Resolutions Continue Being Passed By Fulton County Commissioners During Pandemic

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 10, 2020

At the May 7, 2020 meeting Fulton County Commissioners voted to approve:

  • Minutes of May 5, 2020
  • Agenda as presented
  • Resolution 2020-283 Increase and Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments
  • Resolution 2020-284 Transfer funds for first Quarter Reimbursements to the General Fund: Supplies, utilities, copies and fuel
  • Resolution 2020-185 Approve Purchase orders and travel requests
  • Resolution 2020-286 Hold an executive session concerning employment
  • They also held some discussion on the Shared Work Program.

