River Of Life Church Fall Car & Truck Show Draws A Crowd

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CARS … The River of Life Worship Center was filled with lots of classic cars and trucks in the parking lot at its first annual Fall Car and Truck Show held on Saturday, October 11.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

It was just a couple of months ago when Patty Miller came up with a great idea of hosting a fall car and truck show at River of Life W...