Resolutions Continue Being Passed By Fulton County Commissioners During Pandemic

At the May 7, 2020 meeting Fulton County Commissioners voted to approve:
- Minutes of May 5, 2020
- Agenda as presented
- Resolution 2020-283 Increase and Transfer Appropriations for Various Departments
- Resolution 2020-284 Transfer funds for first Quarter Reimbursements to the General Fund: Supplies, utilities, copies and fuel
- Resolution 2020-185 Approve Purchase orders and travel requests
- Resolution 2020-286 Hold an executive session concerning employment
- They also held some discussion on the Shared Work Program.
