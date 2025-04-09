Florence Salsberry (1921 – 2025)

(Resided In Rural Delta)

Florence L. Salsberry, age 104, of Delta, Ohio, a hardworking farm wife, devoted homemaker and nurturing figure to many, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday morning, April 6, 2025.

She was born March 18, 1921, on the same farm where she breathed her last in rural Delta, Ohio to George and Laura (Davis) Johnson.

As a devoted mother, Florence’s greatest pride was in raising her four children: LaRay (Nancy) Salsberry, Wilford (Judy) Salsberry, Doyle (Diana) Salsberry, and her late daughter, Alice Smallman, who preceded her in death.

She is also survived by her son-in-law Dennis Smallman and her brother, Marvin Johnson. Her legacy continues through her ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who will always remember her warmth and kindness.

Florence could be found not only doing housework and raising kids, but tending to her large garden, taking care of her chickens, driving tractor, and other work around her and Lyle’s farm.

She was an active member of several small churches in the area, volunteering her time and skills in many ways. Upon retirement, she and Lyle spent their time traveling and doing mission work, including working with their favorite organization, Heifer International.

After her husband’s passing she spent her days quilting, gardening, reading, being outdoors, and helping anyone who needed a hand. Throughout her life, Florence displayed an unwavering commitment to others, consistently prioritizing their needs above her own.

She opened her heart and home to several foster children, extending her nurturing spirit beyond her own family. This selflessness was mirrored in her passion for making quilts for charity, totaling over 2,230!

Besides her daughter, Alice, Florence is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lyle Salsberry, her parents, sisters Ruby and Ethel, and brothers Harry, Paul, Ralph, and Louis.

Visitation and services will be private. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may by made to the Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.