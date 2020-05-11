Senior Living Facility Nears Completion In Swanton

(PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

A 28-unit, two-story senior living facility, being constructed in Swanton, is scheduled to be complete sometime this July. Named Swan Creek Crossing, the 28 units are divided into 21 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom apartments.

The facility is located at 105 N. Munson Road between the railroad tracks and Dodge Street. To be eligible to lease one of the apartments the head of household must be at least 55 years of age.

For more information call 419-379-7052 or email swancreek@fairfieldhomesohio.com.