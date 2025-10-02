George Nailor (1949 – 2025)

(1968 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

George D. Nailor, passed away on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. George was a computer programmer, data processing manager and programming consultant.

He served 6 years in the US Navy from 1969-1975. George enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, watching TV and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

George was a member of the Zion Lutheran church and was an ordained minister. He was also a member of the Bryan Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Eastern Star, American Legion and Montpelier Moose Lodge.

George D. Nailor was born on January 2, 1949, in Sioux City, IA, the son of Robert B. and Loraine (Dunne) Nailor. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1968, attended IPFW University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1984. He married Linda C. Brown on July 17, 1970 in Sherwood, OH and she survives.

Along with his wife, George is survived by his daughters, Laura (Scott) Brown, of Montpelier and Suzanne (Brian Williams) Dayton, of Quincy, MI; adopted son, Casey (Lerma) Pope, of Battle Creek, MI; 3 grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Warner, of Montpelier, Andrew Warner, of Three Rivers, MI and Nakota Dayton, of Quincy; 3 step grandchildren, Jamie Brown, of Pioneer, Michael (Mary) Brown, of Bryan and April (Josh) Eckenrode, of West Unity and 17 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Alexandria Lee Dayton and his brothers, Donald “Donnie” Nailor and Robert “Bob” Nailor.

Visitation for George will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. A Masonic service will begin at 12:45 pm and funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the combined American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and US Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials in honor of George D. Nailor may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.