Ricardo “David” Rivas (1972-2022)

Ricardo “David” Rivas, 50, of Pioneer passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier.

He was born on April 19, 1972 in Toledo to Antonio H. and Socorro (Gonzalez) Rivas. David graduated from North Central High School in 1991.

David was a member of Columbia Church of Christ. He worked at Power Train Components.

David enjoyed collecting movies, CD’s, listening to music, sitting outside with his dogs and cats and watching WWE smackdown.

He enjoyed watching sports, especially football. He never missed a North Central basketball game.

He is survived by six sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Visitation for David will be on Wednesday, June 15th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Jeremy Jones to officiate. Interment will be at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.