Bandeen, 70, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at her home in Bryan. She was born on November 1, 1950 in Wauseon to James Franklin and Olive G. (Blossom) Bandeen.

Kathy Louise retired from Quadco in Stryker after many years of service. She was proud of her work and was credited for doing the logo for The Art Pro at Quadco. Kathy Louise enjoyed many activities during her time spent living at the filling home in Bryan such as attending Trinity with fellow housemates.

She also attended Living Waters Church in Edgerton.

Kathy Louise is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Kathleen Bandeen of Pioneer and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, infant sister, Ann Bandeen and brother, Richard J. Bandeen.

Kathy Louise will be laid to rest in a private service at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Filling Home in Bryan.

