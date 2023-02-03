Registration Now Open At St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) For 2023-2024 School Year

Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. for preschool 3-year-olds, preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and kindergarten through grade 6!

Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information.

Scholarships are available for qualified applicants. Visit our website: stpatbryan.net, Facebook: Saint Patrick Catholic School or email the Principal, Mrs. Tracy Koenig at tkoenig@saintpatrickschoolbryan.org.

Everyone is welcome.