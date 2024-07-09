Fulton County 4-H Still Project Winners Announced

(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSEON Ohio — The Fulton County 4-H Program is proud to announce the following still project judging results from Monday, July 8, 2024. Still projects make up 1/3 of our program and are the projects which are not “moving”, or animals shown at the fair.

Still project judging is held at the Fulton County office of Ohio State University Extension. The youth have demonstrated they understand their projects and are determined to grow within.

The project areas judged on Monday, July 8 were Healthy Living, Family & Home, and Creative & Leisure Arts. Youth participating in County Project Judging are eligible to represent Fulton County at the state level—those youth are designated as a State Fair Representative (SFR).

Youth with projects who achieved an outstanding mark have been awarded as County Winner (CW). Other youth who stood out amongst their age division and peers received Honorable Mention (HM). Congratulations to all!

Please NOTE: Some categories may not be listed, or have limited designations, if the judge determined to not award a higher honor.

Healthy Living, Family & Home

300 You’re the Athlete, Jr. — Jack Dowling (SFR, CW) 300 You’re the Athlete, Sr. — Breah Teal (SFR, CW)

357 Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Sr. — Katie Moore (SFR, CW), Kristine Hockenberry (HM) 359 Your Thoughts Matter, Sr. — Anneka Wesche (SFR, CW)

434 Superhero You — Colton Thompson (SFR, CW) 491 It’s My Home — Sophia Saeger (SFR, CW)

494 Makeover My Space, Jr. — Analisa Short (SFR, CW)

Creative & Leisure Arts

584 Photography Basics — Breah Teal (CW), Blaire Raab (CW)

585 Next Level Photography, Book 2 — Maebelle Rettle (SFR, CW) 588 The Writer in You — Chloe Kersey (CW), Derek Stanton (HM)

592 Get Started in Art — Brooklyn Smith (SFR, CW), Aryana Jacobs (HM), Riley Slawinski (HM)

593 Seeing Through Graphic Design — Chloe Cole (SFR, CW)

492B Cake Decorating Beginner, Jr. — Madilyn Richardson (SFR, CW), Sophia Saeger (HM) 492B Cake Decorating Beginner, Sr. — Hannah Lazenby (SFR, CW)

492I Cake Decorating Intermediate, Jr. — Addelynn Tafelski (SFR, CW), Addison Willson (HM) 492I Cake Decorating Intermediate, Sr. — Grace Gilsdorf (SFR, CW), Reese Ankney (HM)

497 Scrapbooking, 1 Year, Jr. — Maya Vance (SFR, CW)

497 Scrapbooking, 1 Year, Sr. — Callan Horoszewski (SFR, CW)

497 Scrapbooking, 2+ Years, Sr. — Joanne Hite (SFR, CW), Hannah Lazenby (HM), Laine Shinaberry (HM), Derek Zeiter (HM)