Resolutions Continue Being Passed By Fulton County Commissioners During Pandemic

At the May 7, 2020 meeting Fulton County Commissioners voted to approve:

Minutes of May 5, 2020

Agenda as presented

Resolution 2020-283 Increase and Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments

Resolution 2020-284 Transfer funds for first Quarter Reimbursements to the General Fund: Supplies, utilities, copies and fuel

Resolution 2020-185 Approve Purchase orders and travel requests

Resolution 2020-286 Hold an executive session concerning employment

They also held some discussion on the Shared Work Program.

