WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Heart Awareness Week Proclamation Made & Difficult Ditch Review Held

YEARLY PROCLAIMATION … This group gathered together in the East Annex building, for a photo on Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023, to celebrate the Proclamation of Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week in Williams County. That morning during the commissioner’s regular session, the proclamation was read by Commissioner Lew Hilkert, with Mayor Carrie Schlade and a few others present. From left to right in the back row are Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, Commissioner Lew Hilkert, Norman Bair, and Commissioners Bart Westfall and Terry Rummel. Front row are Annie Kunsman and her mom Meg Kunsman, Taryn Walz and her daughter Averie Walz, Chrystal Zehr holding her son Dean David Bair, Amanda Harper holding Bryson Hoover, and Amanda Hoover holding her daughter Aleigha Hoover. Amanda Hoover was instrumental four years ago, with the help of Mayor Schlade in getting this week proclaimed. Amanda Harper is “the oldest of the heart babies” and shared that she is blessed to celebrate this week with these children who were also born with heart issues. The children in the picture who began their lives with heart defects and with the help of parents are conquering CHD, are Annie, Averie, Dean David, and Bryson. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Beginning the day on February 2, 2023 with an 8 a.m. monthly EMA/911 meeting, the Williams County Commissioners moved on to their regular session at 9 a.m., approving the following:

-Resolution 52: Supplemental appropriations.