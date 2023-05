TALKING ABOUT HIS HOBBY … Last week’s guest was Russ Speiss who spoke with the group about his woodworking hobby. A display of his work was recently on view in the Williams County Library. He brought an example of his work with him. This particular piece took 6 months to produce, and he spent over 500 hours working on it. Pictured are Kiwanian Ed Lyons who arranged the visit and Russ Speiss posing with an example of his work. (PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)