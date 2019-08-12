Ramona Torres (1930-2019)

Ramona Torres, age 89, of Pettisville, passed away in her home on August 8, 2019. Ramona was born May 4, 1930 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico to Victorio and Gavina Sierra.

She was married to Pedro M. Torres on June 24, 1950, and was a resident of Pettisville for 50 years, and a member of Templo Christiano Assembly of God Church in Archbold, Ohio.

She served her church as a Deconess for over 40 years. She will be remembered for her love and kindness towards everyone she met, and will be missed for her delicious meals that she loved to cook.

She is survived by her 9 children: Gilbert (Ann) Torres of Wauseon, Luz M. Torres of Puerto Rico, Pedro (Juana) Torres of Delta, Jesse (Lydia) Torres of Archbold, Isabele (Polo) Perez of Pettisville, José (Neydi) Torres of Napoleon, Fabian (Wendy) Torres of Wauseon, Edgardo Torres of Toledo, and Rigoberto (Tamra) Torres of Wauseon.

She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Segundo Sierra and 1 sister, Braulia Sierra, both of Puerto Rico. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Pablo, and 2 grandsons.

Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at the Templo Christiano Assembly of God Church in Archbold with Pastor Misael Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2-8 PM on Monday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

