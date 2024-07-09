Richard Peebles (1932-2024)

Richard A. Peebles, age 92, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Sylvania, Ohio on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

He was born in Temperance, Michigan on March 5, 1932 to Ray Randall and Gwendolyn Clarissa (Pickles) Peebles. He was a graduate of Lyons High School, class of ’49.

In 1950, Richard joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After serving, he married Ella Jean Burroughs on June 27th, 1953.

Richard worked for the Dana Corporation for 25 years until his retirement. He continued working as an electrician for many farmers and families in the Lyons area until the age of 91.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Ella Jean; daughter, Betsy Jo (Rick) Woodring; sons, Scott (Cynthia) Peebles and Ryan (Jeannie) Peebles; brother, Randy (Linda) Peebles; sisters, Amy Schultz, Ina Rae Whaley, Juell (Dennis) Powers and Lois (Herschel) Blackerby; grandchildren, Megan (Kevin) Miller, Marissa (Mike) Halligan, Erica (Melissa) Peebles and Nicholas Peebles; great grandchildren, Cody Miller, Alexis Miller, Colin Halligan and Cailee Halligan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Al Peebles, Dan Peebles and John Peebles; sister, Lenora Borck.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where services will begin at noon in the funeral home, with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating. Interment with Military Honors, will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Story Schools.