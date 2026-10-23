Reed P. Proudfoot (1962 – 2026)

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(Former Pettisville School Custodian) Reed Phillip Proudfoot, age 64, of Liberty Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away under hospice care at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on July 11, 1962, to the late Merlon “Mike” Proudfoot and Ruth (Conrad) Proudfoot. Reed graduated from Wauseon High School in 1980 and spent his working years in a variety of jobs, including Custom Agriculture, Sauder Manufacturing, serving as a custodian at Pettisville High School, and working at E&H Auto Clinic. Reed was a hands-on kind of guy who enjoyed keeping busy and figuring things out. Whether he was remodeling, working on cars, or tinkering in the garage, he was happiest when he had a project to work on. He also enjoyed riding three- and four-wheelers, golfing, and fishing. Reed loved spending time with his friends, attending Jeep Fest, and, of course, playing practical jokes on those around him. He had a great sense of humor and a knack for making people laugh, leaving behind plenty of memories that his family and friends will cherish for years to come.

Above all, Reed valued the people in his life. He is survived by his children, Chase Proudfoot of Columbus and Darci (Garrett) Bruce of Tomball, Texas; his sisters, Jill (LaRoy) Martinez and Julie (Kevin Miller) Stuckey; his life companion, Regina Garcia and her daughter, Jasmine Gillingham and his loving nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Reed was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Alice Proudfoot, who passed away on September 29, 2015, and Merlon “Mike” Proudfoot, who passed away on April 8, 2020.

There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Private interment will take place alongside his parents at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. Those wishing to show their sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the family, care of Chase Proudfoot. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.