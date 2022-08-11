Power In The Purse Makes Donation To Bryan Inclusive Playground

At its third quarter meeting, Power in the Purse contributed $6,375 to the Bryan Inclusive Playground. The playground will be built at the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School in Bryan with a planned opening in the spring of 2024.

Paula Kline, Bryan Parks and Rec board member and a former paraprofessional who worked with children with special needs had the idea for the playground.

With the help of Bryan Area Foundation, she is working to raise the funds to build the playground which will feature equipment that allows children of all abilities to play and interact with each other.

This is the only inclusive playground in Williams County and the Bryan Parks and Recreation Department will oversee its construction, maintenance, and ownership.

Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, Amy Miller, PIP member and BAF President/CEO, Paula Kline, Bryan Parks and Rec board member, and Ben Dominique, Bryan Parks and Rec Director.

Since 2016, Power in the Purse has given over $166,365 to 28 area organizations. All women in Williams County are encouraged to join PIP by contacting Jenny Horn at the Bryan Area Foundation 419-633-1156.