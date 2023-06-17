Results Released Of OVI Checkpoint On State Route 6 In Williams County

EDGERTON – Yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Dekalb County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Office teamed up to remove impaired drivers from roadways in Williams County in Ohio and DeKalb County in Indiana.

As part of the effort, troopers and deputies conducted an OVI checkpoint in Ohio from 7 to 9 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near the state line.

During the checkpoint, troopers and deputies made brief contact with the drivers of the 184 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint.

Only westbound traffic was checked, and no drivers were found to be impaired. Additionally, to aggressively combat impaired driving-related crashes, troopers and deputies from Ohio and Indiana conducted saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint in both states, where 56 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations and two drivers were arrested for impaired driving.

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.