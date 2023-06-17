State Patrol Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Lucas County

Toledo – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single[1]vehicle fatal crash that occurred today at 1:24 A.M. on Metzger Marsh State Road near Bono Road in Jerusalem Township.

The preliminary investigation shows an ATV, operated by Nicole Glynn, 29, Rossford, Ohio, was driving southwest on Metzger Marsh State Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, the vehicle overturned, struck the embankment, and rolled.

The right front passenger Timothy Weiland, 45, of Oregon Ohio was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nicole Glynn along with two other passengers Andreonia Giles, 26, Perrysburg Ohio and Kelsey Meldrug, 23, Toledo Ohio were all transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Lucas County EMS, Jerusalem Township EMS, ODNR and Lucas County Coroner’s Office.