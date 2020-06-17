Ray Koch (1925-2020)

Ray Martin Koch, 94 years, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in his residence, after suffering a stroke. Ray was born on July 24, 1925, in Evansport, Ohio, the son of the late George and Matilda (Cox) Koch. Ray attended Farmer School.

He married Laurel Rose Osmun on August 24, 1946, in the parsonage of the Ney Church of God. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2010. Ray was a World War II Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans on a Merchant Marine Ship as a gunner.

He served on the SS Richard J. Oglesby, Josiah Bartlett and the Fort Meigs. He was a life member of the Farmer American Legion Post 137. He was an active member of the Legion, making donuts every fourth Thursday of the month. He was called “The Donut Man” by many people.

Ray drove semi-truck for 24 years. He worked at Maneval Service, Challenge Cook Brothers, retiring in 1990. He was a driver for Pepple Motors and transported many people to and from area airports. Ray enjoyed golf, playing cards and he bowled for many years on a bowling league.

He spent time hunting and fishing on Burt Lake, Michigan with his parents, brothers and family. In the winter, you would find him gathered around the dining room table with his family putting puzzles together.

Surviving are four daughters, Sandi (Butch) Houdeshell of The Villages, Florida, Vickie (Steve) Sprow and Cindi (Lee) Zigler both of Bryan and Melanie (Pat) Myers-Reckner of Delta, Ohio; one son, Mike (Rhonda) Koch of Midville, Georgia; 18 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; One sister, Susie Jane (Koch) Powell of Bryan and special friend, Margaret McBride of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Laurel; grandchildren, Autumn Sprow and Jeffrey Ray Myers; one great-grandson, Bodhi Ray Zigler; son-in-law, Doug Myers; six siblings, Walter Koch, John Koch, Sam Koch, Ethel Hanawalt, Fern Kline and Mary Goebel.

Graveside funeral services for Ray Martin Koch will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmer Cemetery with Ted Mathes officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Farmer American Legion Post 137. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Please remember social distancing. Masks are encouraged, but not required. If you are not feeling well, please express your condolences to the family, by text, telephone, mail or leave a message on funeral home website page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Ray Martin Koch may be given to the American Cancer Society-Williams County, Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice or to the Farmer American Legion.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com