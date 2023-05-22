Reading Program For Adults With Disabilities Underway At Bryan Library

READING PROGRAM … Pictured are Jonell Combs, left, and student Audrey Brenner, right. Combs reads a short story to adults with disabilities and then discusses the story with them.The program, entitled “We B Bookin,” takes place every other Wednesday at the Bryan Public Library, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The next meeting will take place on May 17 and will run at least through the summer months. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Daniel Cooley

After working with high school students for 23 years at Bryan, Jonell Combs decided that she wanted a change.

Now, she’s working at the Williams County Public Library at the main branch in Bryan and working with adults.

And it’s not just any adults that she is working with. Combs’ desire was to work with adults who have disabilities.

What Combs is actually doing with these adults is running a reading program. “I wanted to do a book club, but I wasn’t sure how to present it,” Combs said.

“Then I got really excited when I found this book, ‘Lucky Dogs, Lots of Hats and Dating Don’ts”.

Lucky Dogs is a hi-lo adult book with several short stories that are complete with discussion questions.

Combs plan is to read a story to the adults and then discuss the story, using the discussion questions.

Combs started the We B Bookin’ program on Wednesday, May 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. She plans to run the program every other week, through the summer months at least.

Once the Lucky Dogs book is completed, another one Combs plans to use is “New Love, Spilt Milk and Pot Bellied Pigs.

“The stories are at the disability level and using the discussion questions, the first week involved questions on how to deal with a bad hair day,” Combs said. “The next one should be more interesting, involving dating.”

Combs had one adult show up to the first meeting, in Audrey Brenner, from Stryker. Brenner’s mom drove her to the library.

“I’m not concerned right now at all, with numbers, because we just got started,” Combs said.

“One problem too, is that, as it turns out, I scheduled the meetings the same night that there is Special Olympics practice.”

“But I think the numbers will eventually pick up. The one thing I ask is that those planning to come, call the library first, to let me know they are coming.”

