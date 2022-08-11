WNHO “TV26″ Television Merging With The West Ohio Sports Network

WNHO Television, known as “TV26” in Northwest Ohio has announced their plans to merge with the West Ohio Sports Network (WOSN) based in Lima, Ohio.

The merger formally took place on August 1st , 2022. Viewers of the former WNHO are now viewing the West Ohio Sports Network that is a fulltime local sports station owned and operated by ACTS 44 in Lima.

ACTS 44 also owns and operates WTLW, “TV44” based in Lima. With the merger, the WOSN coverage area expands to over 100 school districts located in 14 counties across Northwest and West Central Ohio.

Each year WOSN produces over 500 local high school events for broadcast. “Northwest Ohio has the rich athletic tradition and community enthusiasm for sports that WOSN viewers have come to expect to see on display week after week,” said WOSN Sports Director Ben Rife.

“We are excited to be able to serve an even wider fan base as we spotlight the students, their skills and their supporters throughout all of Northwestern Ohio!”

Kevin Bowers, President of ACTS 44, said the merger will benefit the Northwest Ohio viewership area. “This merger is a strategic effort to integrate some of our various platforms to support the mission of WTLW and WOSN.”

“We remain committed to providing quality Christian programming and coverage of local sports to our viewers.” said Mr. Bowers.