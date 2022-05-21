Power In The Purse Selects 2nd Quarter Grant Winner

Power in the Purse selected LifeWise Academy Bryan to receive a donation of $6,800 at their second quarter meeting.

LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program that provides character-focused, Bible-based education to public school students.

With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property one period per week. For more information, visit their website https://www.lifewiseacademy.org.

Pictured for the check presentation are, from left, LifeWise Board member Valerie Plouck, LifeWise Program Director Jack Brace and PIP members, Amy Brace and Jackie Boyd.

Since 2016, Power in the Purse has given over $159,000 to area nonprofits. All women from Williams County are encouraged to join Power in the Purse by contacting Jenny Horn at the Bryan Area Foundation 419-633-1156.