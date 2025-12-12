Bryan Elementary School Receives Donation From Kiwanis Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DONATION FOR BOOKS … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed Amy Dominique, the Principal of Bryan Elementary School to their December 10th, 2025, meeting to receive a donation. The club donated $500.00 to the school to help purchase books for their Book Vending Machine Program. This program is designed to reward students for positive behaviors in the classroom. Teachers award tokens to students that can then be used to select a book from the machine. This program has been very well received. Pictured left to right: Kiwanian and Program Sponsor Chasity Yoder, President of the Bryan Kiwanis Club David Schumm and Amy Dominique.