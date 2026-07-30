Swanton Man Sentenced On Pandering Obscenity Charges

A Swanton man was sentenced on July 29, 2026, in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clayton Beadle, 32, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person.

He did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, buy, procure, possess or control obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Beadle to five years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, complete a dual diagnosis assessment and complete any recommendations and aftercare, not own or possess any form of pornographic material, have no social media platforms, dating sites or messaging apps, successfully complete treatment with his current counselor, continue with Second Chance Battalion if recommended by his probation officer, not possess or consume alcohol, not possess or consume THC/Marihuana or any illegal drugs, and serve 90 days in CCNO, with credit for two days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Beadle spending six to 18 months in prison for each count.

Beadle was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires address registration for 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.