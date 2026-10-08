Dolores Sweeney (1933 – 2026)

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(Member Of St. Richard Parish)

Dolores (Toska) Sweeney, age 93, of Monclova, Ohio, entered into eternal life Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2026, in her home with family at her bedside.

She was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Leo and Harriet (Salvisberg) Toska. Dolores was a 1951 graduate of Macomber-Whitney High School.

She worked as a draftsman for Ohio Bell and was also a member of the Pioneers and served as a union steward.

One of the great blessings of her life was her marriage to her devoted husband, Thomas Sweeney. They were married on Nov. 25, 1955, and shared 65 years together. Thomas preceded her in death on June 18, 2021.

A devout Catholic, Dolores prayed the rosary daily and was a member of St. Richard Parish. EWTN was always on the television in her home, a reflection of the faith that remained central throughout her life.

She also found joy in the things she loved, including collecting Hummels and Coppercraft. Dolores especially loved raising her Old English Sheepdog, Amber.

Dolores is survived by her children, Marcia Young, David Sweeney and Lisa (Matt) Holtz. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Sarah, Brian (Jennifer), Kevin, Wesley, Michael (Samantha), Elizabeth and Joshua; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Father Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631).