Ric & Kelly Michael Of Montpelier Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

50TH ANNIVERSARY … Ric and Kelly (Hartman) Michael of Montpelier are celebrating 50 years together. High School sweethearts, the couple was united in marriage on October 4, 1975 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier by Rev. Dr. F.M. Wentz. They are the parents of three children, Erin (Dan) McGee of Montpelier, Sean (Tyler) Michael of Mesa, AZ, and Kaitlin (Devin) Harter of Montpelier. They are also blessed with seven grandchildren, Meara, Aislinn and Cavan McGee, Rowan Michael, and Ashlyn, Braelyn and Carissa Harter. A gathering with family and friends as well as a trip is being planned. Ecclesiastes 4:12 “A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.