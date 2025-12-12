Registration Open For 20th Annual Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day

WAUSEON, Ohio — The Ohio State University Extension Office in Fulton County is excited to invite you to the 20th annual Corn-Soybean Day, scheduled for Friday, January 16, 2026.

This premier agronomic event will kick off at 8:00am from Founder’s Hall in Archbold. This regional agronomy meeting is a key event for producers, agronomists, and industry professionals seeking the latest row crop insights and research.

Additionally, over 30 exhibiting businesses and industry leaders will be on-site for networking and engagement.

Speakers and topics include:

•Kendall Lovejoy, OSU Extension – MC & Stored Grain Pest Management

•Amber Emmons, OSU Extension -Management of Ohio’s Weed Seed Banks

•Sarah Noggle, OSU Extension – Pesticide Safety & Regulation Updates

•Panel of Ohio Corn & Wheat Board Members – An Ohio Corn & Wheat Update

•Christopher Winslow, PhD, Director, Ohio SEA Grant – HABs and Nutrients: Where We Are and Where Data Suggests We Need to Go

•Andy Vickers, Research Agronomy Manager, POET – Managing Vomitoxin: The Path to Clean Corn

•Barry Ward, OSU Extension – Economic View from the Farmgate

•Kayla Wyse, OSU Extension – Livestock Pest Management

The cost to attend this event is $40 through January 5th. Late registrations will be accepted until the day of the event for a cost of $50, space permitting.

Registration includes coffee and doughnuts, lunch, and speaker materials for the day. On top of that, participants will be offered Ohio Private and Commercial Pesticide and Fertilizer credits. Michigan Pesticide and CCA credits will also be available to attendees who stay throughout the duration of the event.

You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity for networking and development as we reﬂect and prepare for another growing season.

Find more information and register today at www.go.osu.edu/cornsoy26. For further information, media or sponsorship inquiries, or registration, please contact Kendall at Lovejoy.59@osu.edu or Maddie at Newcomb.84@osu.edu.